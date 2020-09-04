Across

1 Enjoy the sun

5 Completely committed

10 One to whom you tell everything

13 Hit show with the series finale ‘‘One for the Road’’

19 Predator of the Pacific Northwest

20 ____-Grain (breakfast-bar brand)

21 Singer Carly ____ Jepsen

22 ‘‘Give me a minute’’

23 Iditarod, for one?

26 Intertwine

27 Show stoppers?

28 German “please’’

29 Bronze that’s not winning any awards?

30 Station

31 One driving kids around in a Subaru?

33 B-side to the Beatles’ ‘‘Ticket to Ride’’

36 Ginger, e.g.

37 Turn down

40 Longtime home for Terry Gross

41 Boasts

43 In the same family

47 Letting out all the stops to drown out the other instruments?

52 Set on edge

53 Having the least give

54 Large in scope

55 It’s sometimes covered in velvet

56 William who wrote ‘‘Shrek!’’

57 Not on point

59 Slip of the fingers

61 Angsty genre

62 Cocaine and guns, in a Pacino movie?

67 What Consumer Reports lacks, unlike most other magazines

69 Buzz Lightyear and Woody, e.g.

70 Massive, in poetry

71 Whine connoisseurs?

74 Party symbol since 1870

76 ‘‘Is that really necessary?’’

78 Jackson known as the ‘‘Queen of Gospel’’

80 Sidestep

81 Troops who are worried about sun protection?

84 Like this clue

85 Basketball player, in old slang

86 Brain wave chart, for short

87 Like most prime numbers

88 All right

89 New York’s iconic ____ Building

93 Give mom’s mom the stink eye?

99 Decorative pillowcases

104 Sorry state

105 Juuls and such

106 Bug

108 Quick tennis match

109 ‘‘Twelve Days of Christmas’’ musician who invites sympathy?

111 When 13-Across aired for most of its run

112 Stick in a boat

113 Land in the so-called ‘‘Roof of the World’’

114 Take into account?

115 Affectionate refusal

116 Fade away

117 Morning ____

118 Where a sloth spends most of its life

Down

1 Meals

2 French Foreign Legion, par exemple

3 Scallywag

4 Hummer’s instrument

5 Poet Carson

6 Totes

7 Inc., in London

8 Classic Isaac Asimov collection of short stories

9 Ball of vinegared rice topped with raw fish

10 Angels’ opposites

11 Side of a diamond

12 Charge

13 Penny pinchers

14 Express displeasure with on the road

15 ‘‘Oklahoma!’’ aunt

16 Excel function that uses a calendar

17 Puerto ____

18 Medical tube

24 Teeny

25 GPS suggestions: Abbr.

29 What a left parenthesis suggests in an emoticon

31 Resolute

32 Suffix with switch

34 Wraps up

35 Big name in music streaming

37 ‘‘Fiddlesticks!’’

38 ‘‘So much for that’’

39 Suffix with auto-

41 Middle: Abbr.

42 Where Simone Biles won four golds

43 Creative class

44 Crunchy green side dish

45 Part of an agenda

46 Infamous emperor

47 Tiebreakers, briefly

48 Canceled out

49 Apple variety

50 A collar might hide it

51 Winters or Somers

52 Italian dumplings

55 Busy time at the I.R.S.: Abbr.

58 ‘‘One Mic’’ rapper

59 Non-U.S. M.L.B. team, on sports tickers

60 More scrumptious

63 Arundhati ____, winner of the 1997 Booker Prize

64 Inner: Prefix

65 What orchids may grow without

66 Lyre player of myth

67 Michelangelo’s ‘‘The Creation of ____’’

68 Peacenik

72 What might come down to the wire?

73 Opinion

75 Sorento or Sedona

76 G.I. fare

77 Former Mideast grp.

79 It helps turn a pond green

81 Word-processing command

82 On tenterhooks, maybe

83 The ‘‘M’’ of MHz

85 Bar freebie

88 The A.P.’s Female Athlete of the Decade for the 2010s, familiarly

89 Trim

90 Trim

91 Dutch brewery

92 Car-sticker fig.

93 [Not again!]

94 Slowly, in music

95 Correct

96 Perez of ‘‘Do the Right Thing’’

97 Nurse back to health

98 Mouth-puckering

100 Focus of ‘‘Ocean’s Eleven’’

101 How some bonds are sold

102 Irish novelist ____ Binchy

103 Bender

106 Gradual deterioration

107 Without much thought

109 ____ hook (rock climbing technique)

110 Big step for a start-up, in brief

