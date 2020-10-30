SUTTON — The ground-and-pound approach has long been a staple in Sutton.
It worked to the tune of 362 rushing yards Friday night in a first-round playoff win over No. 9 North Platte St. Patrick’s.
“It’s what we do, it’s what they do,” said Sutton head coach Steve Ramer after his team’s 30-6 victory. “(St. Pat’s) put up a great effort. It was a great game, and we just happened to come out on the better end tonight.”
The No. 8 Mustangs opened the scoring on Jackson Anderson’s 25-yard field goal as the only points of the first quarter and added two more scores before half.
Paxton Olson punched in Sutton’s first touchdown two minutes into the second quarter on a pitch from Cade Wiseman.
In the final minute of the half, Wiseman connected with Quenton Jones on a 9-yard fade to up the Mustangs’ advantage to 16-0.
Earlier Jones’ only punt of the night netted just 3 yards and gave the Irish a very short field.
But Sutton stifled St. Patrick’s, which missed its 45-yard field goal attempt well short.
“That was huge,” Ramer said. “Our defense really came forward there. They had momentum and our defense answered the call.”
The momentum turned into Sutton’s second touchdown, which was Jones’.
Sutton failed to score in the third quarter, after committing a turnover on the St. Pat’s 30. A halfback pass by Olson was beat up from the get-go; he was hit as he threw, the ball was short, tipped and caught by Gaven Nutter.
That translated into Jackson Roberts, who carried 14 times for 127 yards, finding the end zone for the Irish seven plays later.
“That’s something we’ve got to get better at, is limiting those turnovers,” Ramer said. “Eliminate those mental mistakes because as we go on the games are going to get better.”
St. Pat’s and Sutton ran similar offenses, but Wiseman said the Mustangs weren’t as prepared to face an option style despite running against it in practice.
“Every team we go against is spread,” he said. “This week it was different because we never faced a team that ran option. We got used to it quick, though, because obviously we run it.”
Sutton’s defense held the Irish to 135 yards of total offense. Ninety-seven of St. Patrick’s yards came in the second half — 50 were accrued on the longest run of the night on either side by Roberts.
“We’ve been priding ourselves on our defense all year,” Wiseman said. “It starts with our linemen, they’re studs — Joe Hinrichs, Vance Smith, Tyler Baldwin. Then we go to our backers and we’ve got Matthew Davis and Jesse Herndon.”
Herndon had both fourth quarter scores for Sutton — runs of 1 and 2 yards — to cap the scoring. He totaled 136 on 15 carries.
Olson rushed 18 times for 144 yards.
Sutton advanced to the state championship last season before falling to Oakland-Craig at Memorial Stadium. The Mustangs have a rich playoff history, making their 11th straight appearance in the postseason.
Winning is in their blood, Ramer said.
“We don’t care how it is or what it looks like, what the score is, just as long as we win.”
Sutton (7-1) will match up with No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (10-0) next week.
NPSP (7-2)...................0 0 6 0 — 6
SUT (7-1)................3 13 0 14 — 30
S — Jackson Anderson 25 FG
S — Paxton Olson 6 run (kick failed)
S — Cade Wiseman 9 pass Quenton Jones (Anderson kick)
NP — Jackson Roberts 5 run (pass fail)
S — Jesse Herndon 2 run (Anderson kick)
S — Herndon 1 run (Anderson kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.