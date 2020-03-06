Sophia Maymudes is a senior at Carleton College in Minnesota, studying computer science and math. This is her third crossword for The Times. Her father, David Maymudes, is a senior staff software engineer for Google in Seattle. After years of being Sophia’s test solver, he decided he wanted to construct, too. They write: “We presume there have been other father/daughter co-constructors, but we were wondering if there have been any others where the daughter was the one who introduced the father to constructing.” I can think of just one other father/daughter pair, from 1998. I believe this is the first one in which the daughter is the veteran puzzlemaker. — W.S.
Across
1 Feeling of hopelessness
8 Julius Erving, to fans
11 Calendar abbr. that’s also a French number
15 “Your choice — him ____”
19 Early online encyclopedia
20 “____-hoo!”
21 The Powerpuff Girls, e.g.
22 Fantasy author Gaiman
23 Going my way?
24 What’s up?
25 Wagner opus
27 “Stop rolling sevens!”?
30 Southeast Asian ethnic group
31 Princess in a galaxy far, far away
32 Lady bird
33 Org. in charge of Tokyo 2020
34 Suffix with expert
36 “Oy ____!”
37 Bay window
39 Home of Mount Rushmore: Abbr.
40 Bobby of the Black Panthers
42 Spew out
45 Build rapport like a presidential candidate?
50 “Livin’ la ____ Loca”
51 Celery unit
52 “Hmm, that’s odd!”
53 Dance craze of the early 2010s
54 Right on
56 Spot for a laundromat?
58 Color akin to cyan
60 Anger
61 Word with pop or crop
63 Subject of gossip
65 Dance-class garments
67 Matter of survival
70 Hate getting ready to move?
74 ____-di-dah
75 Children’s book made into a 2012 3-D animated film
77 Singer Bareilles
78 Grunts
80 Tempo
81 Ran
83 Fancy rides
86 Cy Young Award winner Hernandez
90 Requite
92 Board pick
94 Kind of scholarship
96 Dunce cap, basically
97 Makes friends while working retail?
100 Accepts responsibility for
101 “More or less”
102 Model and TV host Banks
103 Billionaire Carl
105 Trickster
107 Understood
108 Today, to José
109 Train-schedule abbr.
110 Dutch cheese town
113 This may be at the end of one’s rope
115 Event planner’s post-banquet task?
120 Winter athlete, not a summer one
122 Turnabout
123 Where first tracks are found
124 Wrinkled fruit
125 “To Live and Die ____”
126 Wichita-to-Omaha dir.
127 Christie’s event
128 Start of a Guinness record
129 Rough talk?
130 Our sun
131 Cheer on
Down
1 Pullers of Artemis’s chariot
2 Georgia of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”
3 Extent
4 Antiterrorism law
5 Unpaid debt
6 “Indeed”
7 Bad records to have
8 Company that makes products that suck
9 Streaming-media device
10 Thrill-seeker’s action
11 Utterly failed
12 Prince in “The Little Mermaid”
13 Like medium-rare steak
14 Dress (up)
15 Ending with pseud- or syn-
16 Young woman to call when your data gets deleted?
17 Pooh creator
18 Formal lament
26 Miser, colloquially
28 Berate
29 Reluctant (to)
35 Baby plant
38 Letters before “.gov”
39 Island neighbor of Guadeloupe
41 ____ Ingalls Wilder, author of “Little House on the Prairie”
42 Second person?
43 Be sociable
44 State in both the Mountain and Pacific time zones: abbr.
46 Locke who was called “the Father of the Harlem Renaissance”
47 Brexit exiter
48 Actress Swinton
49 “Ooh, that’s bad!”
55 Runner in Pamplona
57 One side of Mount Everest
59 What many Latin plurals end in
62 “Bull’s-eye!”
64 Relative of a xylophone
66 End-of-the-week expression
67 For face value
68 Whitney Houston hit “____ Nothing”
69 Places to swim during school?
71 ____ soda
72 Suits
73 Brief glimpse of a star
76 Slow, musically
79 Runner-up
82 Car with faulty brakes, e.g.
84 Study of birds: Abbr.
85 Star of “Your Show of Shows” of 1950s TV
87 Way down
88 Travel stop
89 Deletes, with “out”
91 Canyons
93 “The joke’s ____!”
95 Screening org.
98 Subject of the 2006 documentary “When the Levees Broke”
99 Rehearsals
104 Move in the direction of
105 “Overall …”
106 Home planet of Ming the Merciless
109 Gird (oneself)
111 “Half ____ is better …”
112 ____ Park, home of Facebook
114 “MASH” actress Loretta
116 Wrigglers
117 Spanish youngster
118 Neophyte: Var.
119 Visionary
121 Cassis cocktail
