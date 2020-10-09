Alex Eaton-Salners is an in-house attorney for Western Digital, a technology company headquartered in San Jose, Calif. He has been interested in puzzles and language since he was a child. He keeps a list of crossword theme ideas on his phone so that he can add to them wherever he goes. As a constructor, Alex says he likes to ‘‘subvert (responsibly) as many different crossword conventions as possible.’’ — W.S.
Across
1 Partly open
5 Drug also known as angel dust
8 ‘‘Maybe,’’ informally
14 Window dressing
19 Tyr, in Norse mythology
21 Org. with both left- and right-wingers
22 ____ arteries (what carry blood to the kidneys)
23 ‘‘Hmm … hard to say’’
24 South American financial institution since 1965
26 Reversed
27 Warm up
29 King of Troy in the ‘‘Iliad’’
30 Currency of Laos
31 1985 thriller with the tagline ‘‘A federal agent is dead. A killer is loose. And the City of Angels is about to explode.’’
35 Firmly establishes: Var.
37 Part of a return address?
38 Experienced network congestion
39 Used to be
41 ‘‘I Love You, ____’’ (book by Nancy Reagan)
42 Twilled fabrics
43 Subject of two squares on a Monopoly board
44 Hip-centric dance
45 It keeps a top up
48 ‘‘Good ____!’’ (shout to a batter)
49 Collectible item with stats
54 Bacchanalias
56 Huge financial loss, so to speak
57 First lady
58 Memo opener
59 Elements of neighborhood watch programs
62 Brewed beverage
63 Single historical record
64 QB stat: Abbr.
65 Fool’s gold
66 Lose stiffness
68 Fueled up, in a way
69 California’s Point ____ Peninsula
71 Helpful contacts
72 Food depicted cryptically at 24-Across
74 From
75 Notes after sols
76 Consuming Tide Pods, once, inexplicably
77 At peace
78 Food depicted cryptically at 31-Across
81 On, in a way
83 Brain tests, in brief
84 Significant periods
85 ____ Sherman-Palladino, creator of ‘‘Gilmore Girls’’ and ‘‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’’
86 Overhauls
88 Item creating separation
91 Nail polish brand
92 Viagra competitor
93 Bit of swearing in church?
96 ‘‘Pay attention!’’
98 Food depicted cryptically at 49-Across
101 Refuge from a flood
102 Youngest Marx brother
104 Skin-care brand
105 Love, in Lucca
106 Food depicted cryptically at 59-Across
109 Romps
112 Riverbank romper
113 Book after Nehemiah
114 Places to collect prints
115 Garish signs
116 Adds more lubricant to
117 Good name, informally
118 Jedi who trained Luke
Down
1 Central American rodent that resembles a guinea pig
2 TV host with two Peabodys
3 Sports brand with a three-stripe logo
4 Sculptor who said, ‘‘I invent nothing, I rediscover’’
5 Completely defeat, as a noob
6 Deep-six
7 Kirsten Gillibrand, to Hillary Clinton, once
8 Connective tissue that runs along the outer thigh, familiarly
9 Prayer garment
10 Farm enclosure
11 Doing some menial duty, in old army lingo
12 Reinforces, with ‘‘up’’
13 Puckish
14 Dramatic intro
15 Jedi trained by Luke
16 Jedi related to Luke
17 Grilled sandwich
18 Go by
20 State of drunken confusion
25 Media restriction
28 Goes quickly
32 Venture to state
33 Azalea with the 2014 No. 1 hit ‘‘Fancy’’
34 Up to one’s ears
36 Caffeinated aspirin brand
40 A tool or a spray
42 Fit of pique
43 Parlor pics
44 Invite to one’s home
45 To the extent that
46 Black Lives Matter gathering, e.g.
47 ‘‘Let me pay for that’’
49 Bundle of hay
50 ‘‘Twilight’’ protagonist
51 Silver-screen actress known as the British Bombshell
52 TV-MA’s film equivalent
53 Has away with words?
55 Stand-up comedian Mike
56 Spam spewers
60 Many musical chords
61 Classic laundry brand
62 First-class
63 Church recess
66 Feeling amenable (found hidden in this clue!)
67 Bony projection found just behind the ear
70 Cause’s partner
72 Gaggle
73 V.I.P. above veep
75 Knowledgeable
76 Parody, say
79 Cold storage facilities
80 Where crumbs might accumulate during a meal
81 Summer Olympics usually take place in one
82 Thumb-twiddling
86 Kelly on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
87 Op-eds, e.g.
88 Hit hard, as brakes
89 Hook, for one
90 Sends an invitation for
91 Be against
92 Sorted laundry load
93 Philippine port with a reduplicative name
94 Euphemistic ‘‘extremely’’
95 The so-called ‘‘Pearl of the Black Sea’’
97 Word before hand or jaw
99 Quarters costing dollars?
100 ____ Center, home of the Orlando Magic
103 Father of Anne Frank
107 Layer of farmland?
108 What yellowfin is marketed as
110 ‘‘People ____ talking’’
111 Indy inits.
