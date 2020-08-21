Ruth Bloomfield Margolin, of Westfield, N.J., serves on the boards of several community nonprofit groups. For the past three years she has given talks at area libraries on crossword construction — lately adding Zoom presentations to her repertoire. Ruth created a crossword for her son’s July wedding (now postponed), which included the couple’s favorite board game, Pandemic. Whoops! She’s revising that puzzle now to feature only “fun” things. --— W.S.
Across
1 Front
7 Spanish rice
12 Little sucker?
15 Smallish batteries
18 Like a seacoast after a storm, maybe
19 Ferris Bueller’s girlfriend
20 ____ B. Wells, civil rights pioneer
21 ____-mo
22 S as in soup?
23 Kind of drawing
25 Icarus’s downfall
26 Skip work for health reasons
28 Words after ‘‘Ooh, ooh!’’
29 Beau, to Brigitte
30 Verbal stumbles
31 Baseball catcher
32 Ire
34 Boy band with two members who previously starred on ‘‘The Mickey Mouse Club’’
36 Little suckers
37 Headgear for a tailgater
39 One of the Arnazes
40 ‘‘… but it’s up to you’’
43 Famously green shampoo
45 Rap’s Shakur
47 Pope after Benedict IV
48 Winter vacation destination
51 Parades
54 Barely beat
55 Goals
56 Silverback gorilla, e.g.
58 Moreno with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony
60 Drag-racing vehicles
62 ‘‘____ trap!’’
63 Meager
65 Tired
66 In perfect order … or, as two words, what’s formed by applying the answers for the five italicized clues to the circled letters
70 Dined at home
71 More skeptical
73 ‘‘Hamilton’’ actor Leslie
____ Jr.
74 Break down, to a Brit
76 Theory
77 Sea ____
79 Prefix with -plasm
80 Piece paid by Pisans for a piece of pizza, previously
82 Safe places
84 Multi-episode narrative
87 Crucifix inscription
88 Relentlessly question
90 En ____ (as a whole)
91 Having tattoos
92 Event that’s a bit off?
94 The butler, stereotypically
97 It gives Ford an ‘‘F’’: Abbr.
99 Buff
100 First Alaskan on a major U.S. party ticket
101 E-4, E-5 and E-6, in the U.S. Navy, in brief
102 Successors to LPs
105 Part of Canada above Alta. and Sask.
106 One of the Gandhis
109 Where to get a mullet trimmed
112 ‘‘____ get it now!’’
113 Civic center
115 Colored ring
116 Washington’s Sea-____ Airport
117 Non’s opposite
118 Ban … or bandit
119 By and large
120 College entrance exam org.
121 Hosp. V.I.P.s
122 Author Zora ____ Hurston
123 Son of Aphrodite
Down
1 Compete in one leg of a modern pentathlon
2 Loud, as the surf
3 Chills
4 Not incl.
5 Set the boundaries of
6 Perfect
7 Smart ____
8 Painter of the ‘‘Four Freedoms’’ series, 1943
9 Sound from a cheering crowd
10 Even
11 Pinnacle
12 ____ Chemical Company, onetime maker of VapoRub
13 Writer Serwer of The Atlantic
14 Event planner’s need
15 Attempts
16 They’re listed by degrees
17 ____ boom
19 Struck, old-style
24 Bygone Apple messaging app
27 Members of a blended family
33 Move, in Realtor jargon
35 Airport logjam
36 Rick, Ilsa and Victor had one in ‘‘Casablanca’’
37 First lady between Eleanor and Mamie
38 Fanny
40 Accented cheer
41 Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy, for two
42 Restricted zone
44 ‘‘Ba-dum-tss’’
46 Education support grps.
48 ____ Paulo, Brazil
49 Sea route, e.g.
50 ‘‘Frozen’’ queen
52 Endless YouTube viewing, e.g.
53 French island off the coast of Newfoundland
57 Tropical yellow fruits
59 Writer Rand
61 New York city with a marina
62 Suffix with tour or Tory
64 ____-El (Superman’s birth name)
65 Conflict during which the Lusitania was sunk: Abbr.
67 Fateful date
68 What’s left at sea
69 Dig in
72 Flat, round bread cooked on a griddle
75 Noted congresswoman from the Bronx, familiarly
78 After-bath application
79 Anatomical sac
81 Hoped-for response to an SOS
83 Lien holder, e.g.
85 Ahab’s father in the Bible
86 Desert’s lack
89 Hogwarts professor who was secretly a werewolf
91 ‘‘Awkward Black Girl’’ creator and star
92 ‘‘Who cares?’’
93 Slapstick silliness
95 Gary who created ‘‘The Far Side’’
96 Award to be hung
98 Start of a playground joke
99 U.S. govt. bond
101 Compass letters
102 Unisex fragrance
103 ____ Street, Perry Mason’s secretary
104 Strong ropes used to support masts
107 Verb preceder
108 Bad things on motorists’ records, for short
110 ‘‘Dies ____’’ (hymn)
111 Curb, with ‘‘in’’
114 The Jazz, on scoreboards
