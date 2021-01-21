SUTTON — Following a strong second half, the Sutton Mustangs were able to defend their home court, downing the Fairbury Jeffs 53-39 Thursday.
The Mustangs and Jeffs fought back and forth, with the Mustangs taking the first basket of the game off a jumper by senior Tyler Baldwin, but were quickly answered by a 3-pointer from junior Zane Grizzle. Fairbury built onto its lead with a hook shot and free throw from senior Dylan Starr, putting the Jeffs ahead 6-4.
Down by a possession, the Mustangs let their offense roar, with senior Cade Wiseman hitting a 3-pointer, sandwiched by a pair of layups by junior Colton Haight, putting the Mustangs on a 7-0 run and an 11-6 lead. Starr cut into the lead with a 3-pointer, the final basket of the quarter.
To start the second quarter, offense was at a premium for both teams, with an early layup from senior Quenton Jones, and a Grizzle 3-pointer just under the five-minute mark, making it a narrow 13-12 lead for the Mustangs.
Haight hit what would be a crucial 3-pointer to answer Grizzle’s, forcing the Jeffs to call a timeout with 2:42 left. Haight again would pad the lead, scoring on a jumper.
Following the jumper, both teams went to the charity stripe, with junior Ethan Smith getting three opportunities, sinking two. Then a pair of made free throws from Jones. Jeffs junior Jacob Martin made the final basket of the half, making it a 20-16 Mustangs lead heading into the locker room.
“The kids just kept battling. Fairbury did some good things defensively. They were doing some things to switch, and the kids trying to read our man,” said Sutton coach Jon Ladehoff. “Running our base offense versus that, but just reading what was open, and making the next pass. The kids did a good job adjusting to what they were playing defensively.”
In the third quarter defense shined for the Mustangs, with Haight recording a block on the opening possession, which allowed a layup from Baldwin to start the Mustangs off strong. Starr got the scoring going for the Jeffs, but was quickly quieted by a pair of big 3-pointers by Wiseman.
“(Wiseman) did a really good job of hitting those shots,” Ladehoff said. “That really gave our kids the momentum there in a really tight game. The kids looking for him on the perimeter and they know he’s been a leader for us. When he steps up and knocks down some shots, it gets everyone fired up and gets everyone rolling.”
Three-pointers kept flowing in the third quarter, with Smith hitting one to answer Wiseman and get to within six of the Mustangs. Wiseman again made it rain from beyond the arc, getting another 3-pointer to go.
Finishing out the quarter on an 8-3 run, the Mustangs witnessed their sixth and seventh 3-pointers go from Jones, and more importantly, a 39-25 Mustang lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Both the Jeffs and Mustangs had an answer for one another for the entire quarter, with the Mustangs edging out the Jeffs 14-13 in the final quarter and earning the 53-39 victory.
Leading the way for the Mustangs was Wiseman with 16 points, including four of the Mustangs’ seven 3-pointers. Also joining Wiseman in double-digits for scoring were Haight (13), Jones (12), and Baldwin (10).
The Jeffs’ Starr led the way for his team with 15 points, as well as strong scoring performances by Grizzle (11) and Smith (10).
Next for the Mustangs, who moved to 11-4 on the season, will be an undefeated Milford squad on the road Tuesday before heading into their Friday matchup with Elmwood-Murdock.
“We know Milford will be a good team,” Ladehoff said. “They have a lot of good athletes. Good coaches. Good team. So, we’ll take it one play at a time, see what we can do. We look forward to the challenge.”
