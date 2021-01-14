Five students from Tribland were among 35 individuals named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be full-time enrollees carrying at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale. Students with a perfect 4.0 GPA are named to the Dean’s List.
These are the Dean’s Honor Roll members, listed by hometown:
Fairfield: Connor Crumbliss
Lebanon, Kan.: Ayden Long
Naponee: Ethan Baker
Superior: Cassidy Frey
Wilcox: Sophia Nutter
