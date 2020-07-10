Jon Schneider, of New York City, is a research scientist for Google, working on problems in machine learning and economics. Anderson Wang, of Mountain View, Calif., is a software engineer currently between jobs. They met at M.I.T. in the early 2010s, where they lived in the same hall. They’ve been making and solving puzzles together ever since. This is the first New York Times crossword for each of them. — W.S.

Across

1 Not fine

7 Expedition

12 Savory jelly

17 Tacks on

19 Mollycoddle

20 Sight on an English farm

21 Slacker role for Jeff Bridges in ‘‘The Big Lebowski’’

22 Superenthusiastic

23 Spelman College graduate, e.g.

24 ‘‘____ is an emotion in motion’’: Mae West

25 See 30-Across

27 Morning weather phenomenon

29 See 33-Across

30 With 25-Across, get as much approval from an audience as possible

32 Dalmatians, e.g.

33 With 29-Across, like a deer in headlights

35 N.Y.C.’s first subway line

36 Singer Mann

38 Michelangelo masterpiece

40 Sunset Boulevard sight

42 Utah mountain range

45 What people tend to do when a rush-hour subway train arrives

47 See 50-Across

48 See 53-Across

50 With 47-Across, not change anyone’s mind, say

52 Forest of Fangorn resident, in fiction

53 With 48-Across, stops wasting time

57 Dawn

59 Eternally damned

61 Promptness

63 Default consequence

65 Have an influence (on)

69 Iraqi port city

70 Mathematical concepts suggested eight times in this puzzle

74 ‘‘I’m telling the truth!’’

75 One of the Seven Dwarfs

77 Yeats’s ‘‘The Lake ____ of Innisfree’’

78 Bad place for a fly, in a saying

80 Showy shrub

83 Arch supporter

85 See 90-Across

86 Flat-topped cap

88 See 92-Across

90 With 85-Across, uncomfortably accurate

92 With 88-Across, sacrificed

94 Place that processes ore

96 Eponym of the world’s largest church

101 Some team-bonding trips

103 State whose capital is Dispur

105 Drum that can be played with a brush

106 Hypotheticals

107 See 113-Across

109 Cleans, as a deck

112 See 116-Across

113 With 107-Across, bad sort of competition

115 ‘‘Freak on a Leash’’ metal band

116 With 112-Across, ‘‘Your misfortune is nothing special’’

118 Jocular lead-in to ‘‘macation’’

119 List ender

121 Abstract artist de Kooning known for her portraits

123 Obsessive cleaner, say

125 Important faculty for school

126 Brought home

127 Lively French dance popular in the Baroque era

128 Big name in nail polish

129 Rug rats

130 Brand whose sales skyrocketed after the release of ‘‘E.T.’’

Down

1 Person who’s being used

2 Sister of Laertes

3 They’re scored from 1 to 5

4 What’s found at one end of a rainbow

5 Comfy-cozy

6 Sources of Norse mythology

7 More throaty

8 Pale

9 Ukr., e.g., once

10 Spanish ‘‘I love you’’

11 Kind of cuisine that’s often eaten with one’s hands

12 Tied, in scores

13 ____ vide (culinary technique)

14 Do some heavy lifting

15 ‘‘Don’t pay attention to that’’

16 Idle gossip

18 Convince

19 Cracks

20 Actor Dev of ‘‘Lion’’

26 Lick (up)

28 Stop the flow of

31 House call?

33 Playful growl

34 Run-____ (hip-hop trio)

37 Alternative to an ellipsis

39 Some clickbait articles

41 Potentially risky thing to drop in a relationship

43 ____ Woo-shik, co-star of 2019’s ‘‘Parasite’’

44 ____ cuisine

46 Sanders who played in a World Series and two Super Bowls

49 Charon’s domain

51 Lead-in to self

53 They might be caught in the rain

54 ____ Bator

55 Stun, in a way

56 Hard-hit line drive

58 One variety of love

60 Broadway’s ____-Fontanne Theater

62 Heckle

64 Part of a hammer

66 Butter alternative

67 ‘‘There warn’t no home like a raft ...’’ speaker

68 Lavish celebration

71 Hard Italian cheese

72 Level, for one

73 Isolated components

76 Deviation in flight

79 Exterminator’s target

81 Was bested by

82 Title horror film locale

84 Wrote poorly

86 They have your life hanging by a thread

87 They might involve impersonating a dealer

89 Kingdom east of Babylonia

91 Mini-albums, in brief

92 Ship with three banks of oars

93 Fly catcher

95 Dead Sea Scrolls sect

97 Envelope abbr.

98 Juggling, singing, magic, etc.

99 Scholarly

100 Tells off

102 Just peachy

104 ____ Pro

108 Dental covering similar to a crown

110 Water pipe

111 Dishonest attack

114 Foe of the Morlocks, in sci-fi

116 Major export of Tuscany

117 Place to hang holiday lights

120 Something drawn by a jerk, maybe

122 Sanctuary

124 What a digitigrade stands on

