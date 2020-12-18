GET OUT OF HERE!
By Tony Orbach
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Tony Orbach, of Montclair, N.J., is a construction-project manager, saxophonist and crossword constructor. Tony’s love of puzzles runs in the family. ‘‘My father was a big crossword solver, and as a teen, I would look over his shoulder and help.’’ Tony once made a Puns and Anagrams crossword for his dad. ‘‘He loved it and made me one in return.’’ By ‘‘my father,’’ incidentally, Tony means the actor Jerry Orbach of Broadway and television fame. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Impromptu musical get-together, informally
8 Counting tools
13 Most up to the task
19 Not much
20 Oddball
22 Commotion
23 Archaeologist’s assertion about a finding?
25 Jackson not in the
Jackson 5
26 Benchmark: Abbr.
27 Members of the genus Lepus
28 Some overseas seasons
30 Common vinaigrette ingredient
31 Russian pancakes
33 Swim-team guru?
36 Geri ____, late jazz pianist
38 Authority
39 Used to be
40 Hire Phil Collins’s longtime band for a gig?
44 Brand that comes out a head?
45 Explosive sound
49 Curtain-call actions
50 One of 32 in the Thai alphabet
51 The Serengeti, e.g.?
54 TV journalist Curry
55 Long
56 Press
57 Covers with goo
58 Speck
59 Quits
62 Shadow during an eclipse
63 Knowing everything that’s available to view on Netflix?
67 Look forward to
68 Clay-based
69 Unpleasant
70 Clishmaclaver or bavardage, to use some fancy language
72 Trim
73 A/C measures
74 Hwy. offense
77 Amenity offered at an internet cafe?
79 Nickname for baseball great Ernie Banks
81 Gets out in dodgeball, say
82 Sticks in
83 Yes, in Brest
84 Bit of reading at a bar mitzvah?
86 Director Lee
87 Entertain
89 Deconstruct for analysis
90 Stand-up’s bombs?
95 Keys near G’s
98 Actor Rutger of ‘‘Blind Fury’’
99 Keister
100 Less friendly
101 Assistance
104 Peninsula shared by Italy, Slovenia and Croatia
106 Art-shop worker’s manual?
110 Urbanize
111 Spit it out!
112 Part of a canopy
113 The plus side
114 Cuisine that specializes in beef barbecue
115 No-parking-zone fixture
DOWN
1 Pokes
2 Bushels
3 ‘‘Whoa!’’
4 Geneviève, for one: Abbr.
5 Imprinting indelibly
6 M.I.T.’s business school
7 Mathematician Poincaré with a famous conjecture
8 Flabbergasts
9 ____ E. King, singer and co-composer of ‘‘Stand by Me’’
10 River islet
11 Ye olde news announcers
12 ‘‘Same here!’’
13 Knee part, for short
14 Fan group?
15 Like ‘‘alter ego’’ and ‘‘alma mater’’
16 Prayer hands, for one
17 ‘‘.?.?. or ____ think!’’
18 Part of L.G.B.T.Q.
21 Short race, for short
24 Your: Fr.
29 ‘‘When the country was fallin’ apart, Betsy Ross got it all ____ up’’ (‘‘Maude’’ theme lyric)
32 Albanian coins
33 Something that’s often rigged
34 TV’s Burrell and baseball’s Cobb
35 Looks longingly
36 Band that won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest
37 Minnesota’s state bird
38 Orlando-to-Miami dir.
41 Role for Patti LuPone and Madonna
42 Brand X
43 Flock member
44 Spotted bean
45 ‘‘Well, I’ll be,’’ to a Brit
46 Offspring of a 43-Down
47 Taiwanese PCs
48 Big butte
51 A dime a dozen, say?
52 It can help you get a grip
53 Drops (down) heavily
55 Beautifully worded
56 Joe Jackson’s ‘‘____ Really Going Out With Him?’’
58 Van Gogh painting that once fetched a record amount at auction ($53.9 million)
59 Hair-pattern protector
60 ____ nous
61 Get in gear?
63 Dubbing need
64 Used a stun gun on
65 ____ pants
66 Take a dive, maybe
67 Digital-imaging company that used to make film
71 Apt rhyme for ‘‘baloney’’
73 Dating notation: Abbr.
74 Start of a seasonal request
75 ‘‘Fluff Yeah’’ slipper sandals, e.g.
76 ‘‘Gotcha’’
78 Helical bit
79 Be off the mark
80 GPS calculation: Abbr.
81 Exam for H.S. jrs.
84 Original tale of robot rebellion
85 Boxed a bit
86 Untethered
87 Biblical mount
88 Team spirit
90 Spanish term of affection between young women
91 Spring in northern Africa
92 Many rescues
93 Gooseflesh-inducing, maybe
94 Some coin tossers
95 Serve well?
96 Liquor-store purchase
97 Suspicious
100 Where Shiraz is located
102 Pic to click
103 Corp. division
105 Exclamations of regret
107 Combine
108 Green of ‘‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’’
109 Always, in verse
