Alex Bajcz, of Morris Plains, N.J., is an assistant professor of biology and environmental science at Drew University. He studies how and why plants produce fruits — he says he’s one of the few biologists who get to eat his research. The name Bajcz is Hungarian. Since that’s difficult for American tongues, his family pronounces it ‘‘badges.’’ This is Alex’s sixth Times crossword and second Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 What a deadline increases

9 Dental brand

14 Neaten (up)

19 Jet routes

20 First name in flying history

21 ‘‘____ the Doughnut,’’ children’s book series

22 Classic saying originated by John Donne

24 Like oxfords, but not slippers

25 Really put one’s foot down

26 Shaded

27 ____ O’s (breakfast cereal)

28 Love, love, love

29 Population grouping, informally

31 Aid for making a tiki-bar cocktail

34 Isn’t attending solo, say

38 Bouncer’s requests, for short

39 Beethoven title woman (whose identity is unknown)

40 Supreme Egyptian deity

41 Standing on the street

44 Carpenter ____

45 Pin number?

48 ‘‘Glad to have you back, dear!’’

52 Actor/TV host Joel

55 To take this, paradoxically, might signify taking a stand

56 Wedding exchange

57 The D-backs, on scoreboards

58 Quack doctor’s offering

59 London neighborhood west of Covent Garden

62 Most expensive block

64 Kirghizia or Byelorussia: Abbr.

67 Quick hit

69 Word in the Declaration of Independence but not the Constitution

70 ____ Rachel Wood of ‘‘Westworld’’

71 ‘‘Can’t you ____?’’

72 Post-interruption question

75 Plant used in making biofuel

77 ____ Schomburg, Harlem Renaissance figure

78 Haiti’s ____ de la Tortue

79 Like some coffee and sprains

82 Heedless

86 ‘‘Fantabulous!’’

87 First ruler of a united Hawaii

91 Boot attachment

92 ____ Pre√

94 Loan option, briefly

95 Like a narrow baseball win

96 Fixture whose name translates to ‘‘small horse’’

99 Result of the ’64 Clay/Liston fight

101 Hitting the ground heavily

103 Relatively light foundry product

108 Wash. neighbor

109 Lavishes affection (on)

110 Super-quality

111 ‘‘This one’s all mine!’’

113 Like about 97% of U.S. land

117 Óscar ____, 1987 Peace Nobelist from Costa Rica

118 Potful in some Italian kitchens

121 Given (to)

122 Stock-exchange worker

123 Makes Don nod?

124 Things that can be closed with a zip

125 Brains

126 Least spicy

Down

1 Trashes

2 ____ shield

3 Bombeck who wrote ‘‘At Wit’s End’’

4 Participates in a mosh pit

5 Los Angeles port district

6 Sea urchin, at a sushi bar

7 Took another take

8 Isaac’s firstborn

9 Meditation sounds

10 Click the circular arrow button, say

11 Aids for sleepyheads

12 Top part of an I.R.S. form

13 Red morning sky, to sailors

14 Part of an Italian sub

15 Some pricey handbags

16 Things Wyoming and Nevada lack

17 Guy who hosts ‘‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’’

18 Overnighting option

20 It’s been performed more than 1,000 times at the Met

23 Kan. neighbor

30 Title for a lady

32 Be outta sight?

33 Alice in Chains genre

34 Atlanta hoopster

35 Repeated word in Hozier’s 2014 hit ‘‘Take Me to Church’’

36 Base of an arch

37 Video call annoyance

42 Falling-out

43 Mammal’s head and heart?

44 ‘‘Pokémon’’ cartoon genre

46 High-ranking

47 Chutzpah

49 Call to mind

50 Like Parmesan and pecorino

51 ‘‘You do it ____ will’’

53 Stick (to)

54 That guy

60 Cheri of old ‘‘S.N.L.’’

61 ‘‘With what frequency?’’

62 ‘‘The Masque of the Red Death’’ writer

63 Duck

64 Tries for a fly

65 Film character who says ‘‘That’ll do, Donkey. That’ll do’’

66 Payback

68 Christensen of ‘‘Parenthood’’

69 Grammy winner Stefani

73 Classic work by Karel Capek

74 Whitney for whom a Connecticut museum is named

76 Certain security officer

79 Prez No. 34

80 Quick pick-me-up?

81 Send forth

83 Atmospheric prefix

84 Ostracize

85 Be left undecided

88 Watered-down rum

89 Common lecture length

90 Giant in fairy tales?

93 Queen Anne’s royal family

97 ‘‘Let me clarify ... ’’

98 Trashes

99 Yellow-brick-road traveler

100 Folds and stretches

102 Backpacker’s lodging

103 Make lemonade from lemons, so to speak

104 Peter of ‘‘Casablanca’’

105 ‘‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’’ co-star

106 Wood stain has a strong one

107 Tiny ____

112 Hurtful remark

114 Ploy

115 Pocket rockets, in poker

116 In the event that

119 Symbol on a Junction Ahead sign

120 Future zygotes

