BRING YOUR ‘A’ GAME

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Brendan Emmett Quigley of Brookline, Mass., has been creating puzzles for The Times since 1996, when he was a senior at college. This is his 170th regular crossword for the paper. For the past 12 years he has played for the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, a percussion ensemble whose only instruments are old typewriters. You can check them out on YouTube. Brendan’s the member with glasses and a beard and who is follically challenged on top. — W.S.

Across

1 Half of a 1960s folk-rock group

6 Action

12 Car thief’s tool

19 Govt.-backed investment

20 Another name for the cornflower

22 Vacuum tube with five active components

23 What the church’s music director wanted to do?

25 Stick in a church

26 Difficult problem

27 “I’m With ____” (2016 campaign slogan)

28 Broadband overseer, for short

30 Up

31 Nasty words

32 Truism about unwanted sound?

35 Dull

39 Indian term of address

40 Call ____ early night

41 Sch. on the Mississippi River

44 Robustness

45 Pounds

47 Chatter

50 Greatly dismay one of the Beatles?

55 Picture cards

56 Carousel figure

57 Staple in Creole cooking

58 West Indies city that’s home to Lynden Pindling International Airport

61 Classic Halloween costume

62 Affirmed under oath

63 Literary character whose house is uprooted by a tornado

64 Shade similar to claret

65 Times when your archenemy shows up?

68 Decorative throw

71 Quaint giggle

72 In a daze

76 Native of Hrvatska, e.g.

77 One of the Ramones

78 Dipped in egg and bread crumbs, then fried

79 Consider

80 Unimpressive brain size

81 What the antigovernment activist does?

83 Acct. holdings

84 Setting of a 1903 Victor Herbert operetta

87 Spanish letter with a tilde

88 Little kid

89 ____ doble (dance)

91 What’s not a good fit?

92 Halloween haul

96 “Aye” or “Oui”?

100 Anne of fashion

103 Pertaining to the lowest possible level

104 Rep.’s opponent

105 One of the N.H.L.’s original six teams: Abbr.

107 Scholarly

109 Facing a judge

111 Geronimo, when his beard was just coming in?

114 Former Indianapolis arena

115 Didn’t go out

116 America’s foe in an 1898 war

117 Noted satellite of 1962

118 Some green sauces

119 Very small

Down

1 Some book-fair organizers, for short

2 “The Good Doctor” airer

3 Arouse

4 Class Notes subjects

5 Get into with little effort

6 One who asks “Got your ears on?”

7 Rio hello

8 Significantly

9 Take from the top?

10 Nut seen on the back of a dime

11 ____ chi ch’uan (martial art)

12 Liven (up)

13 Billionaire Blavatnik

14 Recites, as a spell

15 Sight from Catania, in brief

16 Frontman whom People magazine once named “sexiest rock star”

17 “Methinks … ”

18 Matches

21 Co. that might hire influencers

24 Radiation units

29 TV show with the theme song “Won’t Get Fooled Again”

33 Sch. whose mascot is Brutus Buckeye

34 Suffers (from)

36 1887 Chekhov play

37 Spots at the card table

38 “____ bit confused”

41 Director von Trier

42 Gush

43 Hairstyle that calls for a lot of spray

45 Do some prescheduling

46 Ending with “umich.”

48 Black birds

49 Actor Noah of “ER”

51 Prophet believed to be buried in the Cave of the Patriarchs

52 Eye luridly

53 Foreign language seen on U.S. money

54 In mint condition

56 Avatar

59 Park place?

60 Extremely dry

61 Symbols of change, in math

63 Protected on a boat

64 Bathroom sealant

66 Ravaged, as mosquitoes might

67 Spoke aloud

68 Rock band whose lead guitarist notably dresses in a schoolboy uniform

69 Actor Armisen

70 Flies into a violent rage

73 Sci-fi bounty hunter

Boba ____

74 Golfer Aoki

75 Reach out with one’s hands?

77 Susan of “L.A. Law”

78 Abolitionist Horace

80 Spot for cannonballs

82 Part of a Victorian social schedule

84 Who wrote, “This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper”

85 Enticing smells

86 In mint condition

90 Some honors

92 Polishing aids

93 Flatpack retailer

94 Go by

95 Mexican wrap

96 Cancel early

97 Former secretary of state Cyrus

98 Psychotherapist Alfred

99 Diminish

101 Like Machu Picchu

102 Some fruit-flavored sodas

106 ____-free

107 Caustic cleaners

108 Not allow

110 Residency org.

112 Trivial content

113 Benefits plan, maybe

