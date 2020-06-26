Randolph Ross, of New York City, is a retired high school principal and math teacher. He is one of the longest-running active crossword contributors to The Times, having had well over 100 puzzles published during the past 30 years. He writes: “Staying in my apartment so much these days has increased my crossword solving and constructing. I feel fortunate I have an avocation that keeps my brain engaged.’’ — W.S.

Across

1 Because of

8 ‘‘Pet’’ with green ‘‘fur’’

12 Illegal thing to grab in football

20 Handkerchief, in British slang

21 Disney+ alternative

22 Turkey piece?

23 Sign at a chemical plant: ‘‘This facility is ____ — ____’’ (with 114-Across)

25 Lists of grievances

26 It ends in Nov.

27 ‘‘When pigs fly!’’

28 Recess retort

30 Moody who wrote ‘‘Coming of Age in Mississippi’’

31 Question to an English teacher: ‘‘Why did Poe write his poem ‘____’?’’ Answer: ‘‘____?’’ (with 98-Across)

36 Ingredients in mulled wine

39 ‘‘Everything’s ready on my end’’

40 Idiosyncrasy

41 Rodriguez who starred in ‘‘Jane the Virgin’’

42 Scheming sergeant of old TV

45 We can tell the boss’s assistant is a ____ because he always ____ (with 87-Across)

50 My weight increases when traveling because ____ during ____ (with 84-Across)

54 Scrabble three-pointers

55 Indescribable religious ideal

56 Status for a library book

57 Ice pads?

60 Nick’s cousin

61 Dandy, on Downing Street

62 Advantage

63 List makers

64 Someone who is ____ years old now will be ____ in six years (with 68-Across)

68 See 64-Across

71 Small-truck maker

72 Agrees (with)

74 Way to go

75 To boot

76 Some cymbals

78 Unlikely candidates for loans

82 What might be broken by doing a flip?

83 Cover some ground

84 See 50-Across

87 See 45-Across

91 Light measurement

92 Scores

93 Prefix with puncture

94 Creator of the identity

eiπ + 1 = 0

96 ‘‘Dallas’’ family

98 See 31-Across

105 Music played on a sitar

106 Ollie’s foil, in old films

107 ____ Marbles (classical Greek sculptures)

108 Opposite of nord

111 Dictatorial leadership

114 See 23-Across

118 Hit (with)

119 One of Zoe’s best friends on ‘‘Sesame Street’’

120 Thistlelike plants

121 Some trolleys

122 Words said in passing

123 ‘‘But wait, there’s more!’’ e.g.

Down

1 Like some music collections

2 Courts

3 ‘‘____ it true ...?’’

4 The puck stops here

5 Oddly, it’s not the biggest size at Starbucks

6 Broncobusters, e.g.

7 Pointed arch

8 Winning quality

9 QB’s cry

10 Suffix with percent

11 Open-book examinations?

12 Untruth

13 Bit of negativity?

14 Attendee of the Jellicle Ball, on Broadway

15 In-flight info, for short

16 Jackie Robinson, in his only year in the Negro Leagues

17 Dress with a flare

18 City south of Florence

19 Casey with a countdown

24 Read Across America org.

29 ‘‘____ So Unusual,’’ debut album by Cyndi Lauper

31 Opposite of après

32 Collaboratively written page

33 Popular video-making software

34 Things proposed by the Greek philosopher Democritus

35 Business slumps

36 Sci-fi film f/x

37 Mythomaniac

38 ‘‘You can count ____’’

42 National park with Lake Louise

43 Sit out on a frozen lake, say

44 Old Ford

46 Board hire

47 Troubled

48 One tending to 49-Down

49 See 48-Down

51 ‘‘Get ____ here!’’

52 Home to Paris

53 Breakfast fare from Kellogg’s

58 Valentine-candy word

59 Work

60 Absolutely, slangily

62 Best Buy buy

63 Dispatched

64 Kind of acid found in asparagus

65 Get-go

66 Howard Hughes property, once

67 Routing word

69 ‘‘The Gates of Hell’’ sculptor

70 Gambling game

71 ‘‘Toodles!’’

73 Big Sur home to the human-potential movement

76 Blah

77 Promising words

78 Kapow!

79 Part of an escalator

80 Hot spot for a pot

81 Reason for a bad air day?

83 Org. with a pet cause?

85 Product of coagulation

86 Some toy dolls of the 1980s

88 Like the Devil

89 Puts in order

90 Arizona county or its seat

95 Laura of ‘‘Love Actually’’

96 Put in a good word?

97 Dressed like for Halloween

98 Spot to sample perfume

99 Poker Flat chronicler

100 Lead-in to phobia

101 Key

102 Second takes

103 Major street through Yale’s campus

104 Anxiety

108 Snick and ____

109 Sch. with the most N.C.A.A. men’s basketball championships (11)

110 Piece of dorm-room furniture

112 Elvis’s longtime label

113 Europe’s second-largest country in area, after Russia: Abbr.

115 Encouraging word

116 Doc bloc

117 Reptile seen in hieroglyphics

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you