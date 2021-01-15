Paolo Pasco, of San Diego, is a junior at Harvard studying computer science. He sold his first crossword to The Times five years ago, when he was 15. With this being his 20th puzzle for the paper, the number of his Times puzzles has already reached his age. Paolo’s crosswords have appeared in many places, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the crossword-specific Fireball and his own blog, Grids These Days. — W.S.
Across
1 Ocean motion
4 [I expected better from you!]
7 Tracking systems
13 Makes out, in Manchester
18 Stuffed and fried cornmeal pocket, in Mexican cuisine
20 Lizzo or Lorde
21 ____-hole
22 Amazon, e.g.
23 Title for Iran’s Ali Khamenei
25 Tailored blouse style
27 Pieces of pentathlon equipment
28 Piece of biathlon equipment
29 Outdoor wedding rental
30 Some reusable bags
32 Give a refill
34 Poet Limón
35 Yearbook sect.
36 Item lugged up a hill
38 Gardener’s supply
40 Alphabetically first member of the Baseball Hall of Fame
42 Dull yellowish brown
43 Subject of some teen gossip sessions
47 Sure-footed alpine climber
52 React to, as an online joke
53 ‘‘I wish I could ____ that’’ (‘‘Ick’’)
54 Document that never lacks a title
55 Divert
57 Solid green ball in un juego de billar
61 It’s ground-breaking
62 Way overcharge, so to speak
64 Vape shop inventory
66 Sci-fi’s Dr. Zaius, for one
67 Even a bit
68 Bakery item that’s often messy
71 Lavishes love (on)
73 Part of R.S.V.P.
74 Business that might hold a blowout sale?
76 Common food drive donation
77 ‘‘Julius Caesar’’ role
78 Lhasa ____
80 Necklace components
82 Parts of volcanoes
85 2007 No. 1 Alicia Keys album
86 Not keep
88 Caribbean capital
91 Kind of test question
95 Some video-making devices
96 Rod who won four Wimbledons
97 ‘‘The very ____!’’
99 Yellow bills in Monopoly
100 Lobster- catching aid?
103 Holiday preceder
104 Choose to participate
108 Award won twice by Hammerstein, fittingly
110 Horror director ____ Saul Guerrero
111 Contraction that omits a ‘‘v’’
112 0 to 60, e.g.
114 Proceeds breezily
117 What a spike goes over
121 Not black and white
122 Early computer
123 ‘‘Encore!’’
124 ‘‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’’ tidying method
125 Take care of
126 ‘‘Well, so’s your face!,’’ e.g.
127 The antagonist Bellwether from Disney’s ‘‘Zootopia,’’ e.g.
128 Ask for a treat, say
Down
1 Discharges
2 Hassle
3 Genius
4 Not be on the level
5 Anxiously worry
6 Title nickname in a 1984 sports movie
7 Courses
8 WeChat or KakaoTalk
9 Very serious
10 With skill
11 Shakespeare character who cries ‘‘Then I defy you, stars!’’
12 Power-saving mode
13 ‘‘____ Used to Be Mine’’ (song from ‘‘Waitress’’)
14 Long of Hollywood
15 ‘‘My guess is ... ’’
16 Realm for comic-book fans, say
17 Damascenes, e.g.
19 Gardener’s supply
20 ‘‘Over here!’’
24 ‘‘Geaux Tigers!’’ sch.
26 Liquid in a first-aid kit
31 Noodles sometimes served with tsuyu sauce
33 Onetime sunscreen ingredient
36 Small Jewish communities of old
37 SoCal baseball team, on scoreboards
39 Scintilla
41 Secondary social media accounts, in brief
42 Mournful sound
44 Fiddle with a ukulele?
45 Woman on W.W. II-era posters
46 Cassini who created the so-called ‘‘Jackie look’’
47 Simba’s father in ‘‘The Lion King’’
48 How detectives may act
49 Orders from regulars
50 Breaking or entering, say
51 Leslie ____ Jr., member of the original ‘‘Hamilton’’ cast
56 Not joke around
58 Enjoys a home-cooked meal
59 Poison-treating plant
60 Bagel choice
63 ____ World Service
65 Digital camera memory holders
68 G-rated, say
69 You might pass on them
70 Apt surname for a mechanic
72 Palm Springs, e.g.
75 Group with the hits ‘‘Honey, Honey’’ and ‘‘Money, Money, Money’’
79 Big brute
81 Went fast
83 Cocktail with a rhyming name
84 Tinder action that expresses strong interest
87 Other: Sp.
89 Certain pie crust flavor
90 Wok, e.g.
91 Covers of vintage music?
92 ‘‘Try it!’’
93 Sit on
94 Part of an aircraft that helps reduce drag
98 Put forward
100 H.S. class with dissections
101 Tune out
102 Semi
105 Stick one’s nose in
106 Small drum
107 Cockamamie
109 Actress Blanchett
110 Latch (onto)
113 Muppet who sings in the ‘‘Try, Try Again’’ song
115 When it’s driving, you might not want to drive
116 Unwanted breakout
118 Back muscle, in brief
119 Prefix with warrior
120 Negative conjunction
