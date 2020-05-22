Adam Fromm is a songwriter/musician from Brunswick, Me., who has been making puzzles “as far back as I can remember.” His first published puzzle appeared in Games magazine in 2000. This one grew out of a geographical curiosity he noticed. Fun fact: Adam is a huge fan of Amazon Prime’s “36-Down,” which he was very happy to include in the grid. — W.S.
Across
1 “For more ____ …”
5 Some unwanted mail
9 Terse bit of advice
13 Half of an ice cream brand with a fake Danish name
19 Work up a sweat
20 Rent
21 Like tap water in a restaurant
22 Iris part
23 Wing it [Africa]
25 Blue
26 Chew out
27 Après-ski drink
28 Complete rip-off [Asia]
30 Barrel-flavored, as wine
31 Washington, D.C., legalized it in 2014
32 Wealthy king of legend
33 Recess
36 Charge for admission
37 See 101-Down
38 Quaint contraction
41 Record company [Central America]
45 Two-time third-party presidential candidate
47 “The Walking Dead” channel
48 Beyond great
49 Baking measure
50 Cerebral
51 Take in
53 ____ shoots (salad ingredient)
54 One of five for a dolphin
55 Supple leather
56 Proboscis, informally
58 What subjects and verbs must do [Europe]
62 Ancho pepper, before drying
65 Puzzled
66 Sort by urgency of need [Europe]
70 Misgiving
74 Where meditators look
75 ____ candy
76 Planet where the cry “Shazbot!” is said to have originated
79 Food-chain link
80 Treats prepared on an open fire
81 Part of O.E.D.: Abbr.
82 Organic fertilizer
84 Hold up
85 Male 91-Acrosses
86 T-shirt size [South America]
90 Not to mention
91 Forest ranger
92 Shapes made by thumbs and index fingers
93 Glossed over
94 Like some toy cars
97 Sportage maker
98 ____ Cochran, Mississippi senator from 1978 to 2018
99 First month of the year without a U.S. federal holiday [Asia]
102 Dismissed out of hand
106 Want badly
107 Sit at a red light, say
108 Biblical outcast [South America]
109 Exclamation from a cheek pincher
110 Org. behind the New Horizons project
111 One whose job prospects go up in smoke?
112 Responsibility
113 Biggest U.S. union, familiarly
114 Set of two
115 City north of Des Moines
116 Resident of the Palazzo Ducale
Down
1 Hankering
2 Manhattan neighborhood west of the East Village
3 Order
4 Cranky codger
5 “Reach for the sky!”
6 Sandwich often served with rémoulade sauce
7 Killer of the Night King on “Game of Thrones”
8 “Throw ____ bone”
9 Key of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune”
10 Black pie-crust component
11 Lead-in to many a joke on “The Daily Show”
12 Senator who once served as an editor of The Harvard Law Review
13 Hurt
14 Many Omanis
15 Group seen in gathering clouds?
16 Discovery that might cause a rush
17 Wellsian race of the future
18 Gram
24 Objects in one of Jesus’ miracles
28 Singer Lisa
29 Top of the line
31 Fruit with an obovate shape
33 Media for scientists
34 Unit of brightness
35 Raw material for Cadbury
36 Popular Amazon Prime dramedy from Britain
39 Kind of column seen on the Jefferson Memorial
40 “Funny Girl” composer Jule
42 Copy
43 Vaper’s device, informally
44 Nutritional snack from Clif
45 Trig, for calc, e.g.
46 Relaxed
50 Some wetlands
52 Snack with a recommended microwave time of just three seconds
54 Theater impresario Ziegfeld
55 Abbr. in a genealogical tree
57 ____ Strait, separator of Australia and Papua New Guinea
59 What one is in Paris?
60 Kylo ____, “Star Wars” antagonist
61 Candy-heart phrase
63 Raises one’s paddle, say
64 Each verse of “Deck the Halls” has 32 of them
66 Host Tyler of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
67 Dishearten
68 Scottish tradition before battle
69 “We Three Kings” subjects
71 Deodorant brand
72 Sierra ____
73 “Whoops, sorry about that!”
77 Sensationalist newspaper
78 Openings under desks
81 Observance first celebrated in 1970
82 Big to-do
83 Like “Saturday Night Live”
86 Put up with
87 Pull back
88 Mother of 60-Down
89 Item in a toxic internet “challenge”
91 Region around the Beltway, informally
95 Just for laughs
96 Put on a show
97 Work with one’s hands
98 Poppycock
99 Classic computer game set on an abandoned island
100 Michelle of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”
101 With 37-Across, Ingrid Bergman’s role in “Casablanca”
102 Tricky pronoun to use
103 Wine opener?
104 ’60s dance craze that evolved from the Chicken
105 Join
108 Helper during taxing times?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.