Each year, up to 30 highly motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential are selected for the Nebraska LEAD Program from five geographic districts across the state.
Those applying for the program must be actively involved in farming, ranching or a business closely related to agriculture and rely on that work as their main source of income. Men and women are equally encouraged to participate.
Individuals selected for membership in a Nebraska LEAD group will fit into one of two categories.
Category 1 is for individuals who derive a majority of their income as an owner, operator, employee, officer or director of a farming and/or ranching operation or a major division of a corporation that is a direct result of production of ag commodities.
Category 2 is for applicants who devote a majority of their time and derive a majority of their income from the business of buying from, selling to, educating and/or serving farmers, ranchers, and individuals or organizations engaged in production agriculture.
Participants must complete and submit a written application by June 15 of the year in which they wish to begin participating. An interview with a district screening committee will follow.
Those selected must affirm in writing their commitment to attend seminars and pay a fee of $1,250 for each of the two years they are actively participating.
According to the Nebraska LEAD Program, the fees represent about 17% of the estimated total value — $15,000 — of what participants receive. The rest of the costs are covered by program donors.
The participant fee may be paid from the individual’s own personal resources or raised from businesses, organizations or other supportive individuals.
Nebraska LEAD fellows are required to provide their own transportation to and from seminar locations. It’s common for fellows to carpool to those destinations.
To read more about selection criteria and for more general information about the program, visit http://lead.unl.edu. To contact the program office, call 402-472-6810.
