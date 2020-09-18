COULD YOU REPEAT THAT NUMBER?

By David Kwong

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

David Kwong is a magician and crossword constructor in

Los Angeles who regularly combines puzzles and sleight of hand in his performances. His 2014 TED Talk (posted on

TED.com) includes a trick with a New York Times crossword and has been viewed 1.7 million times to date. David has a new virtual show with puzzles, titled “Inside the Box,” opening in a few weeks with the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. This puzzle is his 21st crossword for The Times. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Part of a backpack

6 Pyramids, often

11 Dutch requirements

16 Evan : Welsh :: ____ : Scottish

19 One of Chekhov’s ‘‘Three Sisters’’

20 Hunter of myth

21 Bring to bear

22 Result, maybe, in brief

23 Many apartments in old warehouse districts

24 Japanese comics style

25 Labor Day baby, e.g.

26 Shape formed by an extended thumb and index fingers

27 Good person to believe in

29 Switz. neighbor

30 Writer Tarbell who took on Standard Oil

31 Pins are placed at the end of them

33 07 film

37 Some E.M.T. cases

40 Buying binges

41 Count in music

42 Logical start?

44 U preceder

45 Picked from a lineup, informally

46 Hurt

47 Proverbs

50 Like puppeteers, usually

53 Maven

54 Leafy crown material

55 Day competitor

62 Bailiwicks

63 Legal

64 Chief Chirpa and others, in sci-fi

65 Wastes away

66 ‘‘Fantasy’’ Grammy winner

67 Cool, in old slang

68 ‘‘The way things are currently going …’’

72 Muscle problem

74 Muscular

76 Grammy-winning country singer Black

77 Play combo of old

83 Mark ____, winner of the 1998 Masters

84 George Carlin was its first host, for short

85 State capital on the Colorado River

86 Subject of Newton’s first law of motion

88 Dealers do this

89 Have an in-tents experience?

92 QB’s pass: Abbr.

93 ‘‘____ to My Socks,’’ Pablo Neruda poem

94 Larsson who wrote ‘‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’’

96 Additionally

98 Deletes, with ‘‘out’’

99 Tree alternative

103 Kind of salami

105 N.Y.C.’s first subway line

106 Like some gas: Abbr.

107 ‘‘Big Sur’’ novelist, 1962

111 A suggestion

112 World capital whose name comes from the Greek for ‘‘wisdom’’

114 Humble

116 Jazz composer with an Egyptian-inspired name

117 ‘‘____ your call’’

118 ‘‘Elements of Algebra’’ author, 1770

119 First lady of the 1950s

120 Kind of pear that resembles an apple

121 Rapper with the 2003 hit

‘‘I Can’’

122 ‘‘Judge ____’’ (1995 Stallone movie)

123 ____ and curl (salon treatment)

124 Not interfere with

DOWN

1 Tower over the field

2 Sci-fi film with vehicles called ‘‘light cycles’’

3 Loaded (with)

4 Prone to fidgeting

5 Some 1990s Toyotas

6 American fashion designer who once served as the creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent

7 ____ pro nobis

8 Mixed together

9 Gets one over on

10 Junkyard warning, maybe

11 Play back?

12 Rust and quartz

13 Equity valuation stat

14 Tiny bit of work

15 Vodka brand, informally

16 She gained fame from her leading role in ‘‘Fame’’

17 Having the means

18 ____ Lofgren, guitarist for the E Street Band

28 Wolflike

32 Great two-pair poker hand

34 Once called

35 Spanish resort island

36 ‘‘Sure, I guess ...’’

37 Relating to egg cells

38 Actor who won a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom

39 Six-line verse

43 Wilson of ‘‘Meet the Parents’’

46 Colloquial contraction

48 Stops up

49 Surreptitious

51 Greek H’s

52 Golfer Ernie

53 It ended on Nov. 11, 1918

56 Swell up

57 Laundry soap since 1908

58 ‘‘____, all ye faithful’’

59 Classic fruity sodas

60 Occupied, with ‘‘in’’

61 Accept as charged

68 ‘‘How sad!’’

69 Liquor levy, e.g.

70 Provoke

71 Surgical inserts

72 Painter José María ____

73 Kind words

74 ‘‘Va ____’’ (Italian ‘‘All right’’)

75 Something to bookmark

76 Film director Jon

77 You, to Yves

78 ‘‘____ doctor, but ...’’

79 Trait of a clingy romantic partner

80 Lead singer of rock’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs (who uses just the initial of her last name)

81 Churchill’s trademark gesture

82 Author born Truman Streckfus Persons

87 Not much at all

88 Ballet attire

89 Pig in a poke or pigeon drop

90 ‘‘The Simpsons’’ grandpa

91 ‘‘More of the ____’’ (1967 No. 1 album)

95 Weepy 1954 Patti Page hit

96 Haberdasher’s clasp

97 Of the ankle

100 Stunned, in a way

101 Walk heavily

102 Contemptible sort

103 Toothy smile

104 Jazz’s James

108 Condo, e.g.

109 Kaffiyeh wearer

110 Christmas-tree hanging

113 Just between us?

115 Family nickname

