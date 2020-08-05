In 2019, Zion Lutheran Church and School in Hastings announced the parochial school would be adopting a classical Christian education model for its curriculum, effective with the 2019-20 academic year.
That major change, which makes Zion one of no more than a small handful of classical schools in Nebraska, is being followed in the 2020-21 year with a change in the school’s name to “Zion Classical Academy — Est. by Zion Lutheran Church.”
Sara Nielsen, Zion principal, said much of the faculty training to prepare for the classical curriculum took place more than a year ago and that most of it was in place during the last school year, which was disrupted by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“There was a learning curve there, but we were very pleased with the curriculum,” she said.
The change has attracted a lot of attention from families who are interested in a Christian classical education for their children, Nielsen said.
“We had a lot of parents who didn’t know that model of education existed,” she said. “Now that we’re educating the community … a lot of students and families are getting excited about it.”
Zion educates students in preschool through eighth grade. The new curriculum is supported by Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.
In a previous interview, Nielsen said the new curriculum hearkens back to the days before educational reforms of the 20th and 21st centuries, which some believe were driven by politics and unhelpful to society. It incorporates studies in Latin and logic and takes a different approach to other subjects, like history.
The curriculum Zion has adopted is designed to interweave subjects and teach students how to draw connections between them with a Christian outlook.
“The classical method teaches students how to think so that they can examine everything — math, science, all knowledge — not as disjointed subjects but as an integrated whole, with the scriptures at the center,” Nielsen said earlier.
A core component of students’ classical education is called the trivium, which includes the grammar stage for early elementary-age students, focusing on the fundamentals of all academic subjects; then logic, focusing on analytical thinking in the later elementary years; and finally rhetoric, for older students learning to communicate their ideas. In a school system that continued through 12th grade, high school would be the rhetoric stage.
Wherever possible, original sources of literature, rather than textbooks or collections, are used in lessons. Also, history is taught chronologically rather than broken up by topic or in some other way.
Character education is interwoven through the curriculum to help students learn the importance of living well and virtuously. The academy retains its character as a Lutheran institution.
Many students who graduate from the eighth grade at Zion then go on high school at Heartland Lutheran in Grand Island or at Hastings High, Adams Central or St. Cecilia in the local community.
Although the classical model isn’t in place at any of the area high schools, Nielsen said, the rigor of the Zion curriculum and the character traits it helps students to develop, including work ethic, should stand Zion alumni in good stead wherever they continue their education.
“They can adapt easily,” she said.
Zion has navigated the transition to classical education with financial support from the Thom Foundation and the Adams County Lutheran Education Association.
The school has become a stand-alone 501©(3) nonprofit organization, separate from Zion Lutheran Church and recognized as a service organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Nielsen said one new aspect of the classical program this year will be the beginning of logic instruction for students in grades 3-8, which wasn’t yet in place last year.
The school also has added a middle-grades teacher to its faculty.
Nielsen has been planning to begin the academic year with about 75 students enrolled, but said she is continuing to field inquiries from parents who may be interested in sending their children to Zion this semester — in part because of concerns over COVID-19 and the health and safety measures various local schools are planning to implement as the fall semester begins.
“I’m getting phone calls as we speak, so I’m not sure what that number will be,” she said of the final enrollment count.
Nielsen said Zion won’t be requiring that face masks be worn by all students or staff and will defer to parents to make those decisions for their children.
Like at all area schools, she said, staff and administrators are deep into preparations for the new year and procedures to help ensure everyone’s safety.
“We’re just trying to remind everyone that that this is such a fluid situation,” Nielsen said. “There needs to be a lot of grace and a lot of flexibility as we deal with this challenge.”
