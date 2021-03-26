Jacob Stulberg, of Otis, Mass., is a second-year law student at New York University, currently taking classes remotely. He’s been making crosswords for The Times since 2013. Jacob is a longtime fan of the publication mentioned in 101-Across. When he was 11, he wrote a letter to the editors, which they published, correcting their use of the term ‘‘gluteus maximus.’’ — W.S.
Across
1 Some rappers
4 Music genre for Carmen Miranda
9 Pioneer in 35mm. cameras
14 Bit of bait
18 His face overlooks Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución
19 Fire ____
20 See 67-Across
21 Refurbish
22 Architectural innovation jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1982
26 Actress Perez
27 Performer’s showcase
28 Gave out
29 God of love
30 Goofy images, perhaps?
32 Kitchen brand whose name becomes an animal after adding a T
33 Old N.Y.C. subway inits.
36 Wish-list items
38 Grooming tool jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1979
41 ‘‘Gotcha’’
43 ____ Sea, whose eastern basin has become a desert
44 Either spy to the other in ‘‘Spy vs. Spy’’
45 Prop in a Shakespeare tragedy
47 Abbr. at the end of a planner
48 Classic board game derived from pachisi
50 Place to order a cassoulet
52 Writing aid jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1967
55 Therefore
56 ____ block
57 Midnight trip to the fridge, say
58 ‘‘Yellow Flicker Beat’’ singer, 2014
59 Type of headsail
62 Super-duper
63 Shake off
65 Hammer out, say
66 ‘‘____ Lisa’’
67 With 20-Across, yearly
68 Some sports car options
69 Painter Paul
70 ‘‘Them’s the breaks!’’
72 Butler played by Gable
73 Winter sport jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1965
75 Treadmill settings
77 They’re not known for neatness
78 Word connecting two place names
79 Word connecting two
last names
80 Taters
81 Ragamuffin
82 Nominee’s place
84 Telephone feature jokingly predicted by 101-Across in 1961
89 Porters, e.g.
92 Stampede member in ‘‘The Lion King’’
93 Manual readers
94 ‘‘____ fun!’’
95 Early smartphone model
96 Italian lager
98 Square thing
100 Like some rights and engineers
101 Satirical cartoonist, born 3/13/1921, known for dreaming up ridiculous inventions .?.?. or are they?
107 Ransacks
108 Peter the Great and others
109 Eponym of an M.L.B. hitting award
110 Jellied British delicacy
111 Goes down
112 Fender product, for short
113 Windows forerunner
114 Droll
Down
1 Phil of ‘‘Dr. Phil’’
2 Intensity of color
3 When the president may make a pitch
4 Ump’s call
5 Comedian Wong
6 Gym array
7 Sweet bread
8 Not as scarce
9 Language not traditionally written with spaces between words
10 Ambient musician Brian
11 Like Bach’s first two ‘‘Brandenburg’’ Concertos
12 Like dice, shapewise
13 Finding it funny
14 Off the mark
15 Substance that helps a spaceship’s fuel burn
16 Direct
17 It’s greener the higher
it is, for short
21 Glow, in a way
23 Narrow inlet
24 Part
25 ____ of Man
31 Exposed to high heat, in a way
32 Cosmetics brand with ‘‘Face Anything’’ ads
34 Ex-QB football analyst Tony
35 Word repeated before ‘‘again’’
37 Move stealthily
38 Big part of the S&P 500
39 ‘‘It’s co-o-old!’’
40 Toss in a chip, maybe
42 Hid
45 Org. concerned with performance rights
46 Mace, for one
48 Oodles
49 ‘‘____ From Muskogee’’ (Merle Haggard hit)
50 Cartoonist Dave famous for ‘‘The Lighter Side of ... ’’
51 How anatomy charts are drawn
53 Mormon church, for short
54 Blow
55 ‘‘Mountain of God,’’ in Exodus
58 Longtime name in cinemas
59 Hire calling?
60 Like slapstick comedies
61 Feature of a Care Bear’s belly
64 Oodles
65 Hazard on an Arctic voyage
66 1960s style
68 Blues ensemble?
69 Slices easily (through)
71 Brush brand
72 Command+Y, on a Mac
73 Swizzle
74 Cartoon speech bubble, often
75 Whirled around
76 Sting, e.g.
77 Egg holders
80 Droop
81 Most sinewy
82 Its coat of arms features a marlin and flamingo, with ‘‘the’’
83 Baseball’s ‘‘Big Papi’’
85 Since
86 Principles
87 Russian assembly
88 Gutter nuisance in cold climates
90 Apt surname for a ho-dog vendor?
91 Alone
97 Gobbles up
99 Suet alternative
100 Survivalist’s stockpile
101 It might come in a
yard glass
102 High toss
103 Crew’s control?
104 ____ diavolo (in a peppery tomato sauce)
105 Year-round Phoenix hrs.
106 Sticky stuff
