The latest sculpture added to downtown Hastings came Sunday morning with little fanfare.
With the assistance of Mark Wermeskerch and Mike Kinkade, Heartwell artist Sally Jurgensmier installed her sculpture “Cottonwood” at the northeast corner of the intersection at First Street and Lincoln Avenue as part of the redevelopment of the “Lot 3” parking lot there.
Aside from Wermeskerch and Kinkade, Jurgensmier was joined for the installation only by members of the Business Improvement District’s sculpture committee: Peg Wallace, Sherri Patterson and Diana Bienkowski.
“I think it’s pretty cool they came in on a weekend and put it up, so people will just start noticing it now,” Randy Chick, executive director of the BID and Community Redevelopment Authority, said in an interview Monday afternoon. “The whole redevelopment of that parking lot is obviously taking some time as we’ve added a lot of landscape features.”
Two large stones sit near “Cottonwood,” waiting to be installed.
“It just keeps progressing, and this addition to it is kind of the frosting on the cake,” Chick said.
In addition to beautifying downtown Hastings, the sculpture program was created as a way to support local artists.
Every year, the BID budgets $15,000 for the possible purchase of sculptures for downtown Hastings. Those funds aren’t always used.
“Cottonwood,” which Chick said cost less than $7,000, is the first sculpture to be added to downtown since Hastings artist Jeremy Daniels’ bronze sculpture, “Flatwater Dancer,” was installed on the 100 block of St. Joseph Avenue in 2017.
The sculpture committee approached Jurgensmier about creating a sculpture.
“With the enhancement of First Street, that’s the direction the committee was going, was to make it a beautiful street, and with the upkeep and renovation of these parking lots, they thought to incorporate some sculptures that way,” Jurgensmier said. “So it’s worked out really well.”
Sculpture committee members all were involved with the Cottonwood Festival, which used to be held at Brickyard Park in Hastings. The committee wanted Jurgensmier’s sculpture to commemorate the festival.
So Jurgensmier created a sculpture from raw steel — including round rod — that resembles a cottonwood tree leaf.
“I like the aspect of an organic sculpture,” she said. “The ones on Second Street are very polished and representational. This is more abstract.”
Second Street has several bronze sculptures.
“I’m so happy to see them branching out into other materials,” Bienkowski said. “It really fits the vibe of First Street.”
Because it is made from raw steel, “Cottonwood” will rust as it is exposed to the elements.
“I’m anxious to see the transformation that will enhance the organic and more natural patina of the piece,” she said.
Jurgensmier now is joining the committee.
“Hastings has been very good to me,” she said. “This is hopefully a way I can give back. It’s an honor to be asked (to create the sculpture), and I’m anxious for more sculptures along First Street from other artists.”
