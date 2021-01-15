Paolo Pasco, of San Diego, is a junior at Harvard studying computer science. He sold his first crossword to The Times five years ago, when he was 15. With this being his 20th puzzle for the paper, the number of his Times puzzles has already reached his age. Paolo’s crosswords have appeared in many places, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the crossword-specific Fireball and his own blog, Grids These Days. — W.S.

Across

1 Ocean motion

4 [I expected better from you!]

7 Tracking systems

13 Makes out, in Manchester

18 Stuffed and fried cornmeal pocket, in Mexican cuisine

20 Lizzo or Lorde

21 ____-hole

22 Amazon, e.g.

23 Title for Iran’s Ali Khamenei

25 Tailored blouse style

27 Pieces of pentathlon equipment

28 Piece of biathlon equipment

29 Outdoor wedding rental

30 Some reusable bags

32 Give a refill

34 Poet Limón

35 Yearbook sect.

36 Item lugged up a hill

38 Gardener’s supply

40 Alphabetically first member of the Baseball Hall of Fame

42 Dull yellowish brown

43 Subject of some teen gossip sessions

47 Sure-footed alpine climber

52 React to, as an online joke

53 ‘‘I wish I could ____ that’’ (‘‘Ick’’)

54 Document that never lacks a title

55 Divert

57 Solid green ball in un juego de billar

61 It’s ground-breaking

62 Way overcharge, so to speak

64 Vape shop inventory

66 Sci-fi’s Dr. Zaius, for one

67 Even a bit

68 Bakery item that’s often messy

71 Lavishes love (on)

73 Part of R.S.V.P.

74 Business that might hold a blowout sale?

76 Common food drive donation

77 ‘‘Julius Caesar’’ role

78 Lhasa ____

80 Necklace components

82 Parts of volcanoes

85 2007 No. 1 Alicia Keys album

86 Not keep

88 Caribbean capital

91 Kind of test question

95 Some video-making devices

96 Rod who won four Wimbledons

97 ‘‘The very ____!’’

99 Yellow bills in Monopoly

100 Lobster- catching aid?

103 Holiday preceder

104 Choose to participate

108 Award won twice by Hammerstein, fittingly

110 Horror director ____ Saul Guerrero

111 Contraction that omits a ‘‘v’’

112 0 to 60, e.g.

114 Proceeds breezily

117 What a spike goes over

121 Not black and white

122 Early computer

123 ‘‘Encore!’’

124 ‘‘The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up’’ tidying method

125 Take care of

126 ‘‘Well, so’s your face!,’’ e.g.

127 The antagonist Bellwether from Disney’s ‘‘Zootopia,’’ e.g.

128 Ask for a treat, say

Down

1 Discharges

2 Hassle

3 Genius

4 Not be on the level

5 Anxiously worry

6 Title nickname in a 1984 sports movie

7 Courses

8 WeChat or KakaoTalk

9 Very serious

10 With skill

11 Shakespeare character who cries ‘‘Then I defy you, stars!’’

12 Power-saving mode

13 ‘‘____ Used to Be Mine’’ (song from ‘‘Waitress’’)

14 Long of Hollywood

15 ‘‘My guess is ... ’’

16 Realm for comic-book fans, say

17 Damascenes, e.g.

19 Gardener’s supply

20 ‘‘Over here!’’

24 ‘‘Geaux Tigers!’’ sch.

26 Liquid in a first-aid kit

31 Noodles sometimes served with tsuyu sauce

33 Onetime sunscreen ingredient

36 Small Jewish communities of old

37 SoCal baseball team, on scoreboards

39 Scintilla

41 Secondary social media accounts, in brief

42 Mournful sound

44 Fiddle with a ukulele?

45 Woman on W.W. II-era posters

46 Cassini who created the so-called ‘‘Jackie look’’

47 Simba’s father in ‘‘The Lion King’’

48 How detectives may act

49 Orders from regulars

50 Breaking or entering, say

51 Leslie ____ Jr., member of the original ‘‘Hamilton’’ cast

56 Not joke around

58 Enjoys a home-cooked meal

59 Poison-treating plant

60 Bagel choice

63 ____ World Service

65 Digital camera memory holders

68 G-rated, say

69 You might pass on them

70 Apt surname for a mechanic

72 Palm Springs, e.g.

75 Group with the hits ‘‘Honey, Honey’’ and ‘‘Money, Money, Money’’

79 Big brute

81 Went fast

83 Cocktail with a rhyming name

84 Tinder action that expresses strong interest

87 Other: Sp.

89 Certain pie crust flavor

90 Wok, e.g.

91 Covers of vintage music?

92 ‘‘Try it!’’

93 Sit on

94 Part of an aircraft that helps reduce drag

98 Put forward

100 H.S. class with dissections

101 Tune out

102 Semi

105 Stick one’s nose in

106 Small drum

107 Cockamamie

109 Actress Blanchett

110 Latch (onto)

113 Muppet who sings in the ‘‘Try, Try Again’’ song

115 When it’s driving, you might not want to drive

116 Unwanted breakout

118 Back muscle, in brief

119 Prefix with warrior

120 Negative conjunction

