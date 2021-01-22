Alex Bajcz, of Morris Plains, N.J., is an assistant professor of biology and environmental science at Drew University. He studies how and why plants produce fruits — he says he’s one of the few biologists who get to eat his research. The name Bajcz is Hungarian. Since that’s difficult for American tongues, his family pronounces it ‘‘badges.’’ This is Alex’s sixth Times crossword and second Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 What a deadline increases
9 Dental brand
14 Neaten (up)
19 Jet routes
20 First name in flying history
21 ‘‘____ the Doughnut,’’ children’s book series
22 Classic saying originated by John Donne
24 Like oxfords, but not slippers
25 Really put one’s foot down
26 Shaded
27 ____ O’s (breakfast cereal)
28 Love, love, love
29 Population grouping, informally
31 Aid for making a tiki-bar cocktail
34 Isn’t attending solo, say
38 Bouncer’s requests, for short
39 Beethoven title woman (whose identity is unknown)
40 Supreme Egyptian deity
41 Standing on the street
44 Carpenter ____
45 Pin number?
48 ‘‘Glad to have you back, dear!’’
52 Actor/TV host Joel
55 To take this, paradoxically, might signify taking a stand
56 Wedding exchange
57 The D-backs, on scoreboards
58 Quack doctor’s offering
59 London neighborhood west of Covent Garden
62 Most expensive block
64 Kirghizia or Byelorussia: Abbr.
67 Quick hit
69 Word in the Declaration of Independence but not the Constitution
70 ____ Rachel Wood of ‘‘Westworld’’
71 ‘‘Can’t you ____?’’
72 Post-interruption question
75 Plant used in making biofuel
77 ____ Schomburg, Harlem Renaissance figure
78 Haiti’s ____ de la Tortue
79 Like some coffee and sprains
82 Heedless
86 ‘‘Fantabulous!’’
87 First ruler of a united Hawaii
91 Boot attachment
92 ____ Pre√
94 Loan option, briefly
95 Like a narrow baseball win
96 Fixture whose name translates to ‘‘small horse’’
99 Result of the ’64 Clay/Liston fight
101 Hitting the ground heavily
103 Relatively light foundry product
108 Wash. neighbor
109 Lavishes affection (on)
110 Super-quality
111 ‘‘This one’s all mine!’’
113 Like about 97% of U.S. land
117 Óscar ____, 1987 Peace Nobelist from Costa Rica
118 Potful in some Italian kitchens
121 Given (to)
122 Stock-exchange worker
123 Makes Don nod?
124 Things that can be closed with a zip
125 Brains
126 Least spicy
Down
1 Trashes
2 ____ shield
3 Bombeck who wrote ‘‘At Wit’s End’’
4 Participates in a mosh pit
5 Los Angeles port district
6 Sea urchin, at a sushi bar
7 Took another take
8 Isaac’s firstborn
9 Meditation sounds
10 Click the circular arrow button, say
11 Aids for sleepyheads
12 Top part of an I.R.S. form
13 Red morning sky, to sailors
14 Part of an Italian sub
15 Some pricey handbags
16 Things Wyoming and Nevada lack
17 Guy who hosts ‘‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’’
18 Overnighting option
20 It’s been performed more than 1,000 times at the Met
23 Kan. neighbor
30 Title for a lady
32 Be outta sight?
33 Alice in Chains genre
34 Atlanta hoopster
35 Repeated word in Hozier’s 2014 hit ‘‘Take Me to Church’’
36 Base of an arch
37 Video call annoyance
42 Falling-out
43 Mammal’s head and heart?
44 ‘‘Pokémon’’ cartoon genre
46 High-ranking
47 Chutzpah
49 Call to mind
50 Like Parmesan and pecorino
51 ‘‘You do it ____ will’’
53 Stick (to)
54 That guy
60 Cheri of old ‘‘S.N.L.’’
61 ‘‘With what frequency?’’
62 ‘‘The Masque of the Red Death’’ writer
63 Duck
64 Tries for a fly
65 Film character who says ‘‘That’ll do, Donkey. That’ll do’’
66 Payback
68 Christensen of ‘‘Parenthood’’
69 Grammy winner Stefani
73 Classic work by Karel Capek
74 Whitney for whom a Connecticut museum is named
76 Certain security officer
79 Prez No. 34
80 Quick pick-me-up?
81 Send forth
83 Atmospheric prefix
84 Ostracize
85 Be left undecided
88 Watered-down rum
89 Common lecture length
90 Giant in fairy tales?
93 Queen Anne’s royal family
97 ‘‘Let me clarify ... ’’
98 Trashes
99 Yellow-brick-road traveler
100 Folds and stretches
102 Backpacker’s lodging
103 Make lemonade from lemons, so to speak
104 Peter of ‘‘Casablanca’’
105 ‘‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’’ co-star
106 Wood stain has a strong one
107 Tiny ____
112 Hurtful remark
114 Ploy
115 Pocket rockets, in poker
116 In the event that
119 Symbol on a Junction Ahead sign
120 Future zygotes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.