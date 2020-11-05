The Nebraska Brass, a celebrated quintet based in Lincoln that normally performs multiple concerts each year in Tribland communities, has announced a series of free, online-only concerts for the 2020-21 season as public health concerns continue.
The group normally presents "A Nebraska Brass Christmas" each year at the Minden Opera House and also performs concerts frequently in Hastings and Geneva. The musicians also do community outreach in schools throughout the state as part of the educational mission of the Nebraska Brass's nonprofit parent organization, Arts Incorporated.
In lieu of in-person appearances, this year the ensemble will perform from a variety of churches in Lincoln. The concerts will be streamed live on the group's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/nebraskabrass/. The schedule of concerts includes:
"Carnival of the Animals," 3 p.m. Nov. 15 from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Lincoln
"A Nebraska Brass Christmas," 3 p.m. Dec. 20 from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln
"Nebraska Brass and Friends," music for brass and percussion featuring guest percussionist Bob Snider, 3 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021, from Sheridan Lutheran Church in Lincoln
"All-American Pops," a salute to American music, 3 p.m. April 18 from Vine Congregational Church in Lincoln
"Summertime," 3 p.m. June 13 from First United Methodist Church in Lincoln
Free-will donations are appreciated. To donate or for more information visit the Nebraska Brass web page, http://artsincorporated.org/nb/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.