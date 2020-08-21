Ruth Bloomfield Margolin, of Westfield, N.J., serves on the boards of several community nonprofit groups. For the past three years she has given talks at area libraries on crossword construction — lately adding Zoom presentations to her repertoire. Ruth created a crossword for her son’s July wedding (now postponed), which included the couple’s favorite board game, Pandemic. Whoops! She’s revising that puzzle now to feature only “fun” things. --— W.S.

Across

1 Front

7 Spanish rice

12 Little sucker?

15 Smallish batteries

18 Like a seacoast after a storm, maybe

19 Ferris Bueller’s girlfriend

20 ____ B. Wells, civil rights pioneer

21 ____-mo

22 S as in soup?

23 Kind of drawing

25 Icarus’s downfall

26 Skip work for health reasons

28 Words after ‘‘Ooh, ooh!’’

29 Beau, to Brigitte

30 Verbal stumbles

31 Baseball catcher

32 Ire

34 Boy band with two members who previously starred on ‘‘The Mickey Mouse Club’’

36 Little suckers

37 Headgear for a tailgater

39 One of the Arnazes

40 ‘‘… but it’s up to you’’

43 Famously green shampoo

45 Rap’s Shakur

47 Pope after Benedict IV

48 Winter vacation destination

51 Parades

54 Barely beat

55 Goals

56 Silverback gorilla, e.g.

58 Moreno with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony

60 Drag-racing vehicles

62 ‘‘____ trap!’’

63 Meager

65 Tired

66 In perfect order … or, as two words, what’s formed by applying the answers for the five italicized clues to the circled letters

70 Dined at home

71 More skeptical

73 ‘‘Hamilton’’ actor Leslie

____ Jr.

74 Break down, to a Brit

76 Theory

77 Sea ____

79 Prefix with -plasm

80 Piece paid by Pisans for a piece of pizza, previously

82 Safe places

84 Multi-episode narrative

87 Crucifix inscription

88 Relentlessly question

90 En ____ (as a whole)

91 Having tattoos

92 Event that’s a bit off?

94 The butler, stereotypically

97 It gives Ford an ‘‘F’’: Abbr.

99 Buff

100 First Alaskan on a major U.S. party ticket

101 E-4, E-5 and E-6, in the U.S. Navy, in brief

102 Successors to LPs

105 Part of Canada above Alta. and Sask.

106 One of the Gandhis

109 Where to get a mullet trimmed

112 ‘‘____ get it now!’’

113 Civic center

115 Colored ring

116 Washington’s Sea-____ Airport

117 Non’s opposite

118 Ban … or bandit

119 By and large

120 College entrance exam org.

121 Hosp. V.I.P.s

122 Author Zora ____ Hurston

123 Son of Aphrodite

Down

1 Compete in one leg of a modern pentathlon

2 Loud, as the surf

3 Chills

4 Not incl.

5 Set the boundaries of

6 Perfect

7 Smart ____

8 Painter of the ‘‘Four Freedoms’’ series, 1943

9 Sound from a cheering crowd

10 Even

11 Pinnacle

12 ____ Chemical Company, onetime maker of VapoRub

13 Writer Serwer of The Atlantic

14 Event planner’s need

15 Attempts

16 They’re listed by degrees

17 ____ boom

19 Struck, old-style

24 Bygone Apple messaging app

27 Members of a blended family

33 Move, in Realtor jargon

35 Airport logjam

36 Rick, Ilsa and Victor had one in ‘‘Casablanca’’

37 First lady between Eleanor and Mamie

38 Fanny

40 Accented cheer

41 Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy, for two

42 Restricted zone

44 ‘‘Ba-dum-tss’’

46 Education support grps.

48 ____ Paulo, Brazil

49 Sea route, e.g.

50 ‘‘Frozen’’ queen

52 Endless YouTube viewing, e.g.

53 French island off the coast of Newfoundland

57 Tropical yellow fruits

59 Writer Rand

61 New York city with a marina

62 Suffix with tour or Tory

64 ____-El (Superman’s birth name)

65 Conflict during which the Lusitania was sunk: Abbr.

67 Fateful date

68 What’s left at sea

69 Dig in

72 Flat, round bread cooked on a griddle

75 Noted congresswoman from the Bronx, familiarly

78 After-bath application

79 Anatomical sac

81 Hoped-for response to an SOS

83 Lien holder, e.g.

85 Ahab’s father in the Bible

86 Desert’s lack

89 Hogwarts professor who was secretly a werewolf

91 ‘‘Awkward Black Girl’’ creator and star

92 ‘‘Who cares?’’

93 Slapstick silliness

95 Gary who created ‘‘The Far Side’’

96 Award to be hung

98 Start of a playground joke

99 U.S. govt. bond

101 Compass letters

102 Unisex fragrance

103 ____ Street, Perry Mason’s secretary

104 Strong ropes used to support masts

107 Verb preceder

108 Bad things on motorists’ records, for short

110 ‘‘Dies ____’’ (hymn)

111 Curb, with ‘‘in’’

114 The Jazz, on scoreboards

