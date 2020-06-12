Lewis Rothlein is a yoga instructor and onetime journalist in Asheville, N.C. He teaches a popular course on “The Art of Solving Crosswords” for senior citizens at the University of North Carolina Asheville. Jeff Chen is a writer in Seattle. They exchanged over 100 emails, back and forth, just brainstorming this puzzle’s theme. Lewis has had five previous puzzles in The Times, all Thursdays. Jeff is a regular contributor here. — W.S.
Across
1 … and the rest: Abbr.
4 Small bit
9 Chilled
13 Feng ____
17 Takes off
19 Word whose rise in popularity coincided with the spread of the telephone
20 It’s shorter on land than at sea
21 Bit of change
22 Traditional Hanukkah gift for kids
23 Computing machine displayed in part at the Smithsonian
24 Beachgoer’s item
25 Instrument heard in ‘‘Eleanor Rigby’’
26 Bits of regalia
28 ‘‘Git!’’
30 Get hammered
32 Providers of books to remote locations
34 Unlawful activity by a minor
36 Land of the Po (not Poland)
37 Special ____
38 ____-cone
39 Home of the world’s smallest country: Abbr.
40 Alias letters
41 Demurring words
42 Member of the genus Helix
44 Marcel Duchamp, e.g.
47 Genre for the Spice Girls or Backstreet Boys
49 Passion
51 Bug experts, informally
55 Breathtaking sight in the ocean?
56 Back
58 This and others
59 Downed
62 GPS’s guesses
64 Montezuma, for one
65 Assign new functions to, as keyboard keys
66 Some natural remedies
69 Cabinet position once held by Herbert Hoover
72 Give one’s take
73 Basic knowledge, with ‘‘the’’
77 Went after, in a way
78 ____ admin
79 Classic brand of candy wafers
80 Magical teen of Archie Comics
82 Give kudos to
84 Pop a wheelie?
86 ‘‘I’ve got that covered’’
87 Paid to play
91 Work requiring some intelligence?
93 ____ Bahama (clothing label)
95 DNA carrier
96 Word after ‘‘so’’ or ‘‘go’’
99 Middle of many similes
100 1%-er in D.C.?: Abbr.
102 ’60s war zone
103 Not reflective
104 Untimely time
107 Great depth
109 Myth propagated to promote social harmony, in Plato’s ‘‘Republic’’
110 Faux cough
112 ‘‘Aw, hell!’’
113 Shady outdoor area
114 Collection of stock
116 4x100, e.g.
118 Sole
120 Put down
121 Opposite of une adversaire
122 Selfie taker’s concern
123 Liberal arts college in Portland, Ore.
124 Just makes, with ‘‘out’’
125 Recipe amts.
126 Serious-minded
127 Cavity filler’s deg.
Down
1 Mayonnaise ingredient
2 Directly opposed
3 Like a virgin
4 Cut
5 Good thing to have after work
6 QB Manning
7 Number of concern to a teacher
8 Former New York City mayor with the autobiography ‘‘Mayor’’
9 Tow truck’s destination
10 Org. in ‘‘Argo’’
11 Jet set
12 Precisely describe
13 It’s made up of lines
14 State capital in Lewis and Clark County
15 Crack
16 2017 hit movie about an Olympic skater
18 Songbird with dark, iridescent plumage
25 What A.P. exams grant incoming freshmen
27 Unit of hope
29 IHOP beverages
31 Supply
32 Make, as money
33 Water-safety org.
35 U.S. broadcasting service
42 Conductor Georg
43 Long river of Siberia
45 Places for hustlers?
46 ‘‘Rent me’’ sign
48 What marriage merely is, to some
50 Cutting tool
52 Catamounts, by another name
53 1960s counterculture figure
54 Play awards
57 Remote-control button
59 A part of
60 Plains structure
61 Order from above
63 Low-hanging clouds
67 Atahualpa’s subjects
68 Bawl
70 Sports Illustrated named him ‘‘Sportsman of the Century’’ in 1999
71 Villain
74 Places for strollers
75 German article
76 Something a crab might be found in
80 Coverage in Africa?
81 Penance
83 Shin guards of old
85 Disinfectant brand
88 Held up
89 Like most haikus
90 Source of zest
92 Fighting Tigers’ sch.
94 Evil: Fr.
96 Pilot’s opposite
97 Heavy winter wear
98 Margot who played the titular role in 16-Down
101 Utmost degree
103 Stage ____
105 Moves like an elephant
106 Bustles (with)
108 Howled like a wolf
111 Museum sections, perhaps
115 Criticize in no uncertain terms
117 JFK alternative
119 Amts. ‘‘gained’’ or ‘‘lost’’
