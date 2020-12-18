St. Cecilia renew its rivalry with the Sutton on the hardwood Friday night. Sutton dominated the inside game and drew more contact in the paint to get to the free throw line, where it was 19-of-24 from the line. Their performance at the line led to a 57-49 victory over the Bluehawks.
“Our guys didn’t give up,” said STC head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “That is one thing our guys do: never give up. We did a good job of collecting ourselves. Sutton punched us in the mouth early, which we talked about. We had to get off to a fast start because Sutton always does with their opponents. I felt like we had a good game plan.”
From the first quarter, Sutton never trailed in the ballgame. Cade Wiseman knocked down three treys in the opening period for the Mustangs while his teammate Tyler Baldwin knocked down two buckets and three free throws. Quenton Jones also contributed with a made bucket for the Mustangs.
STC shot 55% from the floor in the period as Brayden Schropp got the Bluehawks on the board with two quick buckets. Garrett Parr had a bucket and a free throw. Carson Kudlacek had a trey, Grant Rossow had a bucket and Quinn Steward made two free throws for the Bluehawks. Sutton led 22-14 after one period.
In the second quarter, Sutton shot 50% from the floor. Colton Haight, Baldwin, and Jones each had a made bucket, while Cade Wiseman had a made trey to go along with three free throws for the Mustangs.
“(Sutton) really hurt us inside,” Ohnoutka said. “That is one thing the next time we play them, we have to make some adjustments. But I was proud of the way our guys came back in the second half.”
STC’s Carson Kudlacek hit a trey, while his teammates Schropp and John Starr each knocked down a bucket for the Bluehawks. Sutton carried a 34-21 into halftime.
The Mustangs were 3-for-10 from the floor out of the half. Baldwin knocked down two of those buckets, while Jackson Anderson knocked down the third bucket for the Mustangs. Jones contributed with two made free throws in the frame.
St. Cecilia finished 6-for-16 from the floor in the third period. Schropp hit three of those buckets for the Bluehawks and Parr had other three along with a free throw.
The Bluehawks went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to four early in the fourth. Schropp knocked down three straight buckets for the ‘Hawks and Kudlacek hit two free throws, but Sutton called a timeout and shut the door.
Jones clutched six free throws and his teammate Haight added four more to clinch the victory for the Mustangs.
“It is actually a sigh of relief that our offense is now clicking. This is our first game where our offense probably played our best,” said Ohnoutka. “This was our sixth game of the year. If we come together and keep playing hard like that, we can compete with anybody.”
STC
Bryaden Schropp 18, Garrett Parr 12, Carson Kudlacek 8, Grant Rossow 5, John Starr 4, Quinn Steward 2
Sutton
Tyler Baldwin 16, Cade Wiseman 15, Quenton Jones 12, Colton Haight 12, Jackson Anderson 2
