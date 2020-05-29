Byron Walden is a math and computer science professor at Santa Clara University, “currently on sabbatical at the exotic location of my dining-room table.” He picked up his love of crosswords from his grandmother and father and is now passing it along to his 8-year-old son. This puzzle is themeless. It features longer, sometimes more challenging vocabulary than usual, with only 122 answers (versus the standard 140). — W.S.
Across
1 How some stock shares are sold
6 Caesar-salad ingredient
13 Big name in swimwear
19 African grazer
20 Yalitza ____, best-actress nominee for 2018’s ‘‘Roma’’
21 Woodworking machine
22 R.?J. Reynolds product that once sponsored ‘‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’’
24 Had legs, so to speak
25 Flying class?
26 Like some leaves and knives
27 Blast
28 ‘‘The Confessions of ____ Turner’’ (1967 Pulitzer-winning novel)
29 Scrapped
30 One who might say, ‘‘Your money’s no good here’’?
31 Overwhelming favorite
33 Roofing material
34 Dyes that can be used as pH indicators
35 Echo voice
36 Eponym of Aqaba’s airport
38 Editorial reversal
39 Simmering sites
41 On the schedule
45 Chef’s creation
47 Crosses one’s fingers
49 Sophisticated
50 Subjects of four famous violin concertos by Vivaldi
52 Can’t take
54 Body part that’s also a Hebrew letter
55 Christ, to Christians
56 Flavorful
57 Colts, maybe
59 Sch. on Chesapeake Bay
60 Interstellar clouds
62 Fundamental dispositions
63 With 55-Down, inning enders
65 Pourable art material
66 Creature seen basking on the shores of the Galápagos
67 Superman co-creator Jerry
69 Sports icon with the autobiography ‘‘Faster Than Lightning’’
71 Entertainer Minnelli
75 Bitcoin and the like
77 47th U.S. vice president
78 Comic actor whose wife left him to marry their neighbor Frank Sinatra
81 Airer of the gospel music reality competition ‘‘Sunday Best’’
82 Classic Chevrolets
84 Eaglelike
85 One with a small but devoted fan base
87 AAA service
88 Restrained from biting
89 Places of intense scrutiny
90 Entertainment on a diner place mat, maybe
91 Alka-Seltzer tablet, for one
92 Early omnivore
94 Returning after curfew, say
95 Substance used to preserve the Declaration of Independence
96 Apt rhyme for ‘‘bore’’
97 ____ Pieces
98 Has in mind
99 Mary I or Elizabeth I
Down
1 Major tributary of the Mississippi
2 Gymnastics event for both men and women
3 The ____ State, nickname for Maine
4 Targets of formicide
5 Mythical flier
6 Isolated
7 Account
8 Popular performance-enhancing supplement for athletes
9 Freaking out
10 Good-size wedding band
11 Competed
12 Rockyesque interjections
13 Spends extravagantly
14 Some biodiesel sources
15 Victorian home?
16 Whole
17 Judged
18 Things taken while waiting
20 Representative
23 ‘‘Capeesh’’
27 Whiffs
29 Org. for lightweights
30 End-of-level challenges in video games
32 Items in 18” x 18” x 1?” boxes
34 Like the hands in the Allstate logo
36 Keystone ____
37 ____ & the Blowfish
39 What sneers express
40 Popular dating app
42 Lake drained by the Truckee River
43 Iniquities
44 Places of iniquity
46 Spanish ‘‘that’’
48 State capital on the Mississippi
50 Word with roll or bar
51 Muppet wearing a horizontally striped shirt
52 Chinese port city on Korea Bay
53 Occupy, as a booth
55 See 63-Across
56 English county that’s home to Brighton
58 Weather-map symbol
61 Butter, in Burgundy
62 Doctors Without Borders and others, in brief
64 Having a low neckline, as a dress
66 ‘‘Gotta split’’
68 Group of 18th-century thinkers that included Voltaire and Rousseau
70 Numbers of concern to showrunners
72 The ‘‘Last Great Race on Earth’’
73 Love match?
74 Respondent
76 South African money
77 Slo-____ fuse
78 Pan flute musician in iconic commercials of the 1980s
79 Like a jackass
80 Your current occupation?
82 Some skilled workers in ‘‘Brave New World’’
83 Lead-in to while
85 Party line?
86 Former North Carolina senator Kay ____
89 Let fly
90 Clickable list
92 W.W. II general ____ Arnold
93 Clock setting on the Big Island: Abbr.
Commented
