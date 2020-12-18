GET OUT OF HERE!

By Tony Orbach

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Tony Orbach, of Montclair, N.J., is a construction-project manager, saxophonist and crossword constructor. Tony’s love of puzzles runs in the family. ‘‘My father was a big crossword solver, and as a teen, I would look over his shoulder and help.’’ Tony once made a Puns and Anagrams crossword for his dad. ‘‘He loved it and made me one in return.’’ By ‘‘my father,’’ incidentally, Tony means the actor Jerry Orbach of Broadway and television fame. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Impromptu musical get-together, informally

8 Counting tools

13 Most up to the task

19 Not much

20 Oddball

22 Commotion

23 Archaeologist’s assertion about a finding?

25 Jackson not in the

Jackson 5

26 Benchmark: Abbr.

27 Members of the genus Lepus

28 Some overseas seasons

30 Common vinaigrette ingredient

31 Russian pancakes

33 Swim-team guru?

36 Geri ____, late jazz pianist

38 Authority

39 Used to be

40 Hire Phil Collins’s longtime band for a gig?

44 Brand that comes out a head?

45 Explosive sound

49 Curtain-call actions

50 One of 32 in the Thai alphabet

51 The Serengeti, e.g.?

54 TV journalist Curry

55 Long

56 Press

57 Covers with goo

58 Speck

59 Quits

62 Shadow during an eclipse

63 Knowing everything that’s available to view on Netflix?

67 Look forward to

68 Clay-based

69 Unpleasant

70 Clishmaclaver or bavardage, to use some fancy language

72 Trim

73 A/C measures

74 Hwy. offense

77 Amenity offered at an internet cafe?

79 Nickname for baseball great Ernie Banks

81 Gets out in dodgeball, say

82 Sticks in

83 Yes, in Brest

84 Bit of reading at a bar mitzvah?

86 Director Lee

87 Entertain

89 Deconstruct for analysis

90 Stand-up’s bombs?

95 Keys near G’s

98 Actor Rutger of ‘‘Blind Fury’’

99 Keister

100 Less friendly

101 Assistance

104 Peninsula shared by Italy, Slovenia and Croatia

106 Art-shop worker’s manual?

110 Urbanize

111 Spit it out!

112 Part of a canopy

113 The plus side

114 Cuisine that specializes in beef barbecue

115 No-parking-zone fixture

DOWN

1 Pokes

2 Bushels

3 ‘‘Whoa!’’

4 Geneviève, for one: Abbr.

5 Imprinting indelibly

6 M.I.T.’s business school

7 Mathematician Poincaré with a famous conjecture

8 Flabbergasts

9 ____ E. King, singer and co-composer of ‘‘Stand by Me’’

10 River islet

11 Ye olde news announcers

12 ‘‘Same here!’’

13 Knee part, for short

14 Fan group?

15 Like ‘‘alter ego’’ and ‘‘alma mater’’

16 Prayer hands, for one

17 ‘‘.?.?. or ____ think!’’

18 Part of L.G.B.T.Q.

21 Short race, for short

24 Your: Fr.

29 ‘‘When the country was fallin’ apart, Betsy Ross got it all ____ up’’ (‘‘Maude’’ theme lyric)

32 Albanian coins

33 Something that’s often rigged

34 TV’s Burrell and baseball’s Cobb

35 Looks longingly

36 Band that won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest

37 Minnesota’s state bird

38 Orlando-to-Miami dir.

41 Role for Patti LuPone and Madonna

42 Brand X

43 Flock member

44 Spotted bean

45 ‘‘Well, I’ll be,’’ to a Brit

46 Offspring of a 43-Down

47 Taiwanese PCs

48 Big butte

51 A dime a dozen, say?

52 It can help you get a grip

53 Drops (down) heavily

55 Beautifully worded

56 Joe Jackson’s ‘‘____ Really Going Out With Him?’’

58 Van Gogh painting that once fetched a record amount at auction ($53.9 million)

59 Hair-pattern protector

60 ____ nous

61 Get in gear?

63 Dubbing need

64 Used a stun gun on

65 ____ pants

66 Take a dive, maybe

67 Digital-imaging company that used to make film

71 Apt rhyme for ‘‘baloney’’

73 Dating notation: Abbr.

74 Start of a seasonal request

75 ‘‘Fluff Yeah’’ slipper sandals, e.g.

76 ‘‘Gotcha’’

78 Helical bit

79 Be off the mark

80 GPS calculation: Abbr.

81 Exam for H.S. jrs.

84 Original tale of robot rebellion

85 Boxed a bit

86 Untethered

87 Biblical mount

88 Team spirit

90 Spanish term of affection between young women

91 Spring in northern Africa

92 Many rescues

93 Gooseflesh-inducing, maybe

94 Some coin tossers

95 Serve well?

96 Liquor-store purchase

97 Suspicious

100 Where Shiraz is located

102 Pic to click

103 Corp. division

105 Exclamations of regret

107 Combine

108 Green of ‘‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’’

109 Always, in verse

