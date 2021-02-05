Nebraska Extension’s Farm and Ranch Management team will offer its annual landlord-tenant cash rent workshop Feb. 17 on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The workshop, which runs 9-11:30 a.m., is geared toward current and future landlords and tenants. It will cover trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations, and current university crop budget information.
Presenters will include Nebraska Extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Jim Jansen, Austin Duerfeldt and Glennis McClure. Topics to be addressed include equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant communication, pasture leasing and others.
Then, from 1:30-4 p.m., Vyhnalek and Brandon Dirkschneider, a certified financial planner and farm succession coordinator, will lead an estate planning workshop. Vyhnalek is an extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession.
The afternoon workshop is aimed at anyone thinking about how to proceed with plans to retire, exit or transfer the farm or ranch business.
Both workshops are free to attend in-person or online via Zoom. Pre-registration by Feb. 16 is required. Masks must be worn by all those attending in-person, and the meetings are subject to postponement or cancellation if local health guidelines change.
To register, call 402-461-7209. For more information visit farm.unl.edu.
