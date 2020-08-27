ALTERNATIVE CINEMA

By Francis Heaney

Francis Heaney, of New York City, is a professional puzzle maker and editor who frequently constructs the American Values Club Crossword. For 15 years he has edited puzzle books for Sterling. His early interest in puzzles was encouraged by his grandmother, who gave him a subscription to Games magazine for his 10th birthday. Francis has been contributing crosswords to The Times, on and off, since 1996. — W.S.

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

ACROSS

1 Red Guard members

8 They can get canceled

14 Sticky situation

20 Remove braids from

21 ‘‘Likewise!’’

22 Way to go

23 Alternative title for ‘‘The Dirty Dozen’’?

25 Sorted in order

26 Hear here!

27 Complete

28 ‘‘Vous êtes ____’’ (French map notation)

30 Alan with six Emmys

31 Pulled from a raffle drum

33 Alternative title for ‘‘Cleopatra’’?

38 Words to a betrayer

40 Partner of cut

41 St. ____ Chapel, New York City public building in continuous use since 1766

42 Dessert often topped with caramel sauce

45 Newswire co.

47 Zip

48 Disc-brake components

51 Alternative title for ‘‘Frankenstein’’?

55 Took a load off

56 Monopoly token elected by an internet vote

57 ‘‘Sure, that makes sense’’

58 Trust

60 ‘‘____ Another’’ (NPR game show)

62 Toyota model since 1966

64 Van ____, Calif.

65 D.C. donor

67 ‘‘Hey, pal, over here!’’

68 & 70 Alternative title for ‘‘To Kill a Mockingbird’’?

72 Female friend, in France

75 Phillipa who played Eliza in the original cast of ‘‘Hamilton’’

76 Hook’s sidekick

79 ‘‘The Hangover’’ co-star

83 Mortgage co.

85 Just out of the freezer

88 They feature clowns and rope tricks

89 Grp. organizing school dances

90 Make a move

92 Alternative title for ‘‘Titanic’’?

94 Hello Kitty company

96 Calendar spans: Abbr.

97 Actress Tyler who will be an apt age in 2031

98 Stopovers

99 Gives a hoot

101 ‘‘Ella and ____’’ (1956 jazz album)

104 Sandal brand

106 Alternative title for ‘‘Gone Girl’’?

110 Sheepskin holders

114 Shankar who taught sitar to George Harrison

115 ASCAP alternative

116 ____-faire

118 ‘‘Blueberries for ____’’ (classic children’s book)

119 Nabisco’s first cracker brand, introduced in 1899

121 Alternative title for ‘‘The Name of the Rose’’?

126 Duck dish

127 ‘‘Welp, guess I have to try again’’

128 Develop over time

129 Lowbrow art

130 Round things?

131 Terry Bradshaw, for his entire career

DOWN

1 Like commercials, often

2 First name of a Peace Nobelist that ends ironically

3 ‘‘Einstein on the Beach,’’ e.g.

4 ‘‘____ say!’’

5 Scholar

6 Seating section

7 Recipients of venture capital

8 Joined a petition

9 What a dental scaler removes

10 Senator Klobuchar

11 Production co. behind ‘‘Rhoda’’ and ‘‘Newhart’’

12 ‘‘Once upon a midnight dreary …’’ penner

13 Ending with ultra- or super-

14 Sauce on chicken Parmesan

15 Parts of zygotes

16 French automaker

17 They don’t go much higher than the tongue

18 Soft leather

19 Two-door or four-door

24 Unenthused response to ‘‘Wanna?’’

29 Upper limit

32 Turned in

34 Charles ____, religious leader known as ‘‘The Father of Modern Revivalism’’

35 Lengths for rulers

36 Killed time

37 Workload that must be met

39 Pets kept in terrariums

42 Bank-backing grp.

43 Something trademarked

44 Laptop brand

46 ‘‘____ be an honor’’

49 Head-butts

50 [Actually, don’t delete this]

52 Smooth-tongued

53 Painter Magritte

54 ‘‘The Simpsons’’ character with a Ph.D.

55 Catch

59 Nail-polish brand

61 Shortcut for a frequent contact

63 Approximately

66 Outmoded part of a laptop

69 Hither and ___

70 What a koozie might keep cool

71 Seller of the Ultimate Waffle Sandwich

72 Nile snakes

73 ____ Hari

74 ‘‘Regardless …’’

76 Stone to cast?

77 Slugger Hideki named the 2009 World Series M.V.P.

78 Pasture parent

80 Nuevo ____ (Mexican state)

81 Like grass you can smell, perhaps

82 IDs assigned at birth: Abbr.

84 Boxer Ali

86 Tharp who choreographed ‘‘Hair’’

87 Modem letters

91 Soothing summer soak

93 Chart-toppers

95 Raised sculptures

100 Prefix with pathetic

102 Needs medicine, say

103 Humble abodes

105 Italian city NW of Milan

106 Semi, e.g.

107 Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum city

108 Food item

109 ‘‘The Loco-Motion’’ singer Little ____

111 Standard

112 Not glossy

113 More underhanded

117 ‘‘A likely story!’’

120 O.E.D. part: Abbr.

122 Casablanca’s country: Abbr.

123 Ivy League nickname

124 Make a break for it

125 Had

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you