Editor’s note: The stories on this page originally appeared in the March 10, 2003, and March 17, 2003, editions of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — It was a perfect ending to a perfect season for the top-rated Sutton boys basketball team Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Mustangs, who finished second in last year’s Class C-2 state championship, captured their first title since 1989 with a 47-42 win over No. 7 West Point Central Catholic.
And they did it by playing Sutton basketball.
The Mustangs held the potent Bluejay offense, which was averaging 60 points per game this season, to just a 36 percent shooting effort from the field for the game.
“We’ve said all along that defense wins championships,” Sutton coach Steve Spongberg said. “We really played well defensively and frustrated their shooters. That’s a great tribute to the kids.”
The going was tough early as Sutton appeared to be headed down the same path as last year’s title game. The Mustangs struggled offensively and found themselves trailing 22-17 at halftime.
But the Mustangs weren’t to be denied.
Like they had in each of their two previous games at the state tournament, the
Mustangs turned it up in the third quarter.
Sutton opened the second half on a 16-6 run and took a 33-28 lead with 2:25 remaining in the quarter on an offensive put-back by Travis Eckhardt.
Nuss fueled the rally by scoring eight straight points. All 10 of his points came in the quarter.
“We try to establish control of the game during the first three minutes of each half,” Spongberg said. “We didn’t make uncharacteristic mistakes and we were able to get on top of them. Defense was our constant. And that’s what it all boiled down to — we played great defense.”
WPCC made a run to open the fourth quarter and cut Sutton’s lead to 42-40 with 2:34 remaining in the game.
But the Mustangs kept their distance by converting on 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch. Luke Griess buried two free throws with 39 seconds remaining after WPCC had trimmed the lead down to 44-42.
The Mustangs also managed to out-rebound the Bluejays 35-19 in the game.
Josh Nuss led Sutton with 10 rebounds.
“We got a couple of turnovers early in the third quarter and we came out after them,” Josh Nuss said. “That was the most important thing to happen for us.
We held them to 42 points after they had been averaging about 60 this season.
That was quite an accomplishment.”
Sutton (47)
Casey Nuss 4-8 1-1 10, Dustin Schoneberg 1-6 2-2 4, Josh Nuss 5-10 4-7 14, Travis Eckhardt 2-5 3-4 7, Luke Griess 1-6 4-6 7, Joseph Ochsner 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Kliewer 1-2 0-0 2, Nolan Unterseher, 1-1 0-0 3, Team 15-41, 14-20 47.
WPCC (42)
Alex Wagner 5-12 8-10 18, Bryan Mendlik 1-6 3-4 6, Adam Franzluebbers 0-3 1-4 1, Garrett Mack 0-0 0-1 0, Jesse Ridder 3-10 1-2 9, Jon Steuter 4-5 0-0 8, Team 13-35 13-21 42.
Sutton (25-0) . . . 8 9 18 12 — 47
WPCC (20-7) . . . . 5 17 11 9 — 42
Three-point goals — Sutton 3-12 (C. Nuss 1-3, J. Nuss 0-1, Eckhardt 0-3, Griess 1-4, Unterseher 1-1), WPCC 3-16 (Wagner 0-3, Mendlik 1-5, Franzluebbers 0-1, Ridder 2-7). Rebounds — Sutton 35 (J. Nuss 10), WPCC 19 (Steuter 5). Turnovers — Sutton 13, WPCC 9. Total fouls — Sutton 19, WPCC 18. Fouled out — WPCC (Franzluebbers, Ridder.)
