Byron Walden is a math and computer science professor at Santa Clara University, “currently on sabbatical at the exotic location of my dining-room table.” He picked up his love of crosswords from his grandmother and father and is now passing it along to his 8-year-old son. This puzzle is themeless. It features longer, sometimes more challenging vocabulary than usual, with only 122 answers (versus the standard 140). — W.S.

Across

1 How some stock shares are sold

6 Caesar-salad ingredient

13 Big name in swimwear

19 African grazer

20 Yalitza ____, best-actress nominee for 2018’s ‘‘Roma’’

21 Woodworking machine

22 R.?J. Reynolds product that once sponsored ‘‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’’

24 Had legs, so to speak

25 Flying class?

26 Like some leaves and knives

27 Blast

28 ‘‘The Confessions of ____ Turner’’ (1967 Pulitzer-winning novel)

29 Scrapped

30 One who might say, ‘‘Your money’s no good here’’?

31 Overwhelming favorite

33 Roofing material

34 Dyes that can be used as pH indicators

35 Echo voice

36 Eponym of Aqaba’s airport

38 Editorial reversal

39 Simmering sites

41 On the schedule

45 Chef’s creation

47 Crosses one’s fingers

49 Sophisticated

50 Subjects of four famous violin concertos by Vivaldi

52 Can’t take

54 Body part that’s also a Hebrew letter

55 Christ, to Christians

56 Flavorful

57 Colts, maybe

59 Sch. on Chesapeake Bay

60 Interstellar clouds

62 Fundamental dispositions

63 With 55-Down, inning enders

65 Pourable art material

66 Creature seen basking on the shores of the Galápagos

67 Superman co-creator Jerry

69 Sports icon with the autobiography ‘‘Faster Than Lightning’’

71 Entertainer Minnelli

75 Bitcoin and the like

77 47th U.S. vice president

78 Comic actor whose wife left him to marry their neighbor Frank Sinatra

81 Airer of the gospel music reality competition ‘‘Sunday Best’’

82 Classic Chevrolets

84 Eaglelike

85 One with a small but devoted fan base

87 AAA service

88 Restrained from biting

89 Places of intense scrutiny

90 Entertainment on a diner place mat, maybe

91 Alka-Seltzer tablet, for one

92 Early omnivore

94 Returning after curfew, say

95 Substance used to preserve the Declaration of Independence

96 Apt rhyme for ‘‘bore’’

97 ____ Pieces

98 Has in mind

99 Mary I or Elizabeth I

Down

1 Major tributary of the Mississippi

2 Gymnastics event for both men and women

3 The ____ State, nickname for Maine

4 Targets of formicide

5 Mythical flier

6 Isolated

7 Account

8 Popular performance-enhancing supplement for athletes

9 Freaking out

10 Good-size wedding band

11 Competed

12 Rockyesque interjections

13 Spends extravagantly

14 Some biodiesel sources

15 Victorian home?

16 Whole

17 Judged

18 Things taken while waiting

20 Representative

23 ‘‘Capeesh’’

27 Whiffs

29 Org. for lightweights

30 End-of-level challenges in video games

32 Items in 18” x 18” x 1?” boxes

34 Like the hands in the Allstate logo

36 Keystone ____

37 ____ & the Blowfish

39 What sneers express

40 Popular dating app

42 Lake drained by the Truckee River

43 Iniquities

44 Places of iniquity

46 Spanish ‘‘that’’

48 State capital on the Mississippi

50 Word with roll or bar

51 Muppet wearing a horizontally striped shirt

52 Chinese port city on Korea Bay

53 Occupy, as a booth

55 See 63-Across

56 English county that’s home to Brighton

58 Weather-map symbol

61 Butter, in Burgundy

62 Doctors Without Borders and others, in brief

64 Having a low neckline, as a dress

66 ‘‘Gotta split’’

68 Group of 18th-century thinkers that included Voltaire and Rousseau

70 Numbers of concern to showrunners

72 The ‘‘Last Great Race on Earth’’

73 Love match?

74 Respondent

76 South African money

77 Slo-____ fuse

78 Pan flute musician in iconic commercials of the 1980s

79 Like a jackass

80 Your current occupation?

82 Some skilled workers in ‘‘Brave New World’’

83 Lead-in to while

85 Party line?

86 Former North Carolina senator Kay ____

89 Let fly

90 Clickable list

92 W.W. II general ____ Arnold

93 Clock setting on the Big Island: Abbr.

