ALTERNATIVE CINEMA
By Francis Heaney
Francis Heaney, of New York City, is a professional puzzle maker and editor who frequently constructs the American Values Club Crossword. For 15 years he has edited puzzle books for Sterling. His early interest in puzzles was encouraged by his grandmother, who gave him a subscription to Games magazine for his 10th birthday. Francis has been contributing crosswords to The Times, on and off, since 1996. — W.S.
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
ACROSS
1 Red Guard members
8 They can get canceled
14 Sticky situation
20 Remove braids from
21 ‘‘Likewise!’’
22 Way to go
23 Alternative title for ‘‘The Dirty Dozen’’?
25 Sorted in order
26 Hear here!
27 Complete
28 ‘‘Vous êtes ____’’ (French map notation)
30 Alan with six Emmys
31 Pulled from a raffle drum
33 Alternative title for ‘‘Cleopatra’’?
38 Words to a betrayer
40 Partner of cut
41 St. ____ Chapel, New York City public building in continuous use since 1766
42 Dessert often topped with caramel sauce
45 Newswire co.
47 Zip
48 Disc-brake components
51 Alternative title for ‘‘Frankenstein’’?
55 Took a load off
56 Monopoly token elected by an internet vote
57 ‘‘Sure, that makes sense’’
58 Trust
60 ‘‘____ Another’’ (NPR game show)
62 Toyota model since 1966
64 Van ____, Calif.
65 D.C. donor
67 ‘‘Hey, pal, over here!’’
68 & 70 Alternative title for ‘‘To Kill a Mockingbird’’?
72 Female friend, in France
75 Phillipa who played Eliza in the original cast of ‘‘Hamilton’’
76 Hook’s sidekick
79 ‘‘The Hangover’’ co-star
83 Mortgage co.
85 Just out of the freezer
88 They feature clowns and rope tricks
89 Grp. organizing school dances
90 Make a move
92 Alternative title for ‘‘Titanic’’?
94 Hello Kitty company
96 Calendar spans: Abbr.
97 Actress Tyler who will be an apt age in 2031
98 Stopovers
99 Gives a hoot
101 ‘‘Ella and ____’’ (1956 jazz album)
104 Sandal brand
106 Alternative title for ‘‘Gone Girl’’?
110 Sheepskin holders
114 Shankar who taught sitar to George Harrison
115 ASCAP alternative
116 ____-faire
118 ‘‘Blueberries for ____’’ (classic children’s book)
119 Nabisco’s first cracker brand, introduced in 1899
121 Alternative title for ‘‘The Name of the Rose’’?
126 Duck dish
127 ‘‘Welp, guess I have to try again’’
128 Develop over time
129 Lowbrow art
130 Round things?
131 Terry Bradshaw, for his entire career
DOWN
1 Like commercials, often
2 First name of a Peace Nobelist that ends ironically
3 ‘‘Einstein on the Beach,’’ e.g.
4 ‘‘____ say!’’
5 Scholar
6 Seating section
7 Recipients of venture capital
8 Joined a petition
9 What a dental scaler removes
10 Senator Klobuchar
11 Production co. behind ‘‘Rhoda’’ and ‘‘Newhart’’
12 ‘‘Once upon a midnight dreary …’’ penner
13 Ending with ultra- or super-
14 Sauce on chicken Parmesan
15 Parts of zygotes
16 French automaker
17 They don’t go much higher than the tongue
18 Soft leather
19 Two-door or four-door
24 Unenthused response to ‘‘Wanna?’’
29 Upper limit
32 Turned in
34 Charles ____, religious leader known as ‘‘The Father of Modern Revivalism’’
35 Lengths for rulers
36 Killed time
37 Workload that must be met
39 Pets kept in terrariums
42 Bank-backing grp.
43 Something trademarked
44 Laptop brand
46 ‘‘____ be an honor’’
49 Head-butts
50 [Actually, don’t delete this]
52 Smooth-tongued
53 Painter Magritte
54 ‘‘The Simpsons’’ character with a Ph.D.
55 Catch
59 Nail-polish brand
61 Shortcut for a frequent contact
63 Approximately
66 Outmoded part of a laptop
69 Hither and ___
70 What a koozie might keep cool
71 Seller of the Ultimate Waffle Sandwich
72 Nile snakes
73 ____ Hari
74 ‘‘Regardless …’’
76 Stone to cast?
77 Slugger Hideki named the 2009 World Series M.V.P.
78 Pasture parent
80 Nuevo ____ (Mexican state)
81 Like grass you can smell, perhaps
82 IDs assigned at birth: Abbr.
84 Boxer Ali
86 Tharp who choreographed ‘‘Hair’’
87 Modem letters
91 Soothing summer soak
93 Chart-toppers
95 Raised sculptures
100 Prefix with pathetic
102 Needs medicine, say
103 Humble abodes
105 Italian city NW of Milan
106 Semi, e.g.
107 Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum city
108 Food item
109 ‘‘The Loco-Motion’’ singer Little ____
111 Standard
112 Not glossy
113 More underhanded
117 ‘‘A likely story!’’
120 O.E.D. part: Abbr.
122 Casablanca’s country: Abbr.
123 Ivy League nickname
124 Make a break for it
125 Had
