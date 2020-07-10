SUPERIOR — A veteran member of the Superior City Council has stepped up to the office of mayor following the resignation of Sonia Schmidt.
Chris Peterson has served on the City Council for eight years and served as council president for three years. He took the oath of office as mayor on May 11.
Peterson said he had talked with Schmidt in 2018 about the possibility of running for mayor, but that Schmidt had decided to run for another term of office and he didn't want to run against her because the two share the same vision for the community’s future.
Now, he will fill out the remainder of Schmidt’s term of office, which runs through 2022.
As mayor, Peterson said, he intends to focus on the community’s infrastructure and is concerned with advanced meter infrastructure projects. He played an instrumental role in bringing to Superior the solar panel project that is located on Hartley Street south of town.
The city is looking at a new system for meter reading, which will be done electronically for the most part and eliminate the need for employees to visit each meter individually for utility billings.
Peterson is a firefighter and emergency medical technician in Superior. He has been employed by Brodstone Memorial Hospital for six years, working in the area of health information management.
Prior to that, he served for 8 ½ years in the U.S. Army and spent time stationed in Germany.
“I was born in Superior and have lived in many states and cities around the country, but now I have come home to stay,” he said.
He meets with City Attorney John Hodge the third Wednesday morning of each month, before going to his duties at the hospital, to discuss issues involving the city.
Peterson has been married to his wife, Michelle, for 30 years. Their son is a police officer in Wayne and has two daughters.
