While Nebraskans may be surprised to see the subject of slavery appearing on their general election ballot this year, a proposed state constitutional amendment would eliminate language that historically allowed prisoners to be forced to work without pay.
Nebraska Amendment No. 1 would eliminate a caveat in the state constitution that allowed slavery or involuntary servitude to be imposed on an individual as punishment following his or her conviction of a crime.
A proposed resolution calling for the constitutional amendment was introduced in the Nebraska Legislature in January 2019 by state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha. Ten of Wayne’s legislative colleagues subsequently signed on as co-sponsors.
In March 2019, the resolution was approved by the Legislature on a final-reading vote of 44-0-5. All senators representing portions of Tribland voted yes.
As a result of that vote, the question now comes before the state’s voters.
Although slavery has been outlawed in Nebraska since territorial days and prohibited by the state Constitution since 1875, the subject nonetheless is woven like a bad thread through Nebraska history.
After all, the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which was approved by the U.S. Congress in 1854 and established the Kansas and Nebraska territories, left it to the settlers of each jurisdiction to decide whether slavery would be allowed within its boundaries.
Whereas the slavery issue became the subject of violent conflict in neighboring Kansas, slaveholding reportedly never occurred in Nebraska except in isolated cases. And in 1861, Nebraska’s territorial legislature banned slavery, in which human beings are treated as the property of others.
The slavery ban remained in place after Nebraska was admitted to the Union as the 37th U.S. state in 1867.
Now, voters are being asked to strike hedging language stating that neither slavery nor involuntary servitude shall be allowed in Nebraska, “otherwise than for punishment of crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”
According to the website Ballotpedia.org, Nebraska is one of 12 U.S. states in which the state constitution carves out an exception for slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime. The other states are Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.
A 13th state, Colorado, excised such an exception from its state constitution in 2018 through a vote of the people.
The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, approved in 1865, also includes an exception clause permitting slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for crimes.
Nine other states, including neighboring Kansas and Iowa, allow involuntary servitude, but not slavery, as punishment.
According to Ballotpedia, the punishment exceptions in state constitutions were enacted anywhere from the 1850s to the 1890s.
Arguing in favor of approving Amendment No. 1, the Omaha World-Herald Editorial Board states that in Nebraska the “involuntary servitude” exception was used for many years to allow the “leasing” of prisoners as farm laborers and road crew workers and for other projects.
The ballot question apparently has no formal opposition. It is being supported by a group called Vote FOR Eliminating Slavery in Nebraska.
The group includes Wayne, an Omaha lawyer who is chairman of the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee.
On its website, www.endslaveryne.org, the proponent group says eliminating the punishment exception wouldn’t interfere with courts’ ability to sentence individuals to community service.
Furthermore, the group says, inmates in Nebraska’s correctional system who hold jobs are paid nominal wages, and haven’t been forced into slavery or servitude.
On its website, the group offers the following answer to the “frequently asked question” of “why should I vote yes?”:
“Simple: Because slavery is a moral wrong.
“Nebraskans pride ourselves on being #NebraskaNice. We are people who value liberty and freedom.
“Nothing could be further from those values than slavery.”
