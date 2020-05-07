Royce Ferguson, 34, is an American living in London, currently between jobs. He says one perk of residing in Europe is that the international edition of The New York Times prints both the Saturday and Sunday puzzles on Saturday, “enabling a regular Saturday crossword binge.” He got the idea for this puzzle while on holiday in Switzerland, a nation known for its 47-Acrosses. This is Royce’s crossword debut. — W.S. Across 1 1969 hit for Neil Diamond 6 Big dipper? 9 Event at a convention center 13 Southern bread 17 Risk maker 19 What a plastic bag might come with, nowadays 20 Comics mutant 21 Specks of dust 22 Ad label in red and white 24 What Santa does before Christmas 26 They do dos 27 Tempe sch. 28 Invites out for 29 [Let it stand] 30 Pop singer Ora 31 Heats 33 Bête noire 34 Italian pal 35 Burning 40 Some of the American heartland 44 Belief in Buddhism and Hinduism 45 Certain make-your-own-entree station 47 With 86-Across, fixation problem suggested by this puzzle’s theme 48 One hanging around the yard 50 Statement that may precede ‘‘Wish me luck!’’ 51 Per ____ 52 Arc on a musical score 53 Go back (on) 55 British ending 56 Conventional 59 Deal with 60 Suffix with block 61 China’s Zhou ____ 62 Hound 64 Some bolt holders 67 Arroz ____ cubana (Cuban-style rice) 70 Demerit 72 Once-ubiquitous electronics outlets 77 A hot one can burn you 78 Stars in western movies, e.g. 80 ‘‘That’s my foot!!!’’ 81 Son of George and Jane Jetson 82 Verbal concession 84 Start to pay attention 86 See 47-Across 87 Sea that Jesus is said to have walked on 88 Beloved members of the family 89 Having a fix 90 South American barbecue 91 Rather eccentric 94 D.C. types 95 It fits a big frame, for short 97 1990s Nickelodeon show about a preteen boy 98 Former Saudi king 102 Peninsula with seven countries 106 Hosp. area 107 What torcedores can skillfully do 109 Hierarchical systems, so to speak 111 It may spit venom 112 News items often written in advance 113 Beget 114 Nasdaq, e.g.: Abbr. 115 Things that can bounce 116 Bone connected to the wrist 117 Founding member of the U.N. Security Council, for short 118 Humanities dept. 119 Like the entire 290-page Georges Perec novel ‘‘A Void,’’ curiously enough Down 1 Bygone kings 2 Attended 3 Nail-polish brand 4 Who said: ‘‘No good movie is too long. No bad movie is short enough’’ 5 Dos más uno 6 Worth mentioning 7 Subsidiary of CVS Health 8 Races in place 9 Ken Griffey Jr. or Ichiro Suzuki 10 Short winter days? 11 Alan who directed ‘‘All the President’s Men’’ 12 Any nonzero number raised to the power of zero 13 Florida county named for a president 14 Los Angeles’s ____ College of Art and Design 15 Where talk is cheep? 16 This: Sp. 18 Way to run someone out of town, idiomatically 21 Heavy defeat 23 QB-protecting group, for short 25 Cousin of cream cheese 31 Not outstanding 32 Aware 33 German city on the Weser 34 Try to see if anyone is home, maybe 36 Adversary 37 Island famous for its nightlife 38 Was livid 39 Slowly disappear 40 Orgs. running drives for school supplies 41 Little piggy 42 Sullivan who taught Helen Keller 43 Temper 44 Enlist again 46 Early king of Athens, in Greek myth 48 Magical rides 49 No longer working: Abbr. 52 Sedate state 54 State 57 Gerontologist’s study 58 The driving force behind this puzzle? 63 Cheerfulness: Var. 65 Nonbinary pronoun 66 A dip, or a series of steps 67 Spanish girlfriend 68 Things once tossed in the Trevi Fountain 69 It stops at Union and Penn Stations 71 Understand 73 Agnus ____ (prayers) 74 Banned aid? 75 Lead-in to Aid 76 ‘‘Auld Lang ____’’ 78 Gambler’s alternative to Las Vegas, NV, or Atlantic City, NJ 79 One with special I.T. privileges 83 Throwing away 85 Pond critter 86 Latin version of the Bible 89 Doesn’t give a hoot, colloquially 92 Applebee’s competitor 93 Kitchen gadgets 94 System of government 96 ____ dog 97 Loading areas 98 Championship 99 Texas A&M athlete 100 Lugs 101 Add oil and vinegar to, say 102 Bit of chemistry 103 Legal cover? 104 Plugging away 105 Testing stage 107 Ratchet (up) 108 Command to a dog 110 Buckeyes’ sch.

Royce Ferguson, 34, is an American living in London, currently between jobs. He says one perk of residing in Europe is that the international edition of The New York Times prints both the Saturday and Sunday puzzles on Saturday, “enabling a regular Saturday crossword binge.” He got the idea for this puzzle while on holiday in Switzerland, a nation known for its 47-Acrosses. This is Royce’s crossword debut. — W.S.

Across

1 1969 hit for Neil Diamond

6 Big dipper?

9 Event at a convention center

13 Southern bread

17 Risk maker

19 What a plastic bag might come with, nowadays

20 Comics mutant

21 Specks of dust

22 Ad label in red and white

24 What Santa does before Christmas

26 They do dos

27 Tempe sch.

28 Invites out for

29 [Let it stand]

30 Pop singer Ora

31 Heats

33 Bête noire

34 Italian pal

35 Burning

40 Some of the American heartland

44 Belief in Buddhism and Hinduism

45 Certain make-your-own-entree station

47 With 86-Across, fixation problem suggested by this puzzle’s theme

48 One hanging around the yard

50 Statement that may precede ‘‘Wish me luck!’’

51 Per ____

52 Arc on a musical score

53 Go back (on)

55 British ending

56 Conventional

59 Deal with

60 Suffix with block

61 China’s Zhou ____

62 Hound

64 Some bolt holders

67 Arroz ____ cubana (Cuban-style rice)

70 Demerit

72 Once-ubiquitous electronics outlets

77 A hot one can burn you

78 Stars in western movies, e.g.

80 ‘‘That’s my foot!!!’’

81 Son of George and Jane Jetson

82 Verbal concession

84 Start to pay attention

86 See 47-Across

87 Sea that Jesus is said to have walked on

88 Beloved members of the family

89 Having a fix

90 South American barbecue

91 Rather eccentric

94 D.C. types

95 It fits a big frame, for short

97 1990s Nickelodeon show about a preteen boy

98 Former Saudi king

102 Peninsula with seven countries

106 Hosp. area

107 What torcedores can skillfully do

109 Hierarchical systems, so to speak

111 It may spit venom

112 News items often written in advance

113 Beget

114 Nasdaq, e.g.: Abbr.

115 Things that can bounce

116 Bone connected to the wrist

117 Founding member of the U.N. Security Council, for short

118 Humanities dept.

119 Like the entire 290-page Georges Perec novel ‘‘A Void,’’ curiously enough

Down

1 Bygone kings

2 Attended

3 Nail-polish brand

4 Who said: ‘‘No good movie is too long. No bad movie is short enough’’

5 Dos más uno

6 Worth mentioning

7 Subsidiary of CVS Health

8 Races in place

9 Ken Griffey Jr. or Ichiro Suzuki

10 Short winter days?

11 Alan who directed ‘‘All the President’s Men’’

12 Any nonzero number raised to the power of zero

13 Florida county named for a president

14 Los Angeles’s ____ College of Art and Design

15 Where talk is cheep?

16 This: Sp.

18 Way to run someone out of town, idiomatically

21 Heavy defeat

23 QB-protecting group, for short

25 Cousin of cream cheese

31 Not outstanding

32 Aware

33 German city on the Weser

34 Try to see if anyone is home, maybe

36 Adversary

37 Island famous for its nightlife

38 Was livid

39 Slowly disappear

40 Orgs. running drives for school supplies

41 Little piggy

42 Sullivan who taught Helen Keller

43 Temper

44 Enlist again

46 Early king of Athens, in Greek myth

48 Magical rides

49 No longer working: Abbr.

52 Sedate state

54 State

57 Gerontologist’s study

58 The driving force behind this puzzle?

63 Cheerfulness: Var.

65 Nonbinary pronoun

66 A dip, or a series of steps

67 Spanish girlfriend

68 Things once tossed in the Trevi Fountain

69 It stops at Union and Penn Stations

71 Understand

73 Agnus ____ (prayers)

74 Banned aid?

75 Lead-in to Aid

76 ‘‘Auld Lang ____’’

78 Gambler’s alternative to Las Vegas, NV, or Atlantic City, NJ

79 One with special I.T. privileges

83 Throwing away

85 Pond critter

86 Latin version of the Bible

89 Doesn’t give a hoot, colloquially

92 Applebee’s competitor

93 Kitchen gadgets

94 System of government

96 ____ dog

97 Loading areas

98 Championship

99 Texas A&M athlete

100 Lugs

101 Add oil and vinegar to, say

102 Bit of chemistry

103 Legal cover?

104 Plugging away

105 Testing stage

107 Ratchet (up)

108 Command to a dog

110 Buckeyes’ sch.

