An Adams County woman in her 50s has been confirmed as the county’s 275th positive case of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the South Heartland District Health Department announced on Wednesday.
Hers was the only new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 announced for the four-county health district on Wednesday. The district’s running tally of positive cases now stands at 305, including 275 in Adams County, 24 in Clay County, five in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County.
Of the 305 district residents diagnosed with the viral infection since March 18, 244 had recovered as of Wednesday, the health department announced. The recoveries include 218 in Adams County (80% of the county total), 20 in Clay County (83%), five in Webster County (100%) and one in Nuckolls County (100%).
Eleven patients — all Adams County residents — have died.
In other area COVID-19 news Wednesday, multiple Nebraska news outlets cited a news release from the Public Health Solutions District Health Department in which the department announced a Fillmore County man died May 21 of complications from the disease.
The man, who was in his 70s, reportedly had been hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19 when he tested positive for the infection on May 8. He died at a health care facility in Lincoln.
The Public Health Solutions health department serves Saline, Gage, Fillmore, Thayer and Jefferson counties.
As of Wednesday evening, a running total of 14,866 Nebraska residents had tested positive for COVID-19 to date. The statewide death toll stands at 187.
Neighboring Kansas had confirmed 10,170 cases of the infection to date as of Wednesday, with 222 fatalities, the state Department of Health and Environment there reported.
