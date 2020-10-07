Nebraska voters marking ballots for the general election by Nov. 3 will decide the fate of a proposal that would limit the amount of money “payday lenders” could charge borrowers.
The ballot question, labeled as Initiative Measure 428, would amend state law to cap the amount state-licensed cash advance businesses could charge, and would excuse borrowers from repaying any loan found to have been made in violation of the cap.
The proposal also would prohibit the lenders from evading the new restriction by doing business via mail, phone, internet or other electronic means, regardless of whether they have a physical business location in Nebraska.
“Payday lenders,” as they are commonly known, are regulated by the state Department of Banking and Insurance in accordance with Nebraska’s Delayed Deposit Services Licensing Act, which was approved by the state Legislature in 1994.
State law already limits the amount such lenders can charge — but not in terms of interest to a certain rate, but rather in terms of fees to a certain amount. The current fee cap is set at a flat $15 per $100 loaned, or the pro-rated equivalent for lesser loan amounts.
The maximum amount of one delayed-deposit services loan in Nebraska is $500, and the maximum term of the loan is 34 days. After showing proof of income, borrowers secure such a loan with a check issued to the lender, which the lender agrees to hold until a specified date within the 34-day window — in many cases, probably after the borrower receives his or her next paycheck.
A lender isn’t allowed to hold more than two checks from any one borrower at a time, and those two checks together can’t total more than $500.
No more than once a year, a borrower who doesn’t have the funds to cover his or her check being held by a lender on the cashing date can enter an extended payment plan with that lender. The lender can’t charge the borrower any interest or additional fees, but if the borrower misses one of the subsequent payments the lender can accelerate the pay-down timetable and if necessary take action to collect the balance.
According to information supplied by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, supporters of Initiative Measure 428 contend that the fee caps currently in place for the short-term, relatively low-dollar loans allow the lenders to charge what effectively equates to annualized interest at a rate exceeding 400%.
Indeed, according to a 2019 annual report on delayed-deposit services from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, the average contracted annual percentage rate was listed as 405%.
Such loan charges have been criticized as exorbitant and unfair and characterized as “usury” by supporters of the current ballot initiative. They argue that such expensive payday loans can drive borrowers into an endless cycle of debt.
A total of 507,040 cash advance loan transactions were reported statewide in 2019, with an average loan size of $362, the Department of Banking and Finance reported.
The Delayed Deposit Services Licensing Act already prohibits Nebraska payday lenders from collecting fees that large from active-duty U.S. military personnel and their spouses or dependents. That prohibition aligns with the federal Military Lending Act, which limits delayed deposit services loan costs for active-duty military families to the equivalent of 36% annualized interest.
Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, a coalition of advocacy organizations that includes the national Sixteen Thirty Fund and ACLU of Nebraska, reportedly collected more than 120,000 petition signatures to put the payday lending measure on the ballot this year.
According to the election information website ballotpedia.org, payday lending is legal in 37 states, 29 of which impose no limits on annualized interest. South Dakota, Colorado and Montana already have capped payday loan charges at 36% APR as a result of ballot initiatives.
Brian Hill, a representative of the Nebraska Financial Service Association, a lobbying group advocating for the state’s cash advance businesses, has been quoted in state media opposing Initiative 428.
Brian Chaney, an Omaha man who reportedly worked in the cash advance industry, was listed as the plaintiff in two unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the Initiative 428 ballot question.
One lawsuit objected to use of the unofficial term “payday lenders” in the official ballot language. The other cited complaints by some petition signatories that circulators allegedly didn’t properly explain the proposal to them.
Chaney lost the first case in the Nebraska Supreme Court. The second was dismissed by a Lancaster County District Court judge who ruled the complaining signatories missed the deadline to get their names removed from the petition.
A summary of arguments for and against Initiative Measure 428 posted on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office website says opponents of the ballot proposal contend that the state’s delayed deposit services industry provides necessary access to short-term credit for Nebraskans of all income levels who may face an unexpected financial crunch related to medical bills, car repairs or other contingencies.
The opponents argue that the transaction fee of $15 per $100 borrowed is less than what the borrowers would pay for bank overdrafts, utility reconnection or bounced-check fees, and that the mathematical conversion of the $15 fee to an annualized interest equivalent presents a skewed picture of the situation.
A transaction fee capped at an effective annualized rate of 36% would amount to just $1.38 per $100 borrowed, opponents contend — and such a cap would force payday lenders and their services out of the state.
“In states where this law was passed, complaints against unregulated internet lenders soared, just as cost of credit and personal hardship increased,” the opposition summary reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.