Lewis Rothlein is a yoga instructor and onetime journalist in Asheville, N.C. He teaches a popular course on “The Art of Solving Crosswords” for senior citizens at the University of North Carolina Asheville. Jeff Chen is a writer in Seattle. They exchanged over 100 emails, back and forth, just brainstorming this puzzle’s theme. Lewis has had five previous puzzles in The Times, all Thursdays. Jeff is a regular contributor here. — W.S.

Across

1 … and the rest: Abbr.

4 Small bit

9 Chilled

13 Feng ____

17 Takes off

19 Word whose rise in popularity coincided with the spread of the telephone

20 It’s shorter on land than at sea

21 Bit of change

22 Traditional Hanukkah gift for kids

23 Computing machine displayed in part at the Smithsonian

24 Beachgoer’s item

25 Instrument heard in ‘‘Eleanor Rigby’’

26 Bits of regalia

28 ‘‘Git!’’

30 Get hammered

32 Providers of books to remote locations

34 Unlawful activity by a minor

36 Land of the Po (not Poland)

37 Special ____

38 ____-cone

39 Home of the world’s smallest country: Abbr.

40 Alias letters

41 Demurring words

42 Member of the genus Helix

44 Marcel Duchamp, e.g.

47 Genre for the Spice Girls or Backstreet Boys

49 Passion

51 Bug experts, informally

55 Breathtaking sight in the ocean?

56 Back

58 This and others

59 Downed

62 GPS’s guesses

64 Montezuma, for one

65 Assign new functions to, as keyboard keys

66 Some natural remedies

69 Cabinet position once held by Herbert Hoover

72 Give one’s take

73 Basic knowledge, with ‘‘the’’

77 Went after, in a way

78 ____ admin

79 Classic brand of candy wafers

80 Magical teen of Archie Comics

82 Give kudos to

84 Pop a wheelie?

86 ‘‘I’ve got that covered’’

87 Paid to play

91 Work requiring some intelligence?

93 ____ Bahama (clothing label)

95 DNA carrier

96 Word after ‘‘so’’ or ‘‘go’’

99 Middle of many similes

100 1%-er in D.C.?: Abbr.

102 ’60s war zone

103 Not reflective

104 Untimely time

107 Great depth

109 Myth propagated to promote social harmony, in Plato’s ‘‘Republic’’

110 Faux cough

112 ‘‘Aw, hell!’’

113 Shady outdoor area

114 Collection of stock

116 4x100, e.g.

118 Sole

120 Put down

121 Opposite of une adversaire

122 Selfie taker’s concern

123 Liberal arts college in Portland, Ore.

124 Just makes, with ‘‘out’’

125 Recipe amts.

126 Serious-minded

127 Cavity filler’s deg.

Down

1 Mayonnaise ingredient

2 Directly opposed

3 Like a virgin

4 Cut

5 Good thing to have after work

6 QB Manning

7 Number of concern to a teacher

8 Former New York City mayor with the autobiography ‘‘Mayor’’

9 Tow truck’s destination

10 Org. in ‘‘Argo’’

11 Jet set

12 Precisely describe

13 It’s made up of lines

14 State capital in Lewis and Clark County

15 Crack

16 2017 hit movie about an Olympic skater

18 Songbird with dark, iridescent plumage

25 What A.P. exams grant incoming freshmen

27 Unit of hope

29 IHOP beverages

31 Supply

32 Make, as money

33 Water-safety org.

35 U.S. broadcasting service

42 Conductor Georg

43 Long river of Siberia

45 Places for hustlers?

46 ‘‘Rent me’’ sign

48 What marriage merely is, to some

50 Cutting tool

52 Catamounts, by another name

53 1960s counterculture figure

54 Play awards

57 Remote-control button

59 A part of

60 Plains structure

61 Order from above

63 Low-hanging clouds

67 Atahualpa’s subjects

68 Bawl

70 Sports Illustrated named him ‘‘Sportsman of the Century’’ in 1999

71 Villain

74 Places for strollers

75 German article

76 Something a crab might be found in

80 Coverage in Africa?

81 Penance

83 Shin guards of old

85 Disinfectant brand

88 Held up

89 Like most haikus

90 Source of zest

92 Fighting Tigers’ sch.

94 Evil: Fr.

96 Pilot’s opposite

97 Heavy winter wear

98 Margot who played the titular role in 16-Down

101 Utmost degree

103 Stage ____

105 Moves like an elephant

106 Bustles (with)

108 Howled like a wolf

111 Museum sections, perhaps

115 Criticize in no uncertain terms

117 JFK alternative

119 Amts. ‘‘gained’’ or ‘‘lost’’

