Five students from Tribland were among 35 individuals named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be full-time enrollees carrying at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale. Students with a perfect 4.0 GPA are named to the Dean’s List.

These are the Dean’s Honor Roll members, listed by hometown:

Fairfield: Connor Crumbliss

Lebanon, Kan.: Ayden Long

Naponee: Ethan Baker

Superior: Cassidy Frey

Wilcox: Sophia Nutter

