Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Les Zimmerman hands a package of surgical masks to a truck driver on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the westbound Interstate 80 weigh station in Waverly, Neb. The masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.. Nebraska is one of eight states working with federal agencies as part of this program. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)