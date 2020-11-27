Across

1 Round number?

7 Pick a card, any card

11 Hoops

16 Piano keys

18 Quick study

20 Quick studies

22 Line delivered in costume

23 Source of a trendy health juice

24 Alternative to tarot cards

26 Opportunity to hit

27 Hearing aid?

29 Hole-making tools

30 Hill worker

31 Split

32 Small bird with complex songs

33 He was told to ‘‘take a sad song and make it better’’

34 ‘‘SmackDown’’ org.

37 Upper limit

38 Olympic figure skater Johnny

39 Make more pleasant

41 First attempt

44 Attire

45 In key

46 ‘‘The ____ Locker,’’ 2009 Best Picture winner

47 Declare

48 ‘‘Surely you don’t think it could be me?!’’

49 Bank, at times

51 Hayek of Hollywood

52 Some movie extras

55 Acts like money grows on trees

57 Tool for a difficult crossword, say

58 Added water to, as a sauce

60 Family secret, perhaps

62 In lock step (with)

64 Seasonal song with lyrics in Latin

66 Sacrament of holy matrimony and others

67 Throughway, e.g.

69 Fashion expert Gunn

70 It’s sedimentary, my dear

71 Seemingly forever

72 Filmmaker Gerwig

73 Info on an invitation

75 Command, as influence

76 ‘‘Don’t worry about it’’

78 Brown or blacken

79 Hole in the ground

80 ____ card

81 Shaded

82 Went over the limit, say

83 Where to find the radius

84 ____ Lipa, Grammy-winning pop artist

87 ‘‘Big Little Lies’’ co-star of Witherspoon and Kidman

88 Barely afloat?

91 Buzz in the morning

93 Place you may go just for kicks?

94 Mail lady on ‘‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’’

95 Occasion to stay up late

97 Some surfing destinations

99 You are here

100 Pounds

101 He made a pact with the Devil

102 Makes blue, say

103 One of three for ‘‘Mississippi’’

Down

1 Brand of breath spray

2 Arthurian isle

3 Decay, as wood

4 ‘‘____ words were never spoken’’

5 Voice, as grievances

6 Potter of children’s literature

7 Ambitious

8 Proverbial tortoise or hare, e.g.

9 Poses

10 Branch of the U.N. in 2020 news

11 Soda factory worker

12 1989 Tom Hanks black comedy, with ‘‘The’’

13 Math measurement

14 Aspiring D.A.’s exam

15 Tennis do-over

17 Result of eating the poisoned apple in ‘‘Snow White’’

18 Quickly go from success to failure

19 Mudbug, by another name

21 Easy target

22 Many a dare, in hindsight

25 Bring down

28 Part of a high chair

29 Boring things

33 Hera’s Roman counterpart

34 ‘‘Don’t you trust me?’’

35 Heat of the moment?

36 First name in jazz

37 Quagmire

38 Mom jeans have a high one

39 Picturesque time for a walk

40 Goes out on a limb

41 Tapered hairstyle

42 Act of omission … or of a commission

43 Four for a 4x400, say

44 Pluto, e.g.

45 Pint-size and then some

48 ____ mortal

50 Central

51 Bird-feeder bit

53 They’re on the case, in slang

54 Garrulous

56 Like a pearl-clutcher

59 Discourage

61 Abbr. on a cornerstone

63 What skies do before a storm

65 Worrisome beach sighting

66 Pro ____

68 Email status

72 Food connoisseur

74 ____ a clue (was lost)

75 Scaredy-cat

77 Frozen dessert

78 Golfer Jordan who won the 2015 U.S. Open

79 Republican politico Reince

82 Hybrid bottoms

83 Spot seller, in brief

84 Keto adherent, e.g.

85 Prepare to deplane

86 Andre who won the 1994 and 1999 U.S. Opens

87 Curses

88 Piece of the pie

89 ‘‘That smarts!’’

90 De-e-eluxe

91 ____ breve (cut time)

92 Beach ball?

93 Do a veterinarian’s job on

95 Beach lotion abbr.

96 Rare color?

98 Texter’s ‘‘I can’t believe this’’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you