Randolph Ross, of New York City, is a retired high school principal and math teacher. He is one of the longest-running active crossword contributors to The Times, having had well over 100 puzzles published during the past 30 years. He writes: “Staying in my apartment so much these days has increased my crossword solving and constructing. I feel fortunate I have an avocation that keeps my brain engaged.’’ — W.S.
Across
1 Because of
8 ‘‘Pet’’ with green ‘‘fur’’
12 Illegal thing to grab in football
20 Handkerchief, in British slang
21 Disney+ alternative
22 Turkey piece?
23 Sign at a chemical plant: ‘‘This facility is ____ — ____’’ (with 114-Across)
25 Lists of grievances
26 It ends in Nov.
27 ‘‘When pigs fly!’’
28 Recess retort
30 Moody who wrote ‘‘Coming of Age in Mississippi’’
31 Question to an English teacher: ‘‘Why did Poe write his poem ‘____’?’’ Answer: ‘‘____?’’ (with 98-Across)
36 Ingredients in mulled wine
39 ‘‘Everything’s ready on my end’’
40 Idiosyncrasy
41 Rodriguez who starred in ‘‘Jane the Virgin’’
42 Scheming sergeant of old TV
45 We can tell the boss’s assistant is a ____ because he always ____ (with 87-Across)
50 My weight increases when traveling because ____ during ____ (with 84-Across)
54 Scrabble three-pointers
55 Indescribable religious ideal
56 Status for a library book
57 Ice pads?
60 Nick’s cousin
61 Dandy, on Downing Street
62 Advantage
63 List makers
64 Someone who is ____ years old now will be ____ in six years (with 68-Across)
68 See 64-Across
71 Small-truck maker
72 Agrees (with)
74 Way to go
75 To boot
76 Some cymbals
78 Unlikely candidates for loans
82 What might be broken by doing a flip?
83 Cover some ground
84 See 50-Across
87 See 45-Across
91 Light measurement
92 Scores
93 Prefix with puncture
94 Creator of the identity
eiπ + 1 = 0
96 ‘‘Dallas’’ family
98 See 31-Across
105 Music played on a sitar
106 Ollie’s foil, in old films
107 ____ Marbles (classical Greek sculptures)
108 Opposite of nord
111 Dictatorial leadership
114 See 23-Across
118 Hit (with)
119 One of Zoe’s best friends on ‘‘Sesame Street’’
120 Thistlelike plants
121 Some trolleys
122 Words said in passing
123 ‘‘But wait, there’s more!’’ e.g.
Down
1 Like some music collections
2 Courts
3 ‘‘____ it true ...?’’
4 The puck stops here
5 Oddly, it’s not the biggest size at Starbucks
6 Broncobusters, e.g.
7 Pointed arch
8 Winning quality
9 QB’s cry
10 Suffix with percent
11 Open-book examinations?
12 Untruth
13 Bit of negativity?
14 Attendee of the Jellicle Ball, on Broadway
15 In-flight info, for short
16 Jackie Robinson, in his only year in the Negro Leagues
17 Dress with a flare
18 City south of Florence
19 Casey with a countdown
24 Read Across America org.
29 ‘‘____ So Unusual,’’ debut album by Cyndi Lauper
31 Opposite of après
32 Collaboratively written page
33 Popular video-making software
34 Things proposed by the Greek philosopher Democritus
35 Business slumps
36 Sci-fi film f/x
37 Mythomaniac
38 ‘‘You can count ____’’
42 National park with Lake Louise
43 Sit out on a frozen lake, say
44 Old Ford
46 Board hire
47 Troubled
48 One tending to 49-Down
49 See 48-Down
51 ‘‘Get ____ here!’’
52 Home to Paris
53 Breakfast fare from Kellogg’s
58 Valentine-candy word
59 Work
60 Absolutely, slangily
62 Best Buy buy
63 Dispatched
64 Kind of acid found in asparagus
65 Get-go
66 Howard Hughes property, once
67 Routing word
69 ‘‘The Gates of Hell’’ sculptor
70 Gambling game
71 ‘‘Toodles!’’
73 Big Sur home to the human-potential movement
76 Blah
77 Promising words
78 Kapow!
79 Part of an escalator
80 Hot spot for a pot
81 Reason for a bad air day?
83 Org. with a pet cause?
85 Product of coagulation
86 Some toy dolls of the 1980s
88 Like the Devil
89 Puts in order
90 Arizona county or its seat
95 Laura of ‘‘Love Actually’’
96 Put in a good word?
97 Dressed like for Halloween
98 Spot to sample perfume
99 Poker Flat chronicler
100 Lead-in to phobia
101 Key
102 Second takes
103 Major street through Yale’s campus
104 Anxiety
108 Snick and ____
109 Sch. with the most N.C.A.A. men’s basketball championships (11)
110 Piece of dorm-room furniture
112 Elvis’s longtime label
113 Europe’s second-largest country in area, after Russia: Abbr.
115 Encouraging word
116 Doc bloc
117 Reptile seen in hieroglyphics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.