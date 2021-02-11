An average of just nine new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded Tuesday through Thursday of this week in the South Heartland Health District.
In a news release Thursday night, the district health department reported 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases for the three-day period across the four-county area.
Sixteen new cases were recorded in Adams County along with four in Clay County, six in Nuckolls County and one in Webster County.
Cumulative case counts per date are 2,854 cases in Adams, 716 cases in Clay, 483 cases in Nuckolls, and 336 cases in Webster, for a total of 4,389 among district residents. The first case was reported on March 18, 2020.
“We averaged just nine cases per day over the last three days, which continues to move in the right direction toward low community spread levels,” Bever said. “We need to continue to help the COVID-19 case numbers decline by using all of the tools recommended by (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.) This is particularly important with the threat of COVID-19 infections from new variants that have spread to the United States from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.”
Bever said these recommendations include wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, keeping at least 6 feet away from others you don’t live with, avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated spaces, washing your hands often, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it is your turn.
Of the 4,389 COVID-19 cases recorded in the South Heartland district to date, 4,119 have been classified as recovered. Fifty-five district residents have died of the disease.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, new-case tallies for Monday through Wednesday include just one new case in Kearney County and one in Harlan County among Tribland counties.
Since Dec. 15, 2020, 3,905 first doses of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine have been administered under the auspices of the health department, and 1,378 residents have received both shots in the two-dose regimen. Hundreds of long-term care residents and employees received their shots under a separate government program.
“We are getting vaccine into arms within a week of receiving it,” Bever said. “Our focus this week continues to be individuals age 65+, but also vaccinating some prioritized essential workers.”
Bever encouraged residents who are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, especially those in the current priority group age 65+, to register for the vaccine. A link to do so is available on the South Heartland website, www.southheartland.org.
To register, click on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland webpage and read the latest information on vaccines. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to start your vaccine registration in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration (VRAS) system.
Individuals needing help with registration should ask a family member or friend to assist them or contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline, 833-998-2275. Individuals 60 and over can contact Midland Area Agency on Aging for assistance at 402-463-4565, ext. 499.
Bever said pharmacies participating in the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program launched this week will be coordinating with the local health departments per new state-directed health measures that require COVID-19 vaccine received through that program to only be administered to senior citizens age 65 and older.
The DHM also requires participating pharmacies to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination schedules with the local health department where the pharmacy is located.
“We are glad to have the additional vaccine coming into our district through this program, but it is still not enough to make much headway in meeting the local demand,” Bever said.
The Hastings Walmart pharmacy at 3803 Osborne Drive West will be among 17 Walmart locations in Nebraska participating in the program starting Friday. Walmart stores in Kearney, York and Fairbury also are involved.
Bever urged residents to remain patient while waiting for their turn to be vaccinated.
“With the limited amounts of vaccine coming out and large numbers of residents wanting the vaccine, it could be many weeks or longer before you are contacted after you register,” she said. “Everyone in each phase will be vaccinated as soon as there are enough vaccines available.”
