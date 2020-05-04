Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Dec. 6, 2010, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — For the first time all season, the Hastings College men’s soccer team trailed.
But, in the end, the result was the same as every other game the Broncos played this year. This one, though, came on the biggest stage in the program’s history.
Hastings capped a perfect season with a 5-3 win over Notre Dame (Ohio) in a battle of unbeatens in the NAIA national championship game Saturday night, rallying with three unanswered first-half goals after Notre Dame jumped out to a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
“Sitting on the bus today, I was in and out of consciousness,” HC coach Chris Kranjc said from phone Sunday evening during the Broncos’ trip back to Hastings. “I just kept looking over — we have the trophy at the front of the bus — I keep looking and I’m like, ‘Someone pinch me right now.’ It hasn’t sunk in yet.
“It means the world. It really does. Right now I think our team is so excited. I’m so proud of what they did. Someone asked me to describe it in two words, and I said: ‘Extremely proud.’ For the team, for the program, for the school, for the state, you can’t ask for anything better and you can’t ask for a greater story than what we did.”
Hastings ends the season 25-0, claiming the program’s first-ever national title.
“Our goal was to win every game,” said HC midfielder Yannic Thiel, a Hastings High graduate. “And our goal was to win a national championship. And to actually accomplish that and achieve both of those goals is very special. I don’t know how many teams have done it in NAIA history, but it’s definitely very unique and it says a lot about our program.”
Hastings didn’t get off to the best start Saturday night, falling behind 1-0 less than two minutes into the game when Notre Dame junior Luke Holmes — named the tournament’s most valuable player — scored.
“We talked about that about before,” HC junior defender Derek Prinz said of falling behind to Notre Dame. “We said if we end up going down one goal, let’s just keep our heads up and prove to people that if we go down a goal that we can still come back.”
The Broncos did come back, scoring three unanswered goals in the first half. Nate Polak tied the score with a goal in the 19th minute. Prinz then gave the Broncos the lead for good in the 29th minute. The Broncos seemed to take control when Polak scored his second goal less than four minutes later to increase Hastings’ lead to 3-1.
But Notre Dame (23-1) came back to make the score 3-2 at halftime with a goal by Tom Mellor with 3:25 left in the first half.
Eight minutes into second half, Jordan Green scored to give the Broncos a 4-2 lead. Green was named the offensive player of the tournament, as he notched six goals in five tournament games.
But the Falcons answered again, getting within 4-3 on Holmes’ second goal of the game in the 69th minute.
The Broncos weren’t done. AJ Dingledine scored with seven minutes left in the game to give Hastings a 5-3 lead, the final goal in a game that featured 40 shots between the two teams.
The eight combined goals is the most in a championship final since 1965.
“It was a very fast game,” Kranjc said of the pace. “The game was back and forth. It was just a back-and-forth game. I thought we were better defensively. They had two players who were very dangerous — Tom Mellor and Luke Holmes. But we countered with Nate Polak and Jordan Green and Greg Dodds and Ryan Robinson and Yannic Thiel. At any point those guys were going to score a goal. We had more offensive threats going forward than they did.”
With its five goals Friday, Hastings set a tournament record for most goals scored with 21 in five matches.
“I thought we were pretty dominant,” Prinz said. “I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates. Yannic, Jordan, Nate and Ryan — they were just on fire this whole tournament. You have to give a lot of credit to those guys. They are just so good with each other, that they know where everyone is going.
“It’s really hard on the other team’s defense. If you shut down one of them, we still have three others.”
The Broncos spent Sunday night in Jonesboro, Ark., and are expected to arrive back in Hastings tonight.
“I don’t think it will fully sink in until we get back to school and talk to everybody,” said Prinz, named the defensive player of the tournament. “Words can’t describe what we feel. In my mind, it’s definitely the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever been a part of.”
Tournament notes
- The two teams both were playing in their first-ever national championship final.
- With a two-goal margin of victory, Hastings is the first team to win by more than one goal in the championship final since 2007 when Azusa Pacific (Calif.) took down Concordia (Calif.), 2-0.
- The five goals scored by Hastings tied for the third most in the national championship final. The last time a team scored five was Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) in the 1996 event.
- Hastings broke the tournament record for most goals scored with 21, surpassing the mark of 20 set by Quincy (Ill.) back in 1974.
- Hastings improved to 11-4-3 in its seventh National Championship appearance.
- The Broncos out-scored their opponents 21-4 in their five games in the tournament.
- Hastings joined its women’s team in the soccer national championship final, with the HC women losing to Lee (Tenn.) 3-0 in Decatur, Ala.. The last time that both a men’s and women’s soccer programs played in the final was Azusa Pacific (Calif.) in 2007. Overall there have been four previous occurrences (1992, 1993, 2006 and 2007), but no school has won a title in both sports in the same season.
2010 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-Tournament Team:
Goalkeepers:
Alex Klein, Notre Dame (Ohio), Jr.
Cody Poteat, Hastings (Neb.), Jr.
Forwards:
Deshorn Brown, Mobile (Ala.), Fr.
Jordan Green, Hastings (Neb.), So.
Luke Holmes, Notre Dame (Ohio), Jr.
Nate Polak, Hastings (Neb.), Jr.
Midfielders:
Justin Beck, William Jewell (Mo.), Sr.
Ruben Diaz, Mobile (Ala.), Sr.
Tom Mellor, Notre Dame (Ohio), So.
Yannic Thiel, Hastings (Neb.), Sr.
Defenders:
Chris Dillon, Mobile (Ala.), So.
Daniel Knight, Notre Dame (Ohio), Jr.
Joseph Omondi, Bethel (Tenn.), Jr.
Derek Prinz, Hastings (Neb.), Jr.
Most Valuable Player of the Tournament:
Luke Holmes, Notre Dame (Ohio), Jr.
Offensive Player of the Tournament:
Jordan Green, Hastings (Neb.), So.
Defensive Player of the Tournament:
Derek Prinz, Hastings (Neb.), Jr.
Champions of Character Brine-NAIA Scholarship Recipient:
Cody Poteat, Hastings (Neb.), Jr.
Nels Dahlquist Memorial Team Sportsmanship Award:
Hastings College (Neb.)
