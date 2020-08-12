For the second consecutive year, Hastings College women’s soccer will have a new head coach.
The fresh face on the sideline is Jade Ovendale, a native of Wisbech, England. She jokes that her cherished English accent has worn off in the years since she has been in the United States.
Ovendale previously coached at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, Okla. Her experience included leading the women’s team there and assisting with the men’s program.
Ovendale has been in the United States since 2011, when she pursued a collegiate playing career at Northern Oklahoma College before advancing to finish out at University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).
“I knew about Hastings because good teams recognize good teams,” Ovendale said. “Hastings has always been one of the best in both men’s and women’s. I saw the job, I knew it was probably a step up for me in terms of my coaching career, and thankfully, everything went well with the interview.
“I always wanted to coach at a four-year university. The NAIA appeals to me a lot because that’s what I played and I thoroughly enjoyed my time.”
Ovendale hasn’t officially seen her team — she won’t until the first official sanctioned practice Saturday, Aug. 15, but she has spoke with players and watched some film in order to get to know her players.
She met some of them running the team’s firework stand over the Fourth of July.
“We’ve got a big, big freshman class coming in,” Ovendale said. “Personally, I think that’s a good thing for me because we’ll be able to shape them how we want them to play.”
The Broncos’ finished the 2019 season 17-5 overall, 10-2 In the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings lost in the second round of the national tournament to Marian (Ind.).
HC’s leading scorer from a year ago is not returning to the team this season. Courtney Doeschot, who is technically a senior, is beginning her schooling in nursing. Doeschot scored 17 goals in her junior season.
Of players listed on the Hastings athletic website, Jacqueline Gilbert leads all returners offensively, netting nine goals and assisting on four as a sophomore. Kaitlyn Chavira scored one goal and assisted on five last year. Hunter Reeves also scored once.
Defensively, goalkeeper Sarah Carpenter is back in net for the Broncos. Carpenter started 19 games last season, making 61 saves and allowing 12 goals. Defenseman Carolyn Hopkins scored five goals and assisted on four more in 2019.
Ovendale said the first few training sessions will help determine what style of play Hastings will employ.
“The coaches and I will evaluate, seeing who can attack, who can defend. Then, we can start figuring out what kinds of formations we can play. It all depends on personnel,” Ovendale said. “All of the girls I’ve spoken to are just rearing to go.”
Hastings’ freshman class this fall is 18 players.
“We’ll be young, we’ll make mistakes, but that’s what soccer is about, that’s what practice is about,” Ovendale said.
Ovendale recognizes the strangeness of the upcoming season, and hopes the NAIA allows it to play out in its entirety. She said the Broncos will be as careful and sanitary as possible.
“We’ve got our given protocols,” she said. “The only time we’re really not going to be wearing masks is when we’re training.”
The Broncos are slated to play two non-conference games — Sept. 5 and 12 — before leaping into GPAC play Sept. 19.
Ovendale says her philosophy revolves around a fast pace and being relentlessness on offense.
“I like to spend a lot of time working on the attack,” said Ovendale, who scored 91 collegiate goals. “There’s nothing better than the ball hitting the back of the net for me.”
2020 schedule
September
5, Kansas Wesleyan 5 p.m; 12, vs USAO (in Wichita) 6 p.m.; 19, at Dakota Wesleyan 5:30 p.m.; 21, Mount Marty 5:30 p.m.; 24, Jamestown 5:30 p.m.; 26, Presentation College 5:30 p.m.; 30, at Morningside 5:30 p.m.
October
3, Briar Cliff 1 p.m.; 7, at Midland 5 pm.; 14, Diane 5:30 p.m.; 17, at Concordia 1 p.m.; 21, at College of St. Mary 3 p.m.; 24, Northwestern 5:30 p.m.; 31, at Dordt 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.