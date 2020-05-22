Adam Fromm is a songwriter/musician from Brunswick, Me., who has been making puzzles “as far back as I can remember.” His first published puzzle appeared in Games magazine in 2000. This one grew out of a geographical curiosity he noticed. Fun fact: Adam is a huge fan of Amazon Prime’s “36-Down,” which he was very happy to include in the grid. — W.S.

Across

1 “For more ____ …”

5 Some unwanted mail

9 Terse bit of advice

13 Half of an ice cream brand with a fake Danish name

19 Work up a sweat

20 Rent

21 Like tap water in a restaurant

22 Iris part

23 Wing it [Africa]

25 Blue

26 Chew out

27 Après-ski drink

28 Complete rip-off [Asia]

30 Barrel-flavored, as wine

31 Washington, D.C., legalized it in 2014

32 Wealthy king of legend

33 Recess

36 Charge for admission

37 See 101-Down

38 Quaint contraction

41 Record company [Central America]

45 Two-time third-party presidential candidate

47 “The Walking Dead” channel

48 Beyond great

49 Baking measure

50 Cerebral

51 Take in

53 ____ shoots (salad ingredient)

54 One of five for a dolphin

55 Supple leather

56 Proboscis, informally

58 What subjects and verbs must do [Europe]

62 Ancho pepper, before drying

65 Puzzled

66 Sort by urgency of need [Europe]

70 Misgiving

74 Where meditators look

75 ____ candy

76 Planet where the cry “Shazbot!” is said to have originated

79 Food-chain link

80 Treats prepared on an open fire

81 Part of O.E.D.: Abbr.

82 Organic fertilizer

84 Hold up

85 Male 91-Acrosses

86 T-shirt size [South America]

90 Not to mention

91 Forest ranger

92 Shapes made by thumbs and index fingers

93 Glossed over

94 Like some toy cars

97 Sportage maker

98 ____ Cochran, Mississippi senator from 1978 to 2018

99 First month of the year without a U.S. federal holiday [Asia]

102 Dismissed out of hand

106 Want badly

107 Sit at a red light, say

108 Biblical outcast [South America]

109 Exclamation from a cheek pincher

110 Org. behind the New Horizons project

111 One whose job prospects go up in smoke?

112 Responsibility

113 Biggest U.S. union, familiarly

114 Set of two

115 City north of Des Moines

116 Resident of the Palazzo Ducale

Down

1 Hankering

2 Manhattan neighborhood west of the East Village

3 Order

4 Cranky codger

5 “Reach for the sky!”

6 Sandwich often served with rémoulade sauce

7 Killer of the Night King on “Game of Thrones”

8 “Throw ____ bone”

9 Key of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune”

10 Black pie-crust component

11 Lead-in to many a joke on “The Daily Show”

12 Senator who once served as an editor of The Harvard Law Review

13 Hurt

14 Many Omanis

15 Group seen in gathering clouds?

16 Discovery that might cause a rush

17 Wellsian race of the future

18 Gram

24 Objects in one of Jesus’ miracles

28 Singer Lisa

29 Top of the line

31 Fruit with an obovate shape

33 Media for scientists

34 Unit of brightness

35 Raw material for Cadbury

36 Popular Amazon Prime dramedy from Britain

39 Kind of column seen on the Jefferson Memorial

40 “Funny Girl” composer Jule

42 Copy

43 Vaper’s device, informally

44 Nutritional snack from Clif

45 Trig, for calc, e.g.

46 Relaxed

50 Some wetlands

52 Snack with a recommended microwave time of just three seconds

54 Theater impresario Ziegfeld

55 Abbr. in a genealogical tree

57 ____ Strait, separator of Australia and Papua New Guinea

59 What one is in Paris?

60 Kylo ____, “Star Wars” antagonist

61 Candy-heart phrase

63 Raises one’s paddle, say

64 Each verse of “Deck the Halls” has 32 of them

66 Host Tyler of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

67 Dishearten

68 Scottish tradition before battle

69 “We Three Kings” subjects

71 Deodorant brand

72 Sierra ____

73 “Whoops, sorry about that!”

77 Sensationalist newspaper

78 Openings under desks

81 Observance first celebrated in 1970

82 Big to-do

83 Like “Saturday Night Live”

86 Put up with

87 Pull back

88 Mother of 60-Down

89 Item in a toxic internet “challenge”

91 Region around the Beltway, informally

95 Just for laughs

96 Put on a show

97 Work with one’s hands

98 Poppycock

99 Classic computer game set on an abandoned island

100 Michelle of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”

101 With 37-Across, Ingrid Bergman’s role in “Casablanca”

102 Tricky pronoun to use

103 Wine opener?

104 ’60s dance craze that evolved from the Chicken

105 Join

108 Helper during taxing times?

