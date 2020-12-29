In my column last week, I noted how important I think it is to reflect.
It provoked me to dig into the 2020 archive and review all the events I covered during this pandemic year.
Thus, I’m waving goodbye to 2020 with some of the moments that have lived in my head.
Jan. 8: No. 4 HC knocks off No. 1 Concordia
I’m still bitter about the NAIA winter championships being canceled in March and Jina Douglas’ Broncos unable to complete their magical season, but Jan. 8 was a memorable night during a record-breaking year.
Lynn Farrell Arena was filled to its brim with an estimated 2,300 people. It was the largest crowd I’ve seen there outside of graduations ceremonies.
Those in attendance watched two of the country’s top NAIA teams — and two storied programs — duke it out for 40 minutes. HC won the physical battle 66-59 and secured an 18-0 start to the season — the best since 2001-02. That record was extended to 26 games before Concordia snapped it on its home floor Feb. 12.
“We were all really excited,” Shandra Farmer, a senior on the team, said of that night. “We were anticipating the atmosphere... We were ready to feed off the energy and it really worked for us.”
Jan. 29: No. 2 Broncos rally, defeat No. 7 Mustangs in OT
I promise this reflection isn’t solely on the HC women’s basketball team. But this was another outstanding night at Lynn Farrell.
The Broncos trailed Morningside by as many as 16 points with seven minutes left. Shandra Farmer completed the miraculous comeback with the game-tying bucket at the fourth quarter buzzer after sprinting the length of the floor.
Sophia Pankratz anchored the Broncos from there with back-to-back 3-pointers to open overtime. She ended the night with a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds.
The Broncos outscored Morningside 37-16 in the final 12 minutes of play. The 85-80 victory broke the program record for longest winning steak as the 23rd straight.
“To come back and win it, we knew we had it in us,” Pankratz said, “but it was definitely a battle.”
Feb. 11: Crosstown rivalry, Adams Central at Hastings
Thank God this game was played in the Jungle.
That’s not a knock on Adams Central’s gymnasium at all; the Patriots have a beautiful facility. My reasoning, which I’m sure many can agree with, is capacity.
Hastings High has one of the biggest gyms in the state, which meant roughly 3,000 people attended the 2020 version of the crosstown rivalry in February.
“I always tell people we’ve got the biggest gym in Nebraska. It’s full for graduation and Adams Central. That’s about it,” Lance Creech, now-former head basketball coach at HHS, said with a laugh.
The top-10 boys matchup was the big draw, but fans arrived early to pack the house. Empty seats were hard to come by.
Outside of state tournaments, this night, for me, was one of the most fun I’ve had covering prep sports in Tribland.
The HHS girls won for a fifth straight time over the Patriots. But the second-ranked AC boys took down the Class B No. 2 Tigers in the nightcap with an emphatic dunk by Gavin Lipovsky to cap it all off.
“I get up there and I dunk it and the student section and crowd just goes crazy,” Lipovsky said. “It’s just incredible.”
March 7: Hawkettes go back-to-back
During a radio interview with Marty Demuth at halftime of Friday Class C-2 semifinal, I was labeled “St. Cecilia’s beat writer for the Hastings Tribune.” I wrote about that in a column shortly after the Hawkettes defended their title.
I’ve loved hanging around Chapman Gymnasium, getting to know coach Greg Berndt and other members of the STC community. The basketball certainly hasn’t been hard to watch, either; Berndt & Co. have got a good thing going.
It’s always special to cover a championship team, especially one you spend so much time with. That was me with Blue Hill three years ago in volleyball and now STC the last two years.
Here’s one of my favorite quotes from now-St. Cecilia graduate Tori Thomas:
“This team isn’t easy to be on. It takes a tough kid to be out for basketball at St. Cecilia. To have back-to-back championships, it’s a tribute to Coach B and everything he has done for us.”
Aug. 19: Kirby Wells pitches for Sodbusters
I’ve watched almost as much Sodbuster baseball in the franchise’s three season as those who run the team and have played for it.
The 2020 squad was arguably the most talented and I, unfortunately, didn’t get the opportunity to see Grand Island and Nebraska’s own Shay Schanaman pitch.
Schanaman was lights out for Hastings this summer, including throwing the first no-hitter in Sodbuster history. But because of an innings limit, partly due to having no spring season and also being property of NU, Schanaman’s pitching schedule and my nights at Duncan Field never lined up.
However, I did get to witness history of a slightly different variety. Kirby Wells, a Hastings College baseball alum, returned to the mound at Duncan Field as a 30-year-old and threw 6 2/3 innings for the Sodbusters and recorded five strikeouts.
“I had eight years in between starts,” Wells cracked after his performance.
“It was a great night and I’ll never forget it.”
Oct. 15-16: State softball
Hastings’ reputation of early exits at the state softball tournament was dispelled after the Tigers’ thrilling walk-off win Oct. 15 over Northwest that advanced them to Friday for the first time in school history.
Although HHS fell to Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship, the Tigers made their run a fun one to follow. Head coach Ashley Speak led a talented group of girls to the position they’ve yearned for.
Sophie Cerveny, 2020 Tribland player of the year, summed it up nicely.
“I think it proves what Hastings can do at the tournament. Before, everyone just doubted us and told us we would basically choke. And I think now it proves that we’re just as good as anybody.”
Oct. 31: AC earns first state berth in 32 years
As a sports writer, it’s fun to root for the underdog as those often make the best stories.
Adams Central certainly was one walking into Grand Island Central Catholic in the district volleyball final on Halloween.
The Patriots flipped the script and thrived against a powerhouse in its home venue, and second-year coach Libby Lollman coached AC to the state tournament for the program’s first trip since 1988.
“It’s been 32 years and this group deserves it,” Lollman said. “I’ve got a great group of assistant coaches and everybody kind of stuck to the game plan and did what they were supposed to and this was the outcome.”
Nov. 20: Patriots fall in C-1 final to Pierce
I realize I’m highlighting some high/low points of Tribland teams here. A championship loss hurts, no doubt. But being in a position to win a title is an incredible feat.
Adams Central’s playoff run was truly a treat, especially considering all the Patriots had to replace. But they proved to be just as good as those teams of the past, if not better.
It was a good game; the Patriots just fell a bit short in a couple of different areas.
“We put everybody and their dog in the box,” AC head coach Shawn Mulligan said. “We put a lot of people in and said we were going to make (Pierce) try to beat us with throwing the ball. They’ve got really good receivers out there and that’s the reason why they’re undefeated and a state champion. They’re a good football team.”
Pierce was a fun trip. I enjoyed the ride up there with Tribune photographer Laura Beahm. We liked the town, and the football field was a unique venue, too.
