Across
1 Book that’s out of this world?
6 Illuminating point
12 Gilda Radner character on ‘‘S.N.L.’’
20 Took the plunge
21 Ladies’ men
22 April 22
23 Gray with a tinge of brown
24 Things got off to a bad start when one trainee tripped and …
26 ____ on the side of
27 Father on ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’’
29 Doctor Zhivago, in ‘‘Doctor Zhivago’’
30 Flock
31 Part of a Parisian address
32 Roofed patio
35 1099-____ (I.R.S. form)
37 Company with a Gigafactory
40 The carton leaked milk everywhere when another trainee accidentally …
45 ____ sci, college major related to psych
46 Kitchen bulb
47 Put back in place, as measures
50 Overly sentimental
53 The drip coffee tasted grainy because they …
57 Company whose Nasdaq symbol is its name
58 Having colors in blotches
61 Steinbrenner who took over the Yankees in 2010
62 Moves like Jagger
63 Box-score stat
64 It follows more or less
65 Draft choice
67 Nonkosher meat
68 In fact, every cup they served was …
75 Writer Rand
76 ‘‘This is the worst’’
77 Flier for a magic show
78 Internet address, in brief
79 Lifesavers
82 Headed up
83 ‘‘Oh, so that’s how it’s going to be’’
84 Comfort
85 To make matters worse, the espresso machine …
88 Some TVs and cameras
89 Fully
90 Home to many Berbers
94 ‘‘Surely you don’t mean me!?’’
95 They worried about their jobs — these mistakes were …
102 Snitches
105 Attendee
106 Stereotypical dogs
107 Weak ____ (unconvincing argument)
108 ‘‘Give it ____!’’
111 Polite title
113 Either weekend day, symbolically
114 Sound from a fan
115 Sure enough, when the boss showed up, everyone …
120 Speak grandly
122 Bit of contingency planning
123 Pal of Pooh
124 Soap Box Derby entrant
125 Reporter’s vantage point
126 Adult
127 Critics’ awards
Down
1 Makes fit
2 Get misty
3 Source of bay leaves
4 Offering in the Google Play store
5 Like ninjas
6 Premier League rival of Tottenham Hotspur
7 Really stand out
8 Onetime label for Radiohead
9 Depend
10 Spreadsheet part
11 Log-in need
12 Make things interesting, so to speak
13 Sounds of satisfaction
14 Be in the works
15 When you might run away from home
16 Info on an invitation
17 Player of Ben Wyatt on ‘‘Parks and Recreation’’
18 Unnaturally pale
19 Shakespearean affirmatives
25 Trade gossip
28 ____ Men (‘‘Who Let the Dogs Out’’ group)
33 Purely
34 ‘‘You win this hand’’
36 Valentine’s Day purchase
38 Takes an ‘‘L’’
39 Constant stress or heavy drinking
41 Popular children’s-book series with hidden objects
42 ____ glance
43 Grazing spots
44 N.Y.C. shopping mecca
48 Optical illusion
49 Showy feather
50 Drudge
51 So-called ‘‘enclosed’’ rhyme scheme
52 It beats nothing
54 Absurd pretense
55 Justice nominated by Obama
56 Your highness?: Abbr.
58 Series of missed calls
59 ‘‘Do you know who ____?’’
60 Singer born Eithne Ní Bhraonáin
64 Team-building activity?
65 ‘‘The Wiz’’ director Sidney
66 N.L. Central team
69 ____ Islands, archipelago between Iceland and Norway
70 They give a hoot
71 Kind of deer
72 Explorer Ponce de León
73 Nail polish brand
74 Trees that line the National Mall
79 Asian city with a monument to John McCain
80 Finish 0-0, say
81 Matin’s opposite
83 ‘‘See you later’’
84 Crass, classless sort
85 Custom auto accessories
86 Excessively promote
87 Pro-____
88 They usually make the cut
91 French chess piece
92 Got takeout, say
93 Ones concerned with cash flow, for short
96 Man, in Italian
97 More nifty
98 Part of a cash register
99 Destination in the ‘‘Odyssey’’
100 Render ineffective
101 Many Twitch streamers
103 D and), in texts
104 Ships
109 Sharp pain
110 Escapee from Miss Gulch’s bicycle basket
112 Moore whom Sports Illustrated called the ‘‘greatest winner in the history of women’s basketball’’
115 Org.
116 Dinghy thingy
117 Spell the wrong way?
118 Small fry
119 Lead-in to long
121 Snitch
