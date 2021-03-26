Jacob Stulberg, of Otis, Mass., is a second-year law student at New York University, currently taking classes remotely. He’s been making crosswords for The Times since 2013. Jacob is a longtime fan of the publication mentioned in 101-Across. When he was 11, he wrote a letter to the editors, which they published, correcting their use of the term ‘‘gluteus maximus.’’ — W.S.

Across

1 Some rappers

4 Music genre for Carmen Miranda

9 Pioneer in 35mm. cameras

14 Bit of bait

18 His face overlooks Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución

19 Fire ____

20 See 67-Across

21 Refurbish

22 Architectural innovation jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1982

26 Actress Perez

27 Performer’s showcase

28 Gave out

29 God of love

30 Goofy images, perhaps?

32 Kitchen brand whose name becomes an animal after adding a T

33 Old N.Y.C. subway inits.

36 Wish-list items

38 Grooming tool jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1979

41 ‘‘Gotcha’’

43 ____ Sea, whose eastern basin has become a desert

44 Either spy to the other in ‘‘Spy vs. Spy’’

45 Prop in a Shakespeare tragedy

47 Abbr. at the end of a planner

48 Classic board game derived from pachisi

50 Place to order a cassoulet

52 Writing aid jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1967

55 Therefore

56 ____ block

57 Midnight trip to the fridge, say

58 ‘‘Yellow Flicker Beat’’ singer, 2014

59 Type of headsail

62 Super-duper

63 Shake off

65 Hammer out, say

66 ‘‘____ Lisa’’

67 With 20-Across, yearly

68 Some sports car options

69 Painter Paul

70 ‘‘Them’s the breaks!’’

72 Butler played by Gable

73 Winter sport jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1965

75 Treadmill settings

77 They’re not known for neatness

78 Word connecting two place names

79 Word connecting two

last names

80 Taters

81 Ragamuffin

82 Nominee’s place

84 Telephone feature jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1961

89 Porters, e.g.

92 Stampede member in ‘‘The Lion King’’

93 Manual readers

94 ‘‘____ fun!’’

95 Early smartphone model

96 Italian lager

98 Square thing

100 Like some rights and engineers

101 Satirical cartoonist, born 3/13/1921, known for dreaming up ridiculous inventions .?.?. or are they?

107 Ransacks

108 Peter the Great and others

109 Eponym of an M.L.B. hitting award

110 Jellied British delicacy

111 Goes down

112 Fender product, for short

113 Windows forerunner

114 Droll

Down

1 Phil of ‘‘Dr. Phil’’

2 Intensity of color

3 When the president may make a pitch

4 Ump’s call

5 Comedian Wong

6 Gym array

7 Sweet bread

8 Not as scarce

9 Language not traditionally written with spaces between words

10 Ambient musician Brian

11 Like Bach’s first two ‘‘Brandenburg’’ Concertos

12 Like dice, shapewise

13 Finding it funny

14 Off the mark

15 Substance that helps a spaceship’s fuel burn

16 Direct

17 It’s greener the higher

it is, for short

21 Glow, in a way

23 Narrow inlet

24 Part

25 ____ of Man

31 Exposed to high heat, in a way

32 Cosmetics brand with ‘‘Face Anything’’ ads

34 Ex-QB football analyst Tony

35 Word repeated before ‘‘again’’

37 Move stealthily

38 Big part of the S&P 500

39 ‘‘It’s co-o-old!’’

40 Toss in a chip, maybe

42 Hid

45 Org. concerned with performance rights

46 Mace, for one

48 Oodles

49 ‘‘____ From Muskogee’’ (Merle Haggard hit)

50 Cartoonist Dave famous for ‘‘The Lighter Side of ... ’’

51 How anatomy charts are drawn

53 Mormon church, for short

54 Blow

55 ‘‘Mountain of God,’’ in Exodus

58 Longtime name in cinemas

59 Hire calling?

60 Like slapstick comedies

61 Feature of a Care Bear’s belly

64 Oodles

65 Hazard on an Arctic voyage

66 1960s style

68 Blues ensemble?

69 Slices easily (through)

71 Brush brand

72 Command+Y, on a Mac

73 Swizzle

74 Cartoon speech bubble, often

75 Whirled around

76 Sting, e.g.

77 Egg holders

80 Droop

81 Most sinewy

82 Its coat of arms features a marlin and flamingo, with ‘‘the’’

83 Baseball’s ‘‘Big Papi’’

85 Since

86 Principles

87 Russian assembly

88 Gutter nuisance in cold climates

90 Apt surname for a ho-dog vendor?

91 Alone

97 Gobbles up

99 Suet alternative

100 Survivalist’s stockpile

101 It might come in a

yard glass

102 High toss

103 Crew’s control?

104 ____ diavolo (in a peppery tomato sauce)

105 Year-round Phoenix hrs.

106 Sticky stuff

