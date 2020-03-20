Laura Taylor Kinnel of Newtown, Pennsylvania, teaches math and is the director of studies at a Friends boarding school near Philadelphia. She has been solving crosswords since childhood but just started constructing them a little over a year ago. A cousin who solved a 2018 Christmas puzzle of Laura’s encouraged her to make more. She was pleasantly surprised to discover all the help available online to new puzzle makers. This is her second Times crossword, both Sundays. — W.S.
Across
1 Boasts
6 Longtime anthropomorphic aardvark on PBS
12 Australia’s national women’s basketball team
17 Sounds “everywhere,” in a children’s song
18 Gloomy
19 Soup server
20 Add insult to injury
22 “Whenever I want you, all I have to do” is this, in an Everly Brothers hit
23 Farming prefix
24 “Gracias a ____”
25 Jam producer
27 Jack Frost’s bite
29 Bits of terre in la mer
30 Churns
32 Author Harper
33 He loved Lucy
34 Dry
35 Tea type
36 “A Life for the ____” (Mikhail Glinka opera)
38 1940s vice president who went on to become president
39 “In Praise of Folly” writer
41 How to take glib promises
44 Dog/dog separator
45 Subject of many a negotiation
46 Days ____
47 Jeanne d’Arc, e.g.: Abbr.
48 Enlivens
52 Big feller?
53 Fails to be
54 City on the Brazos River
55 Propeller blades?
57 ____ Crunch
59 Gobs
64 Item often numbered from 3 to 9
65 Boardwalk buy
68 Gush
69 Time magazine’s Person of the Century runner-up, 1999
71 Strain
72 ____ Westover, author of the 2018 best-selling memoir “Educated”
73 Big name in theaters
74 Till compartment
76 “Silent Spring” subject, for short
78 Nothingburger
80 Descartes’s conclusion
83 Energy
84 Least interesting
86 It gets the ball rolling
87 2002 Winter Olympics locale
90 Looks through
94 Abdominal-pain producer
95 Way of securing payment
96 Fizzy drinks
98 Knitting stitch
99 “Holy ____!”
100 Word after bargain or overhead
101 Emulated a kitten
102 ____ expense (free)
103 Org. with the slogan “Every child. One voice.”
104 Brand with the slogan “The Art of Childhood”
107 What flies usually become
109 Wimp
110 It’s held by a winner
112 You, according to Jesus in Matthew 5:13
115 Follow
116 Reflexive pronoun
117 Fishes
118 Moved like Jagr?
119 Shaded growths
120 Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, to teenagers
Down
1 Orlando ____, two-time Gold Glove Award winner
2 Almost won
3 Martial artist’s belt
4 Appurtenance for a T.S.A. agent
5 Many Dorothy Parker pieces
6 Big 12 college town
7 Column crosser
8 Brings (out)
9 Time of day
10 Sch. with 50+ alums who went on to become astronauts
11 Warning sign
12 Blast from the past
13 Setting for a classic Georges Seurat painting, en français
14 Fruity quaff
15 South American cowboys
16 Like Havarti or Muenster
17 Reveille player
20 Jack up
21 Repeated part of a pop song
26 Kind of wheel
28 Peak
31 Heroine of Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers”
33 Cozy spot
35 Shows how it’s done
36 Climate change, notably
37 State
38 Refried bean
40 Astronaut Jemison of the space shuttle Endeavour
42 Reduction in what one owes
43 Headaches
45 Nursery-rhyme couple
48 Gulp
49 Prefix with medic or military
50 Princess Diana, for one
51 Negotiator with G.M.
53 Suckling
56 Disco ____ (“The Simpsons” character)
58 Memorized
60 Exasperate
61 Fabric with sheen
62 Actress ____ Rachel Wood
63 Potential source of a political scandal
66 Evasive maneuver
67 Opposite of “to”
70 Behave like a helicopter parent
75 Attendant of Desdemona in “Othello”
77 Lightly roast
79 Continental abbr.
80 Clustered
81 Meted out
82 Best-actress Oscar winner between Streep and Field
84 Agent of change
85 Attention seekers
88 Critical
89 Fictional exemplar of Christmas spirit
90 Stir-fried noodle dish
91 Sews up
92 Senator Joni and Dadaist Max
93 What water in a bucket might do
97 Source of the line “Man does not live by bread alone”: Abbr.
100 Boxer, for example
101 Handcuffs
104 This, for one
105 “____ be in England”
106 Not so much
108 Post
111 “Tut-tut”
113 Argentina’s leading daily sports newspaper
114 Super ending
