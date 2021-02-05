Lucy Howard, of Austin, Texas, teaches therapeutic yoga and does internet marketing. She made her first puzzle as an icebreaker for her wedding last year. Ross Trudeau, of Cambridge, Mass., works for a K-12 education nonprofit. They met online last summer. Ross says, “We quickly bonded over our mutual love of crosswords and rock climbing.” They spent many hours together on Zoom making this puzzle. This is Ross’s 37th puzzle for The Times. It is Lucy’s debut. — W.S.

Across

1 Onetime Sony rival

8 Off-color

12 Maker of the X6 and Z4

15 Doctors Without Borders, e.g.: Abbr.

18 Deep secret

19 ‘‘____ Dead?’’ (Mark Twain play)

20 Quickly learn one’s lesson?

21 Startling sound

22 Bookworms call dad?

24 South Beach and Paleo, for two

26 Swiss painter Paul

27 Company whose business is picking up?

28 Seedy area?

29 Big Apple media inits.

30 Depletes, with ‘‘up’’

31 A young Justice Ginsburg chuckles?

36 Signature item

37 Singer Watson, a.k.a.

Tones and I, with the 2019 hit ‘‘Dance Monkey’’

38 Apt name for a lawyer

39 False accusation, informally

40 Fancy Feast alternative

43 One ‘‘R’’ in R&R

46 Hoarse

47 Do core exercises all day, every day?

51 ‘‘____ Brockovich’’

52 Quick drive

53 Elusive legend

54 Business for Sanders supporters?

57 Holiday dish served with sour cream or applesauce

60 Links grp.

62 Hard to handle, in a way

64 Hunky-dory

66 Response to an order

67 Burger King bingefest?

71 Alma mater for Spike Lee and Donald Glover, for short

72 Logical connector

73 With the greatest of ____

74 ____ golf

75 Sloped-roof support

77 Govt. org. with a forerunner known as the Black Chamber

79 Race units

81 Dinner-table expander

83 Hops-drying oven

84 Supernova in our galaxy?

90 Follower of word or potato

93 ‘‘Gimme ____’’

94 ____-cat

95 Numerous

97 Symbols in Twitter handles

99 Like ____ of sunshine

100 Anatomical pouch

103 When E.M.T.s bring home the bacon?

108 ‘‘I mean ... ’’

109 A/C spec

110 Members of the crow family

111 Heavier alternative to a foil

112 Guthrie who performed at Woodstock

113 Cutting edge?

115 Some astronomy Ph.D.s?

119 Longtime Japanese P.M. who stepped down in 2020

120 ‘‘Runnin’?’’ team of N.C.A.A. Division I college basketball

121 Comparable (to)

122 Disciple

123 Tarnish

124 Really good time

125 Capital near the North Sea

126 Prepares (for)

Down

1 Prepare for a road trip, perhaps

2 End of a threat

3 Nora Ephron and Sofia Coppola, for two

4 The land down under?

5 Walk-____

6 Prickly covering of a seed

7 ‘‘____ the only one?’’

8 Beatles title woman

9 ‘‘____ your request ... ’’

10 Feature of a classical Greek drama

11 ‘‘You betcha!’’

12 ‘‘The ____ — is wider than the Sky’’ (start of an Emily Dickinson poem)

13 Bit of fill-in-the-blanks fun

14 Subject of intl. treaties

15 Compliant sorts

16 Squalid digs

17 Sports team V.I.P.s

20 Corporate money managers, for short

23 Ancient Egyptians

25 Result of a breast pocket mishap, maybe

28 Ally of the Brat Pack

31 Common baking pear

32 Sacred cross in ancient Egypt

33 Chance to go

34 Preserve, in a way

35 Only Stratego piece with a letter on it

37 Sardine container

41 Studmuffin

42 Absorb, as sauce with bread

44 Give extra consideration, with ‘‘on’’

45 Idaho, e.g., in dialect

47 Color marker

48 Got hip, with ‘‘up’’

49 How a door might be slammed

50 Subcontractor in a bathroom remodel

51 Gusto

55 One may be nominated for a Hugo Award

56 Least forward

58 Palindromic farm animal

59 ‘‘We ____ Overcome’’

61 Stubborn sorts

63 It helps in passing

65 Rocker Cobain

68 Japan’s street food mecca

69 Diarist who documented the Great Plague of London

70 Gets lost

76 Eponym of the Detroit Lions field

78 Any Olympian, once

80 Drops an f-bomb, say

82 False fronts

85 Promises, promises!

86 Takes steps

87 ____ avis

88 Coarse farm sound

89 Dangerous move on a busy highway

90 ‘‘Blueberries for ____’’

(kid-lit classic)

91 Legendary password stealer

92 Higher, as ambitions

96 Build-your-own Tex-Mex dish

98 Does a dog trick

101 Declare

102 Where hangers hang

104 They go wherever the wind blows

105 They can be batted and rolled

106 When high school seniors often visit the colleges that accepted them

107 Like binary questions

108 Volt-amperes

113 Attention hog, maybe

114 Galoot

115 Portrait seen on renminbi bills

116 Car-sticker fig.

117 ‘‘Roses ____ red ... ’’

118 Nonsense

