BRING YOUR ‘A’ GAME
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Brendan Emmett Quigley of Brookline, Mass., has been creating puzzles for The Times since 1996, when he was a senior at college. This is his 170th regular crossword for the paper. For the past 12 years he has played for the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a percussion ensemble whose only instruments are old typewriters. You can check them out on YouTube. Brendan’s the member with glasses and a beard and who is follically challenged on top. — W.S.
Across
1 Half of a 1960s folk-rock group
6 Action
12 Car thief’s tool
19 Govt.-backed investment
20 Another name for the cornflower
22 Vacuum tube with five active components
23 What the church’s music director wanted to do?
25 Stick in a church
26 Difficult problem
27 “I’m With ____” (2016 campaign slogan)
28 Broadband overseer, for short
30 Up
31 Nasty words
32 Truism about unwanted sound?
35 Dull
39 Indian term of address
40 Call ____ early night
41 Sch. on the Mississippi River
44 Robustness
45 Pounds
47 Chatter
50 Greatly dismay one of the Beatles?
55 Picture cards
56 Carousel figure
57 Staple in Creole cooking
58 West Indies city that’s home to Lynden Pindling International Airport
61 Classic Halloween costume
62 Affirmed under oath
63 Literary character whose house is uprooted by a tornado
64 Shade similar to claret
65 Times when your archenemy shows up?
68 Decorative throw
71 Quaint giggle
72 In a daze
76 Native of Hrvatska, e.g.
77 One of the Ramones
78 Dipped in egg and bread crumbs, then fried
79 Consider
80 Unimpressive brain size
81 What the antigovernment activist does?
83 Acct. holdings
84 Setting of a 1903 Victor Herbert operetta
87 Spanish letter with a tilde
88 Little kid
89 ____ doble (dance)
91 What’s not a good fit?
92 Halloween haul
96 “Aye” or “Oui”?
100 Anne of fashion
103 Pertaining to the lowest possible level
104 Rep.’s opponent
105 One of the N.H.L.’s original six teams: Abbr.
107 Scholarly
109 Facing a judge
111 Geronimo, when his beard was just coming in?
114 Former Indianapolis arena
115 Didn’t go out
116 America’s foe in an 1898 war
117 Noted satellite of 1962
118 Some green sauces
119 Very small
Down
1 Some book-fair organizers, for short
2 “The Good Doctor” airer
3 Arouse
4 Class Notes subjects
5 Get into with little effort
6 One who asks “Got your ears on?”
7 Rio hello
8 Significantly
9 Take from the top?
10 Nut seen on the back of a dime
11 ____ chi ch’uan (martial art)
12 Liven (up)
13 Billionaire Blavatnik
14 Recites, as a spell
15 Sight from Catania, in brief
16 Frontman whom People magazine once named “sexiest rock star”
17 “Methinks … ”
18 Matches
21 Co. that might hire influencers
24 Radiation units
29 TV show with the theme song “Won’t Get Fooled Again”
33 Sch. whose mascot is Brutus Buckeye
34 Suffers (from)
36 1887 Chekhov play
37 Spots at the card table
38 “____ bit confused”
41 Director von Trier
42 Gush
43 Hairstyle that calls for a lot of spray
45 Do some prescheduling
46 Ending with “umich.”
48 Black birds
49 Actor Noah of “ER”
51 Prophet believed to be buried in the Cave of the Patriarchs
52 Eye luridly
53 Foreign language seen on U.S. money
54 In mint condition
56 Avatar
59 Park place?
60 Extremely dry
61 Symbols of change, in math
63 Protected on a boat
64 Bathroom sealant
66 Ravaged, as mosquitoes might
67 Spoke aloud
68 Rock band whose lead guitarist notably dresses in a schoolboy uniform
69 Actor Armisen
70 Flies into a violent rage
73 Sci-fi bounty hunter
Boba ____
74 Golfer Aoki
75 Reach out with one’s hands?
77 Susan of “L.A. Law”
78 Abolitionist Horace
80 Spot for cannonballs
82 Part of a Victorian social schedule
84 Who wrote, “This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper”
85 Enticing smells
86 In mint condition
90 Some honors
92 Polishing aids
93 Flatpack retailer
94 Go by
95 Mexican wrap
96 Cancel early
97 Former secretary of state Cyrus
98 Psychotherapist Alfred
99 Diminish
101 Like Machu Picchu
102 Some fruit-flavored sodas
106 ____-free
107 Caustic cleaners
108 Not allow
110 Residency org.
112 Trivial content
113 Benefits plan, maybe
