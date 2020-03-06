Sophia Maymudes is a senior at Carleton College in Minnesota, studying computer science and math. This is her third crossword for The Times. Her father, David Maymudes, is a senior staff software engineer for Google in Seattle. After years of being Sophia’s test solver, he decided he wanted to construct, too. They write: “We presume there have been other father/daughter co-constructors, but we were wondering if there have been any others where the daughter was the one who introduced the father to constructing.” I can think of just one other father/daughter pair, from 1998. I believe this is the first one in which the daughter is the veteran puzzlemaker. — W.S.

Across

1 Feeling of hopelessness

8 Julius Erving, to fans

11 Calendar abbr. that’s also a French number

15 “Your choice — him ____”

19 Early online encyclopedia

20 “____-hoo!”

21 The Powerpuff Girls, e.g.

22 Fantasy author Gaiman

23 Going my way?

24 What’s up?

25 Wagner opus

27 “Stop rolling sevens!”?

30 Southeast Asian ethnic group

31 Princess in a galaxy far, far away

32 Lady bird

33 Org. in charge of Tokyo 2020

34 Suffix with expert

36 “Oy ____!”

37 Bay window

39 Home of Mount Rushmore: Abbr.

40 Bobby of the Black Panthers

42 Spew out

45 Build rapport like a presidential candidate?

50 “Livin’ la ____ Loca”

51 Celery unit

52 “Hmm, that’s odd!”

53 Dance craze of the early 2010s

54 Right on

56 Spot for a laundromat?

58 Color akin to cyan

60 Anger

61 Word with pop or crop

63 Subject of gossip

65 Dance-class garments

67 Matter of survival

70 Hate getting ready to move?

74 ____-di-dah

75 Children’s book made into a 2012 3-D animated film

77 Singer Bareilles

78 Grunts

80 Tempo

81 Ran

83 Fancy rides

86 Cy Young Award winner Hernandez

90 Requite

92 Board pick

94 Kind of scholarship

96 Dunce cap, basically

97 Makes friends while working retail?

100 Accepts responsibility for

101 “More or less”

102 Model and TV host Banks

103 Billionaire Carl

105 Trickster

107 Understood

108 Today, to José

109 Train-schedule abbr.

110 Dutch cheese town

113 This may be at the end of one’s rope

115 Event planner’s post-banquet task?

120 Winter athlete, not a summer one

122 Turnabout

123 Where first tracks are found

124 Wrinkled fruit

125 “To Live and Die ____”

126 Wichita-to-Omaha dir.

127 Christie’s event

128 Start of a Guinness record

129 Rough talk?

130 Our sun

131 Cheer on

Down

1 Pullers of Artemis’s chariot

2 Georgia of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”

3 Extent

4 Antiterrorism law

5 Unpaid debt

6 “Indeed”

7 Bad records to have

8 Company that makes products that suck

9 Streaming-media device

10 Thrill-seeker’s action

11 Utterly failed

12 Prince in “The Little Mermaid”

13 Like medium-rare steak

14 Dress (up)

15 Ending with pseud- or syn-

16 Young woman to call when your data gets deleted?

17 Pooh creator

18 Formal lament

26 Miser, colloquially

28 Berate

29 Reluctant (to)

35 Baby plant

38 Letters before “.gov”

39 Island neighbor of Guadeloupe

41 ____ Ingalls Wilder, author of “Little House on the Prairie”

42 Second person?

43 Be sociable

44 State in both the Mountain and Pacific time zones: abbr.

46 Locke who was called “the Father of the Harlem Renaissance”

47 Brexit exiter

48 Actress Swinton

49 “Ooh, that’s bad!”

55 Runner in Pamplona

57 One side of Mount Everest

59 What many Latin plurals end in

62 “Bull’s-eye!”

64 Relative of a xylophone

66 End-of-the-week expression

67 For face value

68 Whitney Houston hit “____ Nothing”

69 Places to swim during school?

71 ____ soda

72 Suits

73 Brief glimpse of a star

76 Slow, musically

79 Runner-up

82 Car with faulty brakes, e.g.

84 Study of birds: Abbr.

85 Star of “Your Show of Shows” of 1950s TV

87 Way down

88 Travel stop

89 Deletes, with “out”

91 Canyons

93 “The joke’s ____!”

95 Screening org.

98 Subject of the 2006 documentary “When the Levees Broke”

99 Rehearsals

104 Move in the direction of

105 “Overall …”

106 Home planet of Ming the Merciless

109 Gird (oneself)

111 “Half ____ is better …”

112 ____ Park, home of Facebook

114 “MASH” actress Loretta

116 Wrigglers

117 Spanish youngster

118 Neophyte: Var.

119 Visionary

121 Cassis cocktail

