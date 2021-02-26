Lisa Bunker, of Exeter, N.H., is the author of two novels for young readers — “Zenobia July,” about a trans girl with a troubled past starting over with a new family and school, while tackling a cybermystery; and “Felix Yz,” about a boy fused with an alien facing a risky procedure to separate them. Both were published by Viking. She also represents Exeter in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. This is Lisa’s sixth puzzle for The Times and her first Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Percussion instrument in a marching band

7 Prefix with sexual

10 Prefix with sexual

14 Animals in a pod

19 Start of a playground taunt

20 Kitchen brand with a palindromic name

21 What an article may come with?

22 Drain, as from soil

23 Fatsis who wrote ‘‘Word Freak’’

24 Most feathery, as clouds

26 ‘‘Thong Song’’ singer, 2000

27 Sharp, in a way

28 Early tie

30 The ones over here

32 In the capacity of

33 Some Ivy Leaguers

34 Born yesterday, so to speak

36 Calm

38 Comfy slip-on, in brief

39 What an outstretched arm with an open palm can mean

41 Fleet org.

42 It means business

43 Stakes

44 Narrow

46 Group tour vehicle

49 Playground comeback

52 Build up

53 Sci-fi publisher of ‘‘Ender’s Game’’ and ‘‘The Wheel of Time’’

54 Popular beer brand, briefly

57 With 3-Down, one of the Avengers

59 ____ smear

61 Reduced

63 Opposite of a standing order?

64 ‘‘Do me this one favor ... ’’

67 French vineyards

68 Prats

69 Contrariwise

71 North African capital

72 Nongendered, as language: Abbr.

73 Sui ____

74 Kind of dash

76 Best Supporting Actor winner for ‘‘Dallas Buyer’s Club’’

78 Prefix with friendly

79 Rules out?

80 West Coast beer brand, in brief

81 ‘‘____ ruled the world ... ’’

83 :

86 Capital of Yemen

87 Kind of modern office plan

89 Smell of a rose

92 Smell of a rosé

95 ____ Fridays

96 Barrister’s deg.

97 Bench tool

99 Quibble

101 Student’s bonus points

103 Drawn-out campaigns

105 When doubled, another name for dorado

106 Call ____ night

107 Eighth letter

109 British tennis champ who invented the sweatband

111 ____ impasse

112 Guardian spirits

114 Especially

116 Soubise sauce is made from them

118 Greenish-brown

119 ____ cake (dim sum dish)

120 Suffix with social

121 ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’ freebies

122 Sharp

123 Label for Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes

124 Latin king

125 Sea lion, for one

Down

1 Word with sound or solar

2 Few

3 See 57-Across

4 Subsequent versions

5 Thurman of ‘‘Kill Bill’’

6 Word before and after ‘‘a’’

7 Turned on

8 Kind of symmetry

9 A pretty capable sort

10 Singer DiFranco

11 Big name in bubbly

12 Small woodland songbird

13 ‘‘Town square for the global village of tomorrow,’’ per Bill Gates

14 Jimmy of the Daily Planet

15 L.L. Bean competitor

16 Medieval helmet

17 Exonerate

18 Prime snorkeling spots

25 Like many stuffed animals

29 PX shopper

31 The Quran, for one

35 Mango Madness and Go Bananas, for two

37 Ones initiating handoffs, for short

39 Some mattresses

40 Indulgence

45 Capital of French Polynesia

47 Show again

48 Caterer’s container

50 A fine mesh this is!

51 Debussy prelude inspired by a water sprite

54 Outcast

55 Out of focus

56 Surface anew, say

57 Post production

58 Without a doubt

60 Turkish officers

62 Timid sort

63 Instrument in

‘‘O! Susannah’’

64 They’ll be mist

65 Super Bowl of 2022

66 Place with robes and sweaters

70 Seasick sea serpent of old cartoons

71 Bank posting

73 Words after throwing a ball

75 Grams

77 Unbalance

82 Packaging list

84 ‘‘L’chaim!’’

85 (a, b), e.g.

87 Anthem contraction

88 Suit perfectly

90 France from France

91 Singer who founded Fenty Beauty

92 What ponies express?

93 Field-plowing duo

94 Poem piece

97 Notable point in geometry

98 U.N. member since 1949: Abbr.

100 Glittery decoration

102 Listing

104 Beau ____

105 Ones with plenty of reservations

108 Blade brand

110 Days of old

113 Suffix with court or cash

115 Deli supply

117 Surveillance org.

