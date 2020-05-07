Royce Ferguson, 34, is an American living in London, currently between jobs. He says one perk of residing in Europe is that the international edition of The New York Times prints both the Saturday and Sunday puzzles on Saturday, “enabling a regular Saturday crossword binge.” He got the idea for this puzzle while on holiday in Switzerland, a nation known for its 47-Acrosses. This is Royce’s crossword debut. — W.S. Across 1 1969 hit for Neil Diamond 6 Big dipper? 9 Event at a convention center 13 Southern bread 17 Risk maker 19 What a plastic bag might come with, nowadays 20 Comics mutant 21 Specks of dust 22 Ad label in red and white 24 What Santa does before Christmas 26 They do dos 27 Tempe sch. 28 Invites out for 29 [Let it stand] 30 Pop singer Ora 31 Heats 33 Bête noire 34 Italian pal 35 Burning 40 Some of the American heartland 44 Belief in Buddhism and Hinduism 45 Certain make-your-own-entree station 47 With 86-Across, fixation problem suggested by this puzzle’s theme 48 One hanging around the yard 50 Statement that may precede ‘‘Wish me luck!’’ 51 Per ____ 52 Arc on a musical score 53 Go back (on) 55 British ending 56 Conventional 59 Deal with 60 Suffix with block 61 China’s Zhou ____ 62 Hound 64 Some bolt holders 67 Arroz ____ cubana (Cuban-style rice) 70 Demerit 72 Once-ubiquitous electronics outlets 77 A hot one can burn you 78 Stars in western movies, e.g. 80 ‘‘That’s my foot!!!’’ 81 Son of George and Jane Jetson 82 Verbal concession 84 Start to pay attention 86 See 47-Across 87 Sea that Jesus is said to have walked on 88 Beloved members of the family 89 Having a fix 90 South American barbecue 91 Rather eccentric 94 D.C. types 95 It fits a big frame, for short 97 1990s Nickelodeon show about a preteen boy 98 Former Saudi king 102 Peninsula with seven countries 106 Hosp. area 107 What torcedores can skillfully do 109 Hierarchical systems, so to speak 111 It may spit venom 112 News items often written in advance 113 Beget 114 Nasdaq, e.g.: Abbr. 115 Things that can bounce 116 Bone connected to the wrist 117 Founding member of the U.N. Security Council, for short 118 Humanities dept. 119 Like the entire 290-page Georges Perec novel ‘‘A Void,’’ curiously enough Down 1 Bygone kings 2 Attended 3 Nail-polish brand 4 Who said: ‘‘No good movie is too long. No bad movie is short enough’’ 5 Dos más uno 6 Worth mentioning 7 Subsidiary of CVS Health 8 Races in place 9 Ken Griffey Jr. or Ichiro Suzuki 10 Short winter days? 11 Alan who directed ‘‘All the President’s Men’’ 12 Any nonzero number raised to the power of zero 13 Florida county named for a president 14 Los Angeles’s ____ College of Art and Design 15 Where talk is cheep? 16 This: Sp. 18 Way to run someone out of town, idiomatically 21 Heavy defeat 23 QB-protecting group, for short 25 Cousin of cream cheese 31 Not outstanding 32 Aware 33 German city on the Weser 34 Try to see if anyone is home, maybe 36 Adversary 37 Island famous for its nightlife 38 Was livid 39 Slowly disappear 40 Orgs. running drives for school supplies 41 Little piggy 42 Sullivan who taught Helen Keller 43 Temper 44 Enlist again 46 Early king of Athens, in Greek myth 48 Magical rides 49 No longer working: Abbr. 52 Sedate state 54 State 57 Gerontologist’s study 58 The driving force behind this puzzle? 63 Cheerfulness: Var. 65 Nonbinary pronoun 66 A dip, or a series of steps 67 Spanish girlfriend 68 Things once tossed in the Trevi Fountain 69 It stops at Union and Penn Stations 71 Understand 73 Agnus ____ (prayers) 74 Banned aid? 75 Lead-in to Aid 76 ‘‘Auld Lang ____’’ 78 Gambler’s alternative to Las Vegas, NV, or Atlantic City, NJ 79 One with special I.T. privileges 83 Throwing away 85 Pond critter 86 Latin version of the Bible 89 Doesn’t give a hoot, colloquially 92 Applebee’s competitor 93 Kitchen gadgets 94 System of government 96 ____ dog 97 Loading areas 98 Championship 99 Texas A&M athlete 100 Lugs 101 Add oil and vinegar to, say 102 Bit of chemistry 103 Legal cover? 104 Plugging away 105 Testing stage 107 Ratchet (up) 108 Command to a dog 110 Buckeyes’ sch.
Royce Ferguson, 34, is an American living in London, currently between jobs. He says one perk of residing in Europe is that the international edition of The New York Times prints both the Saturday and Sunday puzzles on Saturday, “enabling a regular Saturday crossword binge.” He got the idea for this puzzle while on holiday in Switzerland, a nation known for its 47-Acrosses. This is Royce’s crossword debut. — W.S.
Across
1 1969 hit for Neil Diamond
6 Big dipper?
9 Event at a convention center
13 Southern bread
17 Risk maker
19 What a plastic bag might come with, nowadays
20 Comics mutant
21 Specks of dust
22 Ad label in red and white
24 What Santa does before Christmas
26 They do dos
27 Tempe sch.
28 Invites out for
29 [Let it stand]
30 Pop singer Ora
31 Heats
33 Bête noire
34 Italian pal
35 Burning
40 Some of the American heartland
44 Belief in Buddhism and Hinduism
45 Certain make-your-own-entree station
47 With 86-Across, fixation problem suggested by this puzzle’s theme
48 One hanging around the yard
50 Statement that may precede ‘‘Wish me luck!’’
51 Per ____
52 Arc on a musical score
53 Go back (on)
55 British ending
56 Conventional
59 Deal with
60 Suffix with block
61 China’s Zhou ____
62 Hound
64 Some bolt holders
67 Arroz ____ cubana (Cuban-style rice)
70 Demerit
72 Once-ubiquitous electronics outlets
77 A hot one can burn you
78 Stars in western movies, e.g.
80 ‘‘That’s my foot!!!’’
81 Son of George and Jane Jetson
82 Verbal concession
84 Start to pay attention
86 See 47-Across
87 Sea that Jesus is said to have walked on
88 Beloved members of the family
89 Having a fix
90 South American barbecue
91 Rather eccentric
94 D.C. types
95 It fits a big frame, for short
97 1990s Nickelodeon show about a preteen boy
98 Former Saudi king
102 Peninsula with seven countries
106 Hosp. area
107 What torcedores can skillfully do
109 Hierarchical systems, so to speak
111 It may spit venom
112 News items often written in advance
113 Beget
114 Nasdaq, e.g.: Abbr.
115 Things that can bounce
116 Bone connected to the wrist
117 Founding member of the U.N. Security Council, for short
118 Humanities dept.
119 Like the entire 290-page Georges Perec novel ‘‘A Void,’’ curiously enough
Down
1 Bygone kings
2 Attended
3 Nail-polish brand
4 Who said: ‘‘No good movie is too long. No bad movie is short enough’’
5 Dos más uno
6 Worth mentioning
7 Subsidiary of CVS Health
8 Races in place
9 Ken Griffey Jr. or Ichiro Suzuki
10 Short winter days?
11 Alan who directed ‘‘All the President’s Men’’
12 Any nonzero number raised to the power of zero
13 Florida county named for a president
14 Los Angeles’s ____ College of Art and Design
15 Where talk is cheep?
16 This: Sp.
18 Way to run someone out of town, idiomatically
21 Heavy defeat
23 QB-protecting group, for short
25 Cousin of cream cheese
31 Not outstanding
32 Aware
33 German city on the Weser
34 Try to see if anyone is home, maybe
36 Adversary
37 Island famous for its nightlife
38 Was livid
39 Slowly disappear
40 Orgs. running drives for school supplies
41 Little piggy
42 Sullivan who taught Helen Keller
43 Temper
44 Enlist again
46 Early king of Athens, in Greek myth
48 Magical rides
49 No longer working: Abbr.
52 Sedate state
54 State
57 Gerontologist’s study
58 The driving force behind this puzzle?
63 Cheerfulness: Var.
65 Nonbinary pronoun
66 A dip, or a series of steps
67 Spanish girlfriend
68 Things once tossed in the Trevi Fountain
69 It stops at Union and Penn Stations
71 Understand
73 Agnus ____ (prayers)
74 Banned aid?
75 Lead-in to Aid
76 ‘‘Auld Lang ____’’
78 Gambler’s alternative to Las Vegas, NV, or Atlantic City, NJ
79 One with special I.T. privileges
83 Throwing away
85 Pond critter
86 Latin version of the Bible
89 Doesn’t give a hoot, colloquially
92 Applebee’s competitor
93 Kitchen gadgets
94 System of government
96 ____ dog
97 Loading areas
98 Championship
99 Texas A&M athlete
100 Lugs
101 Add oil and vinegar to, say
102 Bit of chemistry
103 Legal cover?
104 Plugging away
105 Testing stage
107 Ratchet (up)
108 Command to a dog
110 Buckeyes’ sch.
