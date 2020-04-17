Nathaniel Story received the Hastings Public Schools Young Educator of the Year Award Friday, celebrated in a surprise presentation at his home.
Normally, the awards would be presented during a school board meeting. But with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, keeping people at home, school officials decided to make the presentations at the recipients’ homes Friday.
After Story, a teacher at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, was surprised at his home by the announcement, a caravan of friends and well-wishers drove by his house, honking horns in congratulations.
“I am definitely honored and shocked,” Story said. “They definitely caught me off guard.”
He also thanked his girlfriend, Stephanie Hoyt, for her help and support. Hoyt is a special education teacher at Watson Elementary School and the two often collaborate on projects. Hoyt was nominated for the award, also.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without the countless hours she puts in,” he said. “In my opinion, she deserves this.”
Story graduated from Hastings College in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He received his master’s degree in special education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in December 2016.
Story began his teaching career in 2013 as a special education teacher at Longfellow Elementary School
In August 2016, he transferred to Lincoln Elementary School, where he took on a more specialized program.
Cara Kimball, principal at Lincoln Elementary, described Story as one of the most passionate teachers she has worked with, often making time for students and their families even after school hours.
“We want you to know how much we appreciate you and everything you do,” she said.
She said Story was nominated for the award by a parent of one of his students.
“That just tells you how strong his relationships are with students and families,” she said. “There is a lot of trust in their relationships. That will be very meaningful to him.”
Jim Boeve, school board president, said he recruited Story to play baseball for Hastings College 11 years ago and knows that he has made a great contribution to the education of children. He commended Story, along with other teachers in the district, for their work to transition classes online after the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our teachers are important, definitely going way above and beyond the classroom,” Boeve said.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider thanked Story for his hard work and dedication to students.
“He’s just an incredible person,” he said. “He’s so upbeat and fun to be around.”
