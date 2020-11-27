Across
1 Round number?
7 Pick a card, any card
11 Hoops
16 Piano keys
18 Quick study
20 Quick studies
22 Line delivered in costume
23 Source of a trendy health juice
24 Alternative to tarot cards
26 Opportunity to hit
27 Hearing aid?
29 Hole-making tools
30 Hill worker
31 Split
32 Small bird with complex songs
33 He was told to ‘‘take a sad song and make it better’’
34 ‘‘SmackDown’’ org.
37 Upper limit
38 Olympic figure skater Johnny
39 Make more pleasant
41 First attempt
44 Attire
45 In key
46 ‘‘The ____ Locker,’’ 2009 Best Picture winner
47 Declare
48 ‘‘Surely you don’t think it could be me?!’’
49 Bank, at times
51 Hayek of Hollywood
52 Some movie extras
55 Acts like money grows on trees
57 Tool for a difficult crossword, say
58 Added water to, as a sauce
60 Family secret, perhaps
62 In lock step (with)
64 Seasonal song with lyrics in Latin
66 Sacrament of holy matrimony and others
67 Throughway, e.g.
69 Fashion expert Gunn
70 It’s sedimentary, my dear
71 Seemingly forever
72 Filmmaker Gerwig
73 Info on an invitation
75 Command, as influence
76 ‘‘Don’t worry about it’’
78 Brown or blacken
79 Hole in the ground
80 ____ card
81 Shaded
82 Went over the limit, say
83 Where to find the radius
84 ____ Lipa, Grammy-winning pop artist
87 ‘‘Big Little Lies’’ co-star of Witherspoon and Kidman
88 Barely afloat?
91 Buzz in the morning
93 Place you may go just for kicks?
94 Mail lady on ‘‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’’
95 Occasion to stay up late
97 Some surfing destinations
99 You are here
100 Pounds
101 He made a pact with the Devil
102 Makes blue, say
103 One of three for ‘‘Mississippi’’
Down
1 Brand of breath spray
2 Arthurian isle
3 Decay, as wood
4 ‘‘____ words were never spoken’’
5 Voice, as grievances
6 Potter of children’s literature
7 Ambitious
8 Proverbial tortoise or hare, e.g.
9 Poses
10 Branch of the U.N. in 2020 news
11 Soda factory worker
12 1989 Tom Hanks black comedy, with ‘‘The’’
13 Math measurement
14 Aspiring D.A.’s exam
15 Tennis do-over
17 Result of eating the poisoned apple in ‘‘Snow White’’
18 Quickly go from success to failure
19 Mudbug, by another name
21 Easy target
22 Many a dare, in hindsight
25 Bring down
28 Part of a high chair
29 Boring things
33 Hera’s Roman counterpart
34 ‘‘Don’t you trust me?’’
35 Heat of the moment?
36 First name in jazz
37 Quagmire
38 Mom jeans have a high one
39 Picturesque time for a walk
40 Goes out on a limb
41 Tapered hairstyle
42 Act of omission … or of a commission
43 Four for a 4x400, say
44 Pluto, e.g.
45 Pint-size and then some
48 ____ mortal
50 Central
51 Bird-feeder bit
53 They’re on the case, in slang
54 Garrulous
56 Like a pearl-clutcher
59 Discourage
61 Abbr. on a cornerstone
63 What skies do before a storm
65 Worrisome beach sighting
66 Pro ____
68 Email status
72 Food connoisseur
74 ____ a clue (was lost)
75 Scaredy-cat
77 Frozen dessert
78 Golfer Jordan who won the 2015 U.S. Open
79 Republican politico Reince
82 Hybrid bottoms
83 Spot seller, in brief
84 Keto adherent, e.g.
85 Prepare to deplane
86 Andre who won the 1994 and 1999 U.S. Opens
87 Curses
88 Piece of the pie
89 ‘‘That smarts!’’
90 De-e-eluxe
91 ____ breve (cut time)
92 Beach ball?
93 Do a veterinarian’s job on
95 Beach lotion abbr.
96 Rare color?
98 Texter’s ‘‘I can’t believe this’’
