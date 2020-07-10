Jon Schneider, of New York City, is a research scientist for Google, working on problems in machine learning and economics. Anderson Wang, of Mountain View, Calif., is a software engineer currently between jobs. They met at M.I.T. in the early 2010s, where they lived in the same hall. They’ve been making and solving puzzles together ever since. This is the first New York Times crossword for each of them. — W.S.
Across
1 Not fine
7 Expedition
12 Savory jelly
17 Tacks on
19 Mollycoddle
20 Sight on an English farm
21 Slacker role for Jeff Bridges in ‘‘The Big Lebowski’’
22 Superenthusiastic
23 Spelman College graduate, e.g.
24 ‘‘____ is an emotion in motion’’: Mae West
25 See 30-Across
27 Morning weather phenomenon
29 See 33-Across
30 With 25-Across, get as much approval from an audience as possible
32 Dalmatians, e.g.
33 With 29-Across, like a deer in headlights
35 N.Y.C.’s first subway line
36 Singer Mann
38 Michelangelo masterpiece
40 Sunset Boulevard sight
42 Utah mountain range
45 What people tend to do when a rush-hour subway train arrives
47 See 50-Across
48 See 53-Across
50 With 47-Across, not change anyone’s mind, say
52 Forest of Fangorn resident, in fiction
53 With 48-Across, stops wasting time
57 Dawn
59 Eternally damned
61 Promptness
63 Default consequence
65 Have an influence (on)
69 Iraqi port city
70 Mathematical concepts suggested eight times in this puzzle
74 ‘‘I’m telling the truth!’’
75 One of the Seven Dwarfs
77 Yeats’s ‘‘The Lake ____ of Innisfree’’
78 Bad place for a fly, in a saying
80 Showy shrub
83 Arch supporter
85 See 90-Across
86 Flat-topped cap
88 See 92-Across
90 With 85-Across, uncomfortably accurate
92 With 88-Across, sacrificed
94 Place that processes ore
96 Eponym of the world’s largest church
101 Some team-bonding trips
103 State whose capital is Dispur
105 Drum that can be played with a brush
106 Hypotheticals
107 See 113-Across
109 Cleans, as a deck
112 See 116-Across
113 With 107-Across, bad sort of competition
115 ‘‘Freak on a Leash’’ metal band
116 With 112-Across, ‘‘Your misfortune is nothing special’’
118 Jocular lead-in to ‘‘macation’’
119 List ender
121 Abstract artist de Kooning known for her portraits
123 Obsessive cleaner, say
125 Important faculty for school
126 Brought home
127 Lively French dance popular in the Baroque era
128 Big name in nail polish
129 Rug rats
130 Brand whose sales skyrocketed after the release of ‘‘E.T.’’
Down
1 Person who’s being used
2 Sister of Laertes
3 They’re scored from 1 to 5
4 What’s found at one end of a rainbow
5 Comfy-cozy
6 Sources of Norse mythology
7 More throaty
8 Pale
9 Ukr., e.g., once
10 Spanish ‘‘I love you’’
11 Kind of cuisine that’s often eaten with one’s hands
12 Tied, in scores
13 ____ vide (culinary technique)
14 Do some heavy lifting
15 ‘‘Don’t pay attention to that’’
16 Idle gossip
18 Convince
19 Cracks
20 Actor Dev of ‘‘Lion’’
26 Lick (up)
28 Stop the flow of
31 House call?
33 Playful growl
34 Run-____ (hip-hop trio)
37 Alternative to an ellipsis
39 Some clickbait articles
41 Potentially risky thing to drop in a relationship
43 ____ Woo-shik, co-star of 2019’s ‘‘Parasite’’
44 ____ cuisine
46 Sanders who played in a World Series and two Super Bowls
49 Charon’s domain
51 Lead-in to self
53 They might be caught in the rain
54 ____ Bator
55 Stun, in a way
56 Hard-hit line drive
58 One variety of love
60 Broadway’s ____-Fontanne Theater
62 Heckle
64 Part of a hammer
66 Butter alternative
67 ‘‘There warn’t no home like a raft ...’’ speaker
68 Lavish celebration
71 Hard Italian cheese
72 Level, for one
73 Isolated components
76 Deviation in flight
79 Exterminator’s target
81 Was bested by
82 Title horror film locale
84 Wrote poorly
86 They have your life hanging by a thread
87 They might involve impersonating a dealer
89 Kingdom east of Babylonia
91 Mini-albums, in brief
92 Ship with three banks of oars
93 Fly catcher
95 Dead Sea Scrolls sect
97 Envelope abbr.
98 Juggling, singing, magic, etc.
99 Scholarly
100 Tells off
102 Just peachy
104 ____ Pro
108 Dental covering similar to a crown
110 Water pipe
111 Dishonest attack
114 Foe of the Morlocks, in sci-fi
116 Major export of Tuscany
117 Place to hang holiday lights
120 Something drawn by a jerk, maybe
122 Sanctuary
124 What a digitigrade stands on
