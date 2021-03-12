Brad Wiegmann is a national security lawyer for the Department of Justice in Washington. About a year and a half ago, while solving some crosswords during a vacation, he wondered aloud if he could make one himself. It took several tries, but ... voilà! You’ll want to put on your silly-puns hat before you begin. — W.S.

Across

1 Man who had all the answers?

7 Some baggage

14 Fillet, say

20 William Howard Taft or William McKinley

21 ‘‘It’s just me’’

22 First-aid item for allergy sufferers

23 Shared with, for a while

24 Leadership style of the nudist-club president?

26 Like a senior year

27 Dates

29 Steamboat Springs alternative

30 Pint-size

31 Like Ahab’s pursuit of Moby Dick

35 Winter driving hazard

38 Ascribe to, as fault

41 When the nudist club was founded?

46 They hit the sauce a lot

47 ‘‘There’s another good point’’

49 ‘‘Hold on!’’

50 Home to the world’s three highest capital cities

51 Nicolas who directed ‘‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’’

52 Puffs

54 Graduation wear for a University of Hawaii student

55 Place for a throne

56 New members of the nudist club?

59 Pans for potstickers

60 Time’s Person of the Century

62 Lit into

63 Two are named after Douglas and Fraser

64 Big name in tennis balls

65 Weigh in

67 School with a 15th-century chapel

69 It comes straight from the horse’s mouth

71 ‘‘Raspberry ____’’ (Prince hit)

73 Liquor with a double-headed eagle logo

77 Polo course?

78 What happens in the stand-up show at the nudist club?

81 Robert who played A.J. Soprano

82 Pro wrestler Flair

83 John for whom the Voting Rights Advancement Act was named

84 Slangy contraction

85 Rock genre

86 Soon

88 Taco Bell slogan

91 Its size may be measured in liters

92 Hours spent by the pool at the nudist club?

94 Popular hiding spots in hide-and-seek

95 Virtual currency

96 Sensitive subject

99 Mimic

100 ‘‘Cómo ____?’’

103 Strong desire

104 Not a joke, say

108 How people returned from a week at the nudist club?

113 Mountaineer’s tool

115 2006 World Cup champion, to native fans

116 Popping up

117 Follower of high or dry

118 Goal of some workouts

119 Break between workouts

120 Symbolic gestures

Down

1 Travel expense

2 Largest South American bird

3 A quarter of vier

4 Where the nudist-club orchestra plays its concerts?

5 Graze

6 Site of the Minotaur’s Labyrinth

7 Feelings in the room, informally

8 Build up

9 Choreographer Lubovitch

10 Mont-Saint-Michel, e.g.

11 Not in debt

12 One-named Irish singer

13 Final Four game, e.g.

14 Thieves’ hide-out

15 Cleanup grp.

16 Conference with five University of California schools

17 ’60s TV kid

18 Child, in Chile

19 Part of the U.K.: Abbr.

25 ‘‘What’s more ... ’’

28 Poetry night?

32 Humbugs?

33 A negative has a reverse one

34 Acid container

36 Joneses

37 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Slaughter

38 Element of Freddy Krueger’s glove

39 Hawaiian house feature

40 Recipe direction

42 ‘‘Hey, man!’’

43 Balrog’s home in ‘‘The Lord of the Rings’’

44 Techies and Trekkies, stereotypically

45 Elevator innovator

47 You might skip it if you’re in trouble

48 Self starter?

51 L.G.B.T. symbol

53 Statistic in football or basketball

56 Kylo ____, ‘‘Star Wars’’ villain

57 Signed i.o.u.’s

58 Published

59 Victory in the annual nudist-club 1K?

61 Face card’s value in blackjack

63 Supporting

65 Question that introduces doubt

66 Muscle above an ab

68 ‘‘____ So Sweet to Trust in Jesus’’ (hymn)

69 Big name in windshield wipers

70 Need for a jailbreak

72 Nellie’s love in ‘‘South Pacific’’

73 Behaves badly

74 Many a goody, they say

75 Fighter’s fake

76 Releases

77 The lake in ‘‘lake effect’’ snow

78 Whale constellation

79 Not as unruly

80 Small inlet

83 Vanderpump of Bravo’s ‘‘Vanderpump Rules’’

85 Privy to

87 Tenor Andrea

89 In relation to

90 Punk cousin

91 Supercilious sort

93 Syngman ____, first South Korean president

94 Sin’s counterpart

97 First name on the Supreme Court

98 Like babies’ legs, often

99 Thermostat setting

101 Permanent marker?

102 High-tailed it

105 Minimal effort

106 Neural transmitter

107 Common prescription item

108 In shape

109 Dark side

110 Criticize constantly, with ‘‘on’’

111 Is, in ancient Rome

112 Divest

114 Many a golden-parachute recipient, in brief

