BLUE HILL — Both Blue Hill and Silver Lake are similarly built teams, each featuring talented lineups as well as elite scorers in their respective standouts. For the Bobcats, the game plan was to slow down Oakley Rosno, while the Mustangs had to keep MJ Coffey from catching fire on the offensive end.
Each squad’s defense rose to the occasion on Friday night, as the two standouts combined for 13 points through three quarters. But Rosno was able to find his rhythm in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points in the period to lead Silver Lake past Blue Hill 51-45.
“Our kids are buying into the process,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno. “That’s a cliche statement from a coach, but we have 18 kids that come to practice and work hard... We have five seniors, and those five seniors lead us in practices and games. I told all five seniors this is about them and what they do in practice to get us to game day.
“We’re 5-3 on the season, and nobody really gave us a chance against Pleasanton or (Friday against Blue Hill). We come out and our mindset is to compete every single night. It’s not going to get easer; we play a lot of tough teams down the stretch, but the defense has to be our staple.”
Rosno had made just two field goals going into the final quarter, but the Bobcats still maintained their defense’s focus on him, doubling and even briefly playing a box-and-one on the Mustang junior, who is averaging 21.9 points per game this season. But it was Rosno’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left that put the Mustangs up 41-38 over the Bobcats, as Silver Lake gained a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“We were looking to stop Oakley, slow him down a little bit, but he’s a good player,” said Blue Hill head coach Jon Coffey. “We slowed him down in the first half, but in the second half he got away from us and hit some big shots on us. We just have to fine tune our defense a little bit better.”
Rosno added another basket before making himself feel at home at the free-throw line. The junior went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final quarter and finished the game with 19 points to lead all scorers.
“If Oakley’s on the free-throw line at the end of the game, I like that,” the Mustangs’ coach said with a grin. “At the beginning of the game, they were trying to double team every thing he did, and he wasn’t trying to press the issue. We had a lot of kids step up.”
Silver Lake forced MJ Coffey to become more of a facilitator in the fourth, as he was held to just two points and two field goal attempts in the frame. The Bobcats went toe-to-toe with the Mustangs throughout the game, as the two teams had four ties and four lead changes in the final quarter alone.
But it was Silver Lake holding Blue Hill to 4-for-20 shooting in the second half that gave the Mustangs the edge late in the game.
“They have so many weapons that if you concentrate only on one or say we’re going to stop this player, the next guy will beat you. We had to play sound defense,” Todd Rosno said. “Were we 100 percent? No; nobody’s going to be 100 percent. But we have to be sound defensively and guys have to pick each other up, and that’s what we did (Friday).”
Coffey finished the game with 12 points while Krae Ockinga led the Bobcats with 15. Jake Bonfias also tallied 11 points for Blue Hill.
The Bobcats have now dropped two straight and are 3-7 overall, but Blue Hill’s head coach believes the team can still reach its goals.
“Give Silver Lake credit, they beat us on our home court, but we’re not done yet. We still have a chance to get our main goal that we really want and that’s to win the TVC (Twin Valley Conference). We still have a shot at that,” Coffey said.
In addition to Oakley’s 19 points, the 5-foot, 8-inch junior led all players with eight rebounds. Blaine Simonton racked up 12 points for the Mustangs.
Silver Lake is now 5-3 and is hoping that the 2020-21 season could be a special one for the program. But for now, the Mustangs are taking it game-by-game, with the next one being at home against Heartland Lutheran.
“For us, it’s next game up. We just try the best we can as coaches to get the scouting done on our opponent and try to have the kids ready to play,” Rosno said.
Silver Lake (5-3)..9 10 11 21 — 51
Blue Hill (3-7).........13 9 9 14 — 45
Silver Lake (51)
Oakley Rosno 19, Blaine Simonton 12, Matthew Hansen 8, Jake Knehans 2, Logan Greenough 5, Quinn Rosno 5
Blue Hill (45)
Jake Bonifas 11, Krae Ockinga 16, McLayne Seeman 1, Caleb Karr 4, MJ Coffey 12, Cody Hubl 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.