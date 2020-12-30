Randolph Ross is a retired high school principal and math teacher who lives in Manhattan. He has been making crosswords for The Times since 1991. The theme of this one arose out of some factoids about 111-Across and 33-Down that he gave a grandson. ‘‘It occurred to me that for this Christmas and Hanukkah, with so many grandparents and family not able to see the children from their lives in person, a crossword about toys might bring a smile.” — W.S.

Across

1 Currency of Thailand

5 Kiss

9 U.S. city just south of Timpanogos Cave National Monument

13 Minus

17 Something to shoot for

19 One who hasn’t turned pro?

20 Strong adhesive

21 Indiana governor Holcomb

22 She debuted on March 9, 1959, in a black-and-white striped swimsuit

24 Virtual pet simulation game that won an Ig Nobel Prize for its Japanese creators

26 [Grrr!]

27 Glenn Miller classic

29 Purchases on 14 de febrero

31 Major talent grp. representing athletes and entertainers

32 Outpourings

36 Overplays, with ‘‘up’’

39 Toy that was originally called ‘‘L’Écran Magique’’ (‘‘The Magic Screen’’)

44 ‘‘Lost ____ is never found again’’: Benjamin Franklin

45 Natl. Humor Month

46 Mild, light-colored cigar

47 Things found in wandering souls?

48 Rhodes of the Rhodes scholarship

49 Photo finishes

51 U.S./U.K. divider: Abbr.

53 Loyally following

55 Flag carrier with an alphabetically ordered name

56 Trim

57 Game that got a big boost when Johnny Carson demonstrated it with Eva Gabor on ‘‘The Tonight Show’’

59 Showy shrub

61 Schlepped

62 City in north-central Florida

63 Writer Arthur Conan ____

64 Umpteen

65 Day to play with new toys

69 Food ____ (Thanksgiving feeling)

71 Like subway walls, often

73 Final authority

74 William ____, founder of Investor’s Business Daily

76 ____ area, part of the brain linked to speech production

78 Toy that was derived from a wallpaper cleaner

81 ‘‘I’m here to help’’

82 Contented sigh

83 Phillies div.

85 ____ treatment

86 Harlem attraction, with ‘‘the’’

87 Golf great Sam

89 Place for torn-off wrapping paper

91 Combined

93 Most common day to call in sick: Abbr.

94 Right away

95 Toy with 18 spoken phrases, including ‘‘I love you’’ and ‘‘May I have a cookie?’’

97 Investment firm T. ____ Price

98 A halogen-containing salt

100 ____-Locka, Fla.

101 ‘‘My luck has to change at some point’’

103 Politician parodied by Dana Carvey on 1990s ‘‘S.N.L.’’

107 Performed a Latin ballroom dance

111 Puzzle toy solved in a record 3.47 seconds in 2018

114 Toy that astronauts brought to space to secure tools in zero gravity

117 Goes off

118 Grannies

119 Not on solid ground, say

120 Piece in the game go

121 Strong criticism

122 Chichi

123 Spring event

124 Rigging pole

Down

1 Longest-serving Israeli prime minister, familiarly

2 Driver around Hollywood

3 ‘‘And, touching ____, make blessed my rude hand’’: Romeo

4 Small snare drums

5 Inaccurate information

6 Game with red and yellow cards

7 1904 World’s Fair city: Abbr.

8 Flint is a form of it

9 Moonfish

10 Sacking site in A.D. 410

11 Physical, e.g.

12 ‘‘Holy cow!’’

13 Appointment that may be hard to change

14 Curve

15 Dr. Fauci’s agcy.

16 Poli ____

18 Premiere arrival

20 Classic comics teenager with good manners

23 They can elevate art

25 Alley ____

28 Org. with boosters

30 The beginning, in an idiom

33 By the end of 1996, one million of this toy was sold in a shopping frenzy

34 ‘‘South Pacific’’ hero

35 2014 film directed by Ava DuVernay

36 Goes after

37 Simian world

38 First toy to be advertised on TV

40 Open hostilities

41 St. Patrick’s home

42 See the sights

43 Feed lines to

46 Its box once read ‘‘A sweet little game for sweet little folks’’

48 Toy that sold more cars in America in 1991 than the Honda Accord or Ford Taurus

50 Promoting peace

52 Actress Taylor of ‘‘Mystic Pizza’’

54 ‘‘That was Zen, this is ____’’ (philosophy pun)

58 Smart

60 ‘‘The Tempest’’ king

62 Cleanliness fixation, e.g., in brief

63 Brit. military award

66 Little bits

67 Reason for glasses

68 Singer with a self-titled No. 1 album in 2002

70 Be less than ambitious

72 Subj. for some aspiring bilinguals

75 Sierra ____

76 Operatic villains, often

77 Totaled

78 Legal assistant, briefly

79 Future J.D.’s hurdle

80 Not just available online

84 Biblical ending

86 Soon

88 With some downside

90 Shot from a doc

92 Statement of resistance

95 Big name in small planes

96 Took care of a tabby, say

97 Counters

99 Tik____ (app)

102 Ballpark figures

104 Lasting impression

105 Give up (on)

106 Shopping site with a ‘‘Toys’’ section

108 Straddling

109 Sight from the Sicilian town of Taormina

110 Textile worker

111 One whistling while working in the Garden?

112 Address with dots

113 Swimsuit part

115 Suffix suggested by the wiggling of one’s hand

116 Calf-eteria?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you