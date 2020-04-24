Across

1 Book that’s out of this world?

6 Illuminating point

12 Gilda Radner character on ‘‘S.N.L.’’

20 Took the plunge

21 Ladies’ men

22 April 22

23 Gray with a tinge of brown

24 Things got off to a bad start when one trainee tripped and …

26 ____ on the side of

27 Father on ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’’

29 Doctor Zhivago, in ‘‘Doctor Zhivago’’

30 Flock

31 Part of a Parisian address

32 Roofed patio

35 1099-____ (I.R.S. form)

37 Company with a Gigafactory

40 The carton leaked milk everywhere when another trainee accidentally …

45 ____ sci, college major related to psych

46 Kitchen bulb

47 Put back in place, as measures

50 Overly sentimental

53 The drip coffee tasted grainy because they …

57 Company whose Nasdaq symbol is its name

58 Having colors in blotches

61 Steinbrenner who took over the Yankees in 2010

62 Moves like Jagger

63 Box-score stat

64 It follows more or less

65 Draft choice

67 Nonkosher meat

68 In fact, every cup they served was …

75 Writer Rand

76 ‘‘This is the worst’’

77 Flier for a magic show

78 Internet address, in brief

79 Lifesavers

82 Headed up

83 ‘‘Oh, so that’s how it’s going to be’’

84 Comfort

85 To make matters worse, the espresso machine …

88 Some TVs and cameras

89 Fully

90 Home to many Berbers

94 ‘‘Surely you don’t mean me!?’’

95 They worried about their jobs — these mistakes were …

102 Snitches

105 Attendee

106 Stereotypical dogs

107 Weak ____ (unconvincing argument)

108 ‘‘Give it ____!’’

111 Polite title

113 Either weekend day, symbolically

114 Sound from a fan

115 Sure enough, when the boss showed up, everyone …

120 Speak grandly

122 Bit of contingency planning

123 Pal of Pooh

124 Soap Box Derby entrant

125 Reporter’s vantage point

126 Adult

127 Critics’ awards

Down

1 Makes fit

2 Get misty

3 Source of bay leaves

4 Offering in the Google Play store

5 Like ninjas

6 Premier League rival of Tottenham Hotspur

7 Really stand out

8 Onetime label for Radiohead

9 Depend

10 Spreadsheet part

11 Log-in need

12 Make things interesting, so to speak

13 Sounds of satisfaction

14 Be in the works

15 When you might run away from home

16 Info on an invitation

17 Player of Ben Wyatt on ‘‘Parks and Recreation’’

18 Unnaturally pale

19 Shakespearean affirmatives

25 Trade gossip

28 ____ Men (‘‘Who Let the Dogs Out’’ group)

33 Purely

34 ‘‘You win this hand’’

36 Valentine’s Day purchase

38 Takes an ‘‘L’’

39 Constant stress or heavy drinking

41 Popular children’s-book series with hidden objects

42 ____ glance

43 Grazing spots

44 N.Y.C. shopping mecca

48 Optical illusion

49 Showy feather

50 Drudge

51 So-called ‘‘enclosed’’ rhyme scheme

52 It beats nothing

54 Absurd pretense

55 Justice nominated by Obama

56 Your highness?: Abbr.

58 Series of missed calls

59 ‘‘Do you know who ____?’’

60 Singer born Eithne Ní Bhraonáin

64 Team-building activity?

65 ‘‘The Wiz’’ director Sidney

66 N.L. Central team

69 ____ Islands, archipelago between Iceland and Norway

70 They give a hoot

71 Kind of deer

72 Explorer Ponce de León

73 Nail polish brand

74 Trees that line the National Mall

79 Asian city with a monument to John McCain

80 Finish 0-0, say

81 Matin’s opposite

83 ‘‘See you later’’

84 Crass, classless sort

85 Custom auto accessories

86 Excessively promote

87 Pro-____

88 They usually make the cut

91 French chess piece

92 Got takeout, say

93 Ones concerned with cash flow, for short

96 Man, in Italian

97 More nifty

98 Part of a cash register

99 Destination in the ‘‘Odyssey’’

100 Render ineffective

101 Many Twitch streamers

103 D and), in texts

104 Ships

109 Sharp pain

110 Escapee from Miss Gulch’s bicycle basket

112 Moore whom Sports Illustrated called the ‘‘greatest winner in the history of women’s basketball’’

115 Org.

116 Dinghy thingy

117 Spell the wrong way?

118 Small fry

119 Lead-in to long

121 Snitch

