Across
1 Enjoy the sun
5 Completely committed
10 One to whom you tell everything
13 Hit show with the series finale ‘‘One for the Road’’
19 Predator of the Pacific Northwest
20 ____-Grain (breakfast-bar brand)
21 Singer Carly ____ Jepsen
22 ‘‘Give me a minute’’
23 Iditarod, for one?
26 Intertwine
27 Show stoppers?
28 German “please’’
29 Bronze that’s not winning any awards?
30 Station
31 One driving kids around in a Subaru?
33 B-side to the Beatles’ ‘‘Ticket to Ride’’
36 Ginger, e.g.
37 Turn down
40 Longtime home for Terry Gross
41 Boasts
43 In the same family
47 Letting out all the stops to drown out the other instruments?
52 Set on edge
53 Having the least give
54 Large in scope
55 It’s sometimes covered in velvet
56 William who wrote ‘‘Shrek!’’
57 Not on point
59 Slip of the fingers
61 Angsty genre
62 Cocaine and guns, in a Pacino movie?
67 What Consumer Reports lacks, unlike most other magazines
69 Buzz Lightyear and Woody, e.g.
70 Massive, in poetry
71 Whine connoisseurs?
74 Party symbol since 1870
76 ‘‘Is that really necessary?’’
78 Jackson known as the ‘‘Queen of Gospel’’
80 Sidestep
81 Troops who are worried about sun protection?
84 Like this clue
85 Basketball player, in old slang
86 Brain wave chart, for short
87 Like most prime numbers
88 All right
89 New York’s iconic ____ Building
93 Give mom’s mom the stink eye?
99 Decorative pillowcases
104 Sorry state
105 Juuls and such
106 Bug
108 Quick tennis match
109 ‘‘Twelve Days of Christmas’’ musician who invites sympathy?
111 When 13-Across aired for most of its run
112 Stick in a boat
113 Land in the so-called ‘‘Roof of the World’’
114 Take into account?
115 Affectionate refusal
116 Fade away
117 Morning ____
118 Where a sloth spends most of its life
Down
1 Meals
2 French Foreign Legion, par exemple
3 Scallywag
4 Hummer’s instrument
5 Poet Carson
6 Totes
7 Inc., in London
8 Classic Isaac Asimov collection of short stories
9 Ball of vinegared rice topped with raw fish
10 Angels’ opposites
11 Side of a diamond
12 Charge
13 Penny pinchers
14 Express displeasure with on the road
15 ‘‘Oklahoma!’’ aunt
16 Excel function that uses a calendar
17 Puerto ____
18 Medical tube
24 Teeny
25 GPS suggestions: Abbr.
29 What a left parenthesis suggests in an emoticon
31 Resolute
32 Suffix with switch
34 Wraps up
35 Big name in music streaming
37 ‘‘Fiddlesticks!’’
38 ‘‘So much for that’’
39 Suffix with auto-
41 Middle: Abbr.
42 Where Simone Biles won four golds
43 Creative class
44 Crunchy green side dish
45 Part of an agenda
46 Infamous emperor
47 Tiebreakers, briefly
48 Canceled out
49 Apple variety
50 A collar might hide it
51 Winters or Somers
52 Italian dumplings
55 Busy time at the I.R.S.: Abbr.
58 ‘‘One Mic’’ rapper
59 Non-U.S. M.L.B. team, on sports tickers
60 More scrumptious
63 Arundhati ____, winner of the 1997 Booker Prize
64 Inner: Prefix
65 What orchids may grow without
66 Lyre player of myth
67 Michelangelo’s ‘‘The Creation of ____’’
68 Peacenik
72 What might come down to the wire?
73 Opinion
75 Sorento or Sedona
76 G.I. fare
77 Former Mideast grp.
79 It helps turn a pond green
81 Word-processing command
82 On tenterhooks, maybe
83 The ‘‘M’’ of MHz
85 Bar freebie
88 The A.P.’s Female Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s, familiarly
89 Trim
90 Trim
91 Dutch brewery
92 Car-sticker fig.
93 [Not again!]
94 Slowly, in music
95 Correct
96 Perez of ‘‘Do the Right Thing’’
97 Nurse back to health
98 Mouth-puckering
100 Focus of ‘‘Ocean’s Eleven’’
101 How some bonds are sold
102 Irish novelist ____ Binchy
103 Bender
106 Gradual deterioration
107 Without much thought
109 ____ hook (rock climbing technique)
110 Big step for a start-up, in brief
