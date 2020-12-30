Randolph Ross is a retired high school principal and math teacher who lives in Manhattan. He has been making crosswords for The Times since 1991. The theme of this one arose out of some factoids about 111-Across and 33-Down that he gave a grandson. ‘‘It occurred to me that for this Christmas and Hanukkah, with so many grandparents and family not able to see the children from their lives in person, a crossword about toys might bring a smile.” — W.S.
Across
1 Currency of Thailand
5 Kiss
9 U.S. city just south of Timpanogos Cave National Monument
13 Minus
17 Something to shoot for
19 One who hasn’t turned pro?
20 Strong adhesive
21 Indiana governor Holcomb
22 She debuted on March 9, 1959, in a black-and-white striped swimsuit
24 Virtual pet simulation game that won an Ig Nobel Prize for its Japanese creators
26 [Grrr!]
27 Glenn Miller classic
29 Purchases on 14 de febrero
31 Major talent grp. representing athletes and entertainers
32 Outpourings
36 Overplays, with ‘‘up’’
39 Toy that was originally called ‘‘L’Écran Magique’’ (‘‘The Magic Screen’’)
44 ‘‘Lost ____ is never found again’’: Benjamin Franklin
45 Natl. Humor Month
46 Mild, light-colored cigar
47 Things found in wandering souls?
48 Rhodes of the Rhodes scholarship
49 Photo finishes
51 U.S./U.K. divider: Abbr.
53 Loyally following
55 Flag carrier with an alphabetically ordered name
56 Trim
57 Game that got a big boost when Johnny Carson demonstrated it with Eva Gabor on ‘‘The Tonight Show’’
59 Showy shrub
61 Schlepped
62 City in north-central Florida
63 Writer Arthur Conan ____
64 Umpteen
65 Day to play with new toys
69 Food ____ (Thanksgiving feeling)
71 Like subway walls, often
73 Final authority
74 William ____, founder of Investor’s Business Daily
76 ____ area, part of the brain linked to speech production
78 Toy that was derived from a wallpaper cleaner
81 ‘‘I’m here to help’’
82 Contented sigh
83 Phillies div.
85 ____ treatment
86 Harlem attraction, with ‘‘the’’
87 Golf great Sam
89 Place for torn-off wrapping paper
91 Combined
93 Most common day to call in sick: Abbr.
94 Right away
95 Toy with 18 spoken phrases, including ‘‘I love you’’ and ‘‘May I have a cookie?’’
97 Investment firm T. ____ Price
98 A halogen-containing salt
100 ____-Locka, Fla.
101 ‘‘My luck has to change at some point’’
103 Politician parodied by Dana Carvey on 1990s ‘‘S.N.L.’’
107 Performed a Latin ballroom dance
111 Puzzle toy solved in a record 3.47 seconds in 2018
114 Toy that astronauts brought to space to secure tools in zero gravity
117 Goes off
118 Grannies
119 Not on solid ground, say
120 Piece in the game go
121 Strong criticism
122 Chichi
123 Spring event
124 Rigging pole
Down
1 Longest-serving Israeli prime minister, familiarly
2 Driver around Hollywood
3 ‘‘And, touching ____, make blessed my rude hand’’: Romeo
4 Small snare drums
5 Inaccurate information
6 Game with red and yellow cards
7 1904 World’s Fair city: Abbr.
8 Flint is a form of it
9 Moonfish
10 Sacking site in A.D. 410
11 Physical, e.g.
12 ‘‘Holy cow!’’
13 Appointment that may be hard to change
14 Curve
15 Dr. Fauci’s agcy.
16 Poli ____
18 Premiere arrival
20 Classic comics teenager with good manners
23 They can elevate art
25 Alley ____
28 Org. with boosters
30 The beginning, in an idiom
33 By the end of 1996, one million of this toy was sold in a shopping frenzy
34 ‘‘South Pacific’’ hero
35 2014 film directed by Ava DuVernay
36 Goes after
37 Simian world
38 First toy to be advertised on TV
40 Open hostilities
41 St. Patrick’s home
42 See the sights
43 Feed lines to
46 Its box once read ‘‘A sweet little game for sweet little folks’’
48 Toy that sold more cars in America in 1991 than the Honda Accord or Ford Taurus
50 Promoting peace
52 Actress Taylor of ‘‘Mystic Pizza’’
54 ‘‘That was Zen, this is ____’’ (philosophy pun)
58 Smart
60 ‘‘The Tempest’’ king
62 Cleanliness fixation, e.g., in brief
63 Brit. military award
66 Little bits
67 Reason for glasses
68 Singer with a self-titled No. 1 album in 2002
70 Be less than ambitious
72 Subj. for some aspiring bilinguals
75 Sierra ____
76 Operatic villains, often
77 Totaled
78 Legal assistant, briefly
79 Future J.D.’s hurdle
80 Not just available online
84 Biblical ending
86 Soon
88 With some downside
90 Shot from a doc
92 Statement of resistance
95 Big name in small planes
96 Took care of a tabby, say
97 Counters
99 Tik____ (app)
102 Ballpark figures
104 Lasting impression
105 Give up (on)
106 Shopping site with a ‘‘Toys’’ section
108 Straddling
109 Sight from the Sicilian town of Taormina
110 Textile worker
111 One whistling while working in the Garden?
112 Address with dots
113 Swimsuit part
115 Suffix suggested by the wiggling of one’s hand
116 Calf-eteria?
