Across

1 After the fact, as a justification

8 Co-star of ‘‘The Golden Girls’’

17 Knock over, so to speak

20 Quaker fare

21 Go poof

22 Drop the ball

23 ILLUS__RA__ORS

25 What a third wheel might see, in brief

26 Setting for most of ‘‘Life

of Pi’’

27 Tests the weight of

28 One of the Greats?

30 Oscars of the sporting world

33 Good sign for an angel

34 Intl. org. headquartered in Geneva

37 Some bad sentences

39 ACC__L__RATOR

44 Grapple, in dialect

47 Exercise too much, say

48 A as in Arles

49 LUXUR__ __ACHT

54 ‘‘____ Agnus Dei’’ (Mass phrase)

55 Peak in Turkey mentioned in both the ‘‘Iliad’’ and the ‘‘Aeneid’’

56 Runner Sebastian who once held the world record for the mile

57 What you might get from a trailer

59 Sport played at British boarding schools

60 Post production?

64 ____ mater, membrane surrounding the brain

65 Popular 90-min. show

66 ENDANGER__EN__

70 Man’s name that coincidentally is Latin for ‘‘honey’’

73 Word with small or fish

74 Weak

75 What may result in a handshake

76 Help to one’s destination

82 The Blue Jays, on scoreboards

83 Comeback to a challenge of authority

84 Bitter

85 CONFIG__ __ATION

90 Actor Somerhalder

91 Most in the style of comedian Steven Wright

92 Unfocused

93 POI__T OF __IEW

100 Go all out

101 French fashion inits.

102 ‘‘Kinda sorta’’

103 Pan-cook, in a way

107 Supermodel Bündchen

109 Pepé ____ (cartoon skunk)

111 Drop off

112 Admit (to)

113 __OTIC__

120 Hit the weed?

121 Have guests over

122 Guest, e.g.

123 Place full of guests

124 Start of a seasonal request

125 Some kitchen utensils

Down

1 Entourage

2 Hall’s partner in pop

3 Part of a thong

4 ‘‘OK, you can stop the story right there’’

5 Old-fashioned ‘‘cool’’

6 One might speak under it

7 Co-star of Kline in ‘‘A Fish Called Wanda’’

8 Start of a compilation heading

9 Times for some vigils

10 Letters on many towers

11 Busy mo. for C.P.A.s

12 Go bad

13 Three-sport event, for short

14 A chest often has a large one

15 States

16 Recharge

17 Photocopy, e.g.

18 It’s the law!

19 Item said to have been burned in protest, once

24 Musical prefix with beat

29 Memphis-to-

Nashville dir.

31 Emphatic assent

32 Lively dance genre

34 Hone

35 Contract details

36 Beehive State city

38 Aerodynamic

40 Bishop’s jurisdiction

41 Antagonist

42 Hotel-room staples

43 Top-notch

44 Booties

45 Playwright Chekhov

46 Garbage

50 Drink similar to a slushie

51 About 460 inches of rain per year, on Kauai’s Mt. Waialeale

52 HBO satire starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus

53 ____ bar

54 Org. that takes the lead on lead?

58 Baby fox

60 How a flirt may act

61 Football stat: Abbr.

62 NaOH

63 Radio broadcaster: Abbr.

66 Legislation that was part of F.D.R.’s New Deal

67 Ethnic group of Rwanda and Burundi

68 Two, for four

69 Coin with 12 stars

70 ‘‘Zoom-Zoom’’ sloganeer

71 Hollywood composer Bernstein with 14 Oscar nominations

72 Guarded

73 Like pets and parking meters

75 ____ Slam (tennis feat)

76 Julius Caesar’s first name

77 Words of hopelessness

78 Mature naturally, in a way

79 ____ Writers’ Workshop

80 Electronic Hasbro toy

81 One side of the coin

83 Arias, typically

86 Scottish folk dance

87 Alternative explanation for a lucky guess, in brief

88 Ear: Prefix

89 Letters on some badges

94 ‘‘Stillmatic’’ rapper

95 Seen

96 Kind of skate

97 Brown shade

98 Kids’ observation game

99 Hit musical with an ‘‘Emerald City Sequence’’

104 Yoke

105 HP product

106 Narrowly beats (out)

108 Singer James

109 Drink for un bébé

110 A full moon will do this

112 Life force, in China

114 ____ Majesty

115 Hosp. areas

116 The Jazz, on scoreboards

117 Brown shade

118 Things for happy campers?

119 Picky person’s pick?

