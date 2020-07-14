A national coin shortage is affecting the ability of some businesses to accept cash and provide change for purchases at their stores.
The scarcity is partly a result of the lack of coins and cash in circulation during the current novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, the Federal Reserve announced last week.
Over the weekend, a handful of large retailers asked customers to use their debit or credit cards when possible, and if they were using cash, to pay with exact change.
Among those bigger entities is Walmart, whose Hastings store is following similar guidelines. Menards in Hastings is requiring exact change for cash purchases.
Officials with local grocers Allen’s and Russ’s Market, who both bank locally, say they are aware of the situation but haven’t yet experienced the effects.
It’s nothing to fret over, says Five Points Bank president Terry Anstine. It’s more of an inconvenience on both sides, he said.
“It causes a few headaches for the grocery and convenience stores — the people who have to make change,” Anstine said. “It’s just an inconvenience, really. I don’t think it’s of any dire financial causes to anybody.”
Five Points has had no trouble with its distribution and inflow of coins. Some of the bank’s biggest clients are vendors who regularly deposit their change.
“The big banks all centralize their currency orders,” Anstine said.
The people who will be affected most by these temporary regulations are those who don’t use debit or credit cards. The National Grocers Association estimates cash accounts for 20% of all grocery transactions.
Ironically, one of the primary reasons for the coin shortage is due to the increases in card swiping during the pandemic.
Anstine, who has been in banking since 1984, estimated over 90% of transactions these days are with debit cards.
“The debit card transaction volume for little, peon amounts ... it has exploded,” he said. “That should, theoretically, reduce the need for stores and restaurants to give change back.”
One other possible reason for the shortage is with bank lobbies being closed, people aren’t bringing in their personal coin jars or “Cool Whip bowls,” like Anstine uses, to collect their pocket change.
“As corny as it sounds, I think that’s a lot of it,” he said. “The average Joe who goes home and throws his change in a jar, if no one takes the jar in, and every household does $50 or $60 a year they turn into cash or put into their account and that isn’t happening, it kind of has a snowball effect.”
