First-year head caoch Dayna Finch Weltmer is looking forward to begin building the boys basketball program at Smith Center, Kansas.
"Overall, we are young, but w are looking forward to seeing the progress our program can take over the next several years," Weltmer said.
Seniors Griffin Kugler, Charlie Timmons, Nate Hendrich, Nathan Huffman, junior Nolan Lehmann and sophomore Tarek Koelsch are among the top players returning for Smith Center.
"We suffered some key injuries prior to the season starting, but we have a nice group of upperclassmen who are excited to get the season going," We'tmer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.