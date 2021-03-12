Brad Wiegmann is a national security lawyer for the Department of Justice in Washington. About a year and a half ago, while solving some crosswords during a vacation, he wondered aloud if he could make one himself. It took several tries, but ... voilà! You’ll want to put on your silly-puns hat before you begin. — W.S.
Across
1 Man who had all the answers?
7 Some baggage
14 Fillet, say
20 William Howard Taft or William McKinley
21 ‘‘It’s just me’’
22 First-aid item for allergy sufferers
23 Shared with, for a while
24 Leadership style of the nudist-club president?
26 Like a senior year
27 Dates
29 Steamboat Springs alternative
30 Pint-size
31 Like Ahab’s pursuit of Moby Dick
35 Winter driving hazard
38 Ascribe to, as fault
41 When the nudist club was founded?
46 They hit the sauce a lot
47 ‘‘There’s another good point’’
49 ‘‘Hold on!’’
50 Home to the world’s three highest capital cities
51 Nicolas who directed ‘‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’’
52 Puffs
54 Graduation wear for a University of Hawaii student
55 Place for a throne
56 New members of the nudist club?
59 Pans for potstickers
60 Time’s Person of the Century
62 Lit into
63 Two are named after Douglas and Fraser
64 Big name in tennis balls
65 Weigh in
67 School with a 15th-century chapel
69 It comes straight from the horse’s mouth
71 ‘‘Raspberry ____’’ (Prince hit)
73 Liquor with a double-headed eagle logo
77 Polo course?
78 What happens in the stand-up show at the nudist club?
81 Robert who played A.J. Soprano
82 Pro wrestler Flair
83 John for whom the Voting Rights Advancement Act was named
84 Slangy contraction
85 Rock genre
86 Soon
88 Taco Bell slogan
91 Its size may be measured in liters
92 Hours spent by the pool at the nudist club?
94 Popular hiding spots in hide-and-seek
95 Virtual currency
96 Sensitive subject
99 Mimic
100 ‘‘Cómo ____?’’
103 Strong desire
104 Not a joke, say
108 How people returned from a week at the nudist club?
113 Mountaineer’s tool
115 2006 World Cup champion, to native fans
116 Popping up
117 Follower of high or dry
118 Goal of some workouts
119 Break between workouts
120 Symbolic gestures
Down
1 Travel expense
2 Largest South American bird
3 A quarter of vier
4 Where the nudist-club orchestra plays its concerts?
5 Graze
6 Site of the Minotaur’s Labyrinth
7 Feelings in the room, informally
8 Build up
9 Choreographer Lubovitch
10 Mont-Saint-Michel, e.g.
11 Not in debt
12 One-named Irish singer
13 Final Four game, e.g.
14 Thieves’ hide-out
15 Cleanup grp.
16 Conference with five University of California schools
17 ’60s TV kid
18 Child, in Chile
19 Part of the U.K.: Abbr.
25 ‘‘What’s more ... ’’
28 Poetry night?
32 Humbugs?
33 A negative has a reverse one
34 Acid container
36 Joneses
37 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Slaughter
38 Element of Freddy Krueger’s glove
39 Hawaiian house feature
40 Recipe direction
42 ‘‘Hey, man!’’
43 Balrog’s home in ‘‘The Lord of the Rings’’
44 Techies and Trekkies, stereotypically
45 Elevator innovator
47 You might skip it if you’re in trouble
48 Self starter?
51 L.G.B.T. symbol
53 Statistic in football or basketball
56 Kylo ____, ‘‘Star Wars’’ villain
57 Signed i.o.u.’s
58 Published
59 Victory in the annual nudist-club 1K?
61 Face card’s value in blackjack
63 Supporting
65 Question that introduces doubt
66 Muscle above an ab
68 ‘‘____ So Sweet to Trust in Jesus’’ (hymn)
69 Big name in windshield wipers
70 Need for a jailbreak
72 Nellie’s love in ‘‘South Pacific’’
73 Behaves badly
74 Many a goody, they say
75 Fighter’s fake
76 Releases
77 The lake in ‘‘lake effect’’ snow
78 Whale constellation
79 Not as unruly
80 Small inlet
83 Vanderpump of Bravo’s ‘‘Vanderpump Rules’’
85 Privy to
87 Tenor Andrea
89 In relation to
90 Punk cousin
91 Supercilious sort
93 Syngman ____, first South Korean president
94 Sin’s counterpart
97 First name on the Supreme Court
98 Like babies’ legs, often
99 Thermostat setting
101 Permanent marker?
102 High-tailed it
105 Minimal effort
106 Neural transmitter
107 Common prescription item
108 In shape
109 Dark side
110 Criticize constantly, with ‘‘on’’
111 Is, in ancient Rome
112 Divest
114 Many a golden-parachute recipient, in brief
