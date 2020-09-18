COULD YOU REPEAT THAT NUMBER?
By David Kwong
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
David Kwong is a magician and crossword constructor in
Los Angeles who regularly combines puzzles and sleight of hand in his performances. His 2014 TED Talk (posted on
TED.com) includes a trick with a New York Times crossword and has been viewed 1.7 million times to date. David has a new virtual show with puzzles, titled “Inside the Box,” opening in a few weeks with the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. This puzzle is his 21st crossword for The Times. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Part of a backpack
6 Pyramids, often
11 Dutch requirements
16 Evan : Welsh :: ____ : Scottish
19 One of Chekhov’s ‘‘Three Sisters’’
20 Hunter of myth
21 Bring to bear
22 Result, maybe, in brief
23 Many apartments in old warehouse districts
24 Japanese comics style
25 Labor Day baby, e.g.
26 Shape formed by an extended thumb and index fingers
27 Good person to believe in
29 Switz. neighbor
30 Writer Tarbell who took on Standard Oil
31 Pins are placed at the end of them
33 07 film
37 Some E.M.T. cases
40 Buying binges
41 Count in music
42 Logical start?
44 U preceder
45 Picked from a lineup, informally
46 Hurt
47 Proverbs
50 Like puppeteers, usually
53 Maven
54 Leafy crown material
55 Day competitor
62 Bailiwicks
63 Legal
64 Chief Chirpa and others, in sci-fi
65 Wastes away
66 ‘‘Fantasy’’ Grammy winner
67 Cool, in old slang
68 ‘‘The way things are currently going …’’
72 Muscle problem
74 Muscular
76 Grammy-winning country singer Black
77 Play combo of old
83 Mark ____, winner of the 1998 Masters
84 George Carlin was its first host, for short
85 State capital on the Colorado River
86 Subject of Newton’s first law of motion
88 Dealers do this
89 Have an in-tents experience?
92 QB’s pass: Abbr.
93 ‘‘____ to My Socks,’’ Pablo Neruda poem
94 Larsson who wrote ‘‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’’
96 Additionally
98 Deletes, with ‘‘out’’
99 Tree alternative
103 Kind of salami
105 N.Y.C.’s first subway line
106 Like some gas: Abbr.
107 ‘‘Big Sur’’ novelist, 1962
111 A suggestion
112 World capital whose name comes from the Greek for ‘‘wisdom’’
114 Humble
116 Jazz composer with an Egyptian-inspired name
117 ‘‘____ your call’’
118 ‘‘Elements of Algebra’’ author, 1770
119 First lady of the 1950s
120 Kind of pear that resembles an apple
121 Rapper with the 2003 hit
‘‘I Can’’
122 ‘‘Judge ____’’ (1995 Stallone movie)
123 ____ and curl (salon treatment)
124 Not interfere with
DOWN
1 Tower over the field
2 Sci-fi film with vehicles called ‘‘light cycles’’
3 Loaded (with)
4 Prone to fidgeting
5 Some 1990s Toyotas
6 American fashion designer who once served as the creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent
7 ____ pro nobis
8 Mixed together
9 Gets one over on
10 Junkyard warning, maybe
11 Play back?
12 Rust and quartz
13 Equity valuation stat
14 Tiny bit of work
15 Vodka brand, informally
16 She gained fame from her leading role in ‘‘Fame’’
17 Having the means
18 ____ Lofgren, guitarist for the E Street Band
28 Wolflike
32 Great two-pair poker hand
34 Once called
35 Spanish resort island
36 ‘‘Sure, I guess ...’’
37 Relating to egg cells
38 Actor who won a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom
39 Six-line verse
43 Wilson of ‘‘Meet the Parents’’
46 Colloquial contraction
48 Stops up
49 Surreptitious
51 Greek H’s
52 Golfer Ernie
53 It ended on Nov. 11, 1918
56 Swell up
57 Laundry soap since 1908
58 ‘‘____, all ye faithful’’
59 Classic fruity sodas
60 Occupied, with ‘‘in’’
61 Accept as charged
68 ‘‘How sad!’’
69 Liquor levy, e.g.
70 Provoke
71 Surgical inserts
72 Painter José María ____
73 Kind words
74 ‘‘Va ____’’ (Italian ‘‘All right’’)
75 Something to bookmark
76 Film director Jon
77 You, to Yves
78 ‘‘____ doctor, but ...’’
79 Trait of a clingy romantic partner
80 Lead singer of rock’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs (who uses just the initial of her last name)
81 Churchill’s trademark gesture
82 Author born Truman Streckfus Persons
87 Not much at all
88 Ballet attire
89 Pig in a poke or pigeon drop
90 ‘‘The Simpsons’’ grandpa
91 ‘‘More of the ____’’ (1967 No. 1 album)
95 Weepy 1954 Patti Page hit
96 Haberdasher’s clasp
97 Of the ankle
100 Stunned, in a way
101 Walk heavily
102 Contemptible sort
103 Toothy smile
104 Jazz’s James
108 Condo, e.g.
109 Kaffiyeh wearer
110 Christmas-tree hanging
113 Just between us?
115 Family nickname
