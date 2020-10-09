Alex Eaton-Salners is an in-house attorney for Western Digital, a technology company headquartered in San Jose, Calif. He has been interested in puzzles and language since he was a child. He keeps a list of crossword theme ideas on his phone so that he can add to them wherever he goes. As a constructor, Alex says he likes to ‘‘subvert (responsibly) as many different crossword conventions as possible.’’ — W.S.

Across

1 Partly open

5 Drug also known as angel dust

8 ‘‘Maybe,’’ informally

14 Window dressing

19 Tyr, in Norse mythology

21 Org. with both left- and right-wingers

22 ____ arteries (what carry blood to the kidneys)

23 ‘‘Hmm … hard to say’’

24 South American financial institution since 1965

26 Reversed

27 Warm up

29 King of Troy in the ‘‘Iliad’’

30 Currency of Laos

31 1985 thriller with the tagline ‘‘A federal agent is dead. A killer is loose. And the City of Angels is about to explode.’’

35 Firmly establishes: Var.

37 Part of a return address?

38 Experienced network congestion

39 Used to be

41 ‘‘I Love You, ____’’ (book by Nancy Reagan)

42 Twilled fabrics

43 Subject of two squares on a Monopoly board

44 Hip-centric dance

45 It keeps a top up

48 ‘‘Good ____!’’ (shout to a batter)

49 Collectible item with stats

54 Bacchanalias

56 Huge financial loss, so to speak

57 First lady

58 Memo opener

59 Elements of neighborhood watch programs

62 Brewed beverage

63 Single historical record

64 QB stat: Abbr.

65 Fool’s gold

66 Lose stiffness

68 Fueled up, in a way

69 California’s Point ____ Peninsula

71 Helpful contacts

72 Food depicted cryptically at 24-Across

74 From

75 Notes after sols

76 Consuming Tide Pods, once, inexplicably

77 At peace

78 Food depicted cryptically at 31-Across

81 On, in a way

83 Brain tests, in brief

84 Significant periods

85 ____ Sherman-Palladino, creator of ‘‘Gilmore Girls’’ and ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’’

86 Overhauls

88 Item creating separation

91 Nail polish brand

92 Viagra competitor

93 Bit of swearing in church?

96 ‘‘Pay attention!’’

98 Food depicted cryptically at 49-Across

101 Refuge from a flood

102 Youngest Marx brother

104 Skin-care brand

105 Love, in Lucca

106 Food depicted cryptically at 59-Across

109 Romps

112 Riverbank romper

113 Book after Nehemiah

114 Places to collect prints

115 Garish signs

116 Adds more lubricant to

117 Good name, informally

118 Jedi who trained Luke

Down

1 Central American rodent that resembles a guinea pig

2 TV host with two Peabodys

3 Sports brand with a three-stripe logo

4 Sculptor who said, ‘‘I invent nothing, I rediscover’’

5 Completely defeat, as a noob

6 Deep-six

7 Kirsten Gillibrand, to Hillary Clinton, once

8 Connective tissue that runs along the outer thigh, familiarly

9 Prayer garment

10 Farm enclosure

11 Doing some menial duty, in old army lingo

12 Reinforces, with ‘‘up’’

13 Puckish

14 Dramatic intro

15 Jedi trained by Luke

16 Jedi related to Luke

17 Grilled sandwich

18 Go by

20 State of drunken confusion

25 Media restriction

28 Goes quickly

32 Venture to state

33 Azalea with the 2014 No. 1 hit ‘‘Fancy’’

34 Up to one’s ears

36 Caffeinated aspirin brand

40 A tool or a spray

42 Fit of pique

43 Parlor pics

44 Invite to one’s home

45 To the extent that

46 Black Lives Matter gathering, e.g.

47 ‘‘Let me pay for that’’

49 Bundle of hay

50 ‘‘Twilight’’ protagonist

51 Silver-screen actress known as the British Bombshell

52 TV-MA’s film equivalent

53 Has away with words?

55 Stand-up comedian Mike

56 Spam spewers

60 Many musical chords

61 Classic laundry brand

62 First-class

63 Church recess

66 Feeling amenable (found hidden in this clue!)

67 Bony projection found just behind the ear

70 Cause’s partner

72 Gaggle

73 V.I.P. above veep

75 Knowledgeable

76 Parody, say

79 Cold storage facilities

80 Where crumbs might accumulate during a meal

81 Summer Olympics usually take place in one

82 Thumb-twiddling

86 Kelly on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

87 Op-eds, e.g.

88 Hit hard, as brakes

89 Hook, for one

90 Sends an invitation for

91 Be against

92 Sorted laundry load

93 Philippine port with a reduplicative name

94 Euphemistic ‘‘extremely’’

95 The so-called ‘‘Pearl of the Black Sea’’

97 Word before hand or jaw

99 Quarters costing dollars?

100 ____ Center, home of the Orlando Magic

103 Father of Anne Frank

107 Layer of farmland?

108 What yellowfin is marketed as

110 ‘‘People ____ talking’’

111 Indy inits.

