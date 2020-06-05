THE MYSTERY OF MCGUFFIN MANOR

By Andrew Chaikin

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Andrew Chaikin is a musician and game inventor in San Francisco. This crossword contains a whodunit. — W.S.

“Thank you for coming, Inspector,” Lady McGuffin said. “The famed McGuffin Diamond has been stolen from my study!

The eight members of the staff had a costume party tonight — it has to be one of them: the butler, driver, cook, baker, page, porter, barber or carpenter. They have all been confined to their respective rooms surrounding the parlor, as shown here.” Can you determine who stole the diamond … and where it is now?

ACROSS

1 Battlefield cry

7 Sprint competitor

12 Pollen-producing plant part

18 About three miles

19 Excoriates

21 ‘‘The Deer Hunter’’ director Michael

22 An antique might have one

23 What a Venn diagram shows

24 Like

25 As you inspect each room, you find staff members dressed as ____

28 Suspect No. 1

29 Start of a Christmas refrain

30 ‘‘I like it!’’

31 Days of old

32 Word that sounds like a number … and is a letter backward

33 Russian pancakes

35 Burn slightly

38 Refusals

39 They’re all ____, so you can easily identify them

44 Popeye’s kid

46 Delta competitor, in brief

47 Woes

50 Suspect No. 2

51 Have trouble swallowing

53 Like beloved books, often

55 Showers

56 Tech debut of 1998

58 Tucson school, in brief

61 California-based auto company

62 Bristle of grain

63 What it all adds up to

64 A ways away

65 Suspect No. 3

66 Spawn

69 Music for the masses?

71 Sly and the Family Stone genre

72 Public spat

74 Considered

76 ____ fusion (type of cuisine)

78 Some appliances

79 They catch dust bunnies

82 It might get a licking: Abbr.

83 Musical family with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

85 In the study, you find that the thief accidentally left behind an ____

88 Some sports cars

91 Lots

92 ‘‘That’s ____’’

93 Some modern ones are smart

96 Four-letter word for a

four-letter word

98 In ____ (stuck)

100 Hershey toffee bar

101 Suspect No. 4

102 ‘‘You caught me!,’’ says the thief, who then admits: ‘‘The diamond isn’t here in my room, but it’s hidden in ____’’

108 ‘‘Hungry’’ game characters

109 What each person gets in an election

110 Spark

111 Ordain

112 Joined at an angle, as two pieces of wood

113 Clothes hanger?

114 Suspect No. 5

115 Suspect No. 6

116 ‘‘Easy now ...’’

DOWN

1 Source of the robe material for Incan royalty

2 Home brewer

3 Tell

4 Spry

5 Brooklyn Coll. is part of it

6 Thomas who was chairman of the 9/11 Commission

7 Enjoy deeply

8 Salon brand

9 Magazine audience fig.

10 Suspect No. 7

11 Style for Edward Hopper and George Bellows

12 What might come with fencing?

13 Suspect No. 8

14 Goodwill

15 ‘‘Despicable Me’’ character

16 Intestinal: Prefix

17 Some knotted ropes

19 Elie Wiesel’s homeland

20 Lowest of the eight major taxonomic ranks

26 Flambé

27 Japanese box lunch

33 Oenology : wines :: zythology : ____

34 Org. in ‘‘Die Hard’’

36 Teri with a ‘‘Tootsie’’ role

37 It might be snowy

39 Move off the bottle

40 Chip dip, familiarly

41 Badger

42 Diamond family name

43 Like a bad loser

44 Major source of oxygen in the earth’s atmosphere

45 Janitor’s tool

48 Britain’s Broadway

49 City near Monterey Bay

50 Latches (onto)

51 Delta preceder

52 Like a Debbie Downer

54 Women of honour

56 Kinda

57 Very, in Veracruz

59 Swing and completely miss

60 Getaway for two lovebirds?

67 Ireland’s best-selling solo artist

68 Home of the original Busch Gardens

70 The compass points

71 Hardy bean

72 Campfire treat

73 ‘‘Too busy’’

75 Jr.’s junior

77 Suffix with serpent

78 Leader whose name means, literally, ‘‘commander’’

80 Kilt feature

81 Space to maneuver a ship

83 Seeped (through}

84 Low on dough

86 Big launch of 1957

87 ‘‘Time for a break’’

88 Fictional city inspired by New York City

89 Sauce put on falafel

90 Squash

93 Springsteen’s birthplace, in song

94 Knowledgeable (in)

95 Hard

97 Music to a hitchhiker’s ears

99 Thucydides had one

100 Said a 96-Across

101 Went with

103 Anika ____ Rose, 2004 Tony winner

104 Sunrise direction, in Seville

105 ‘‘Best. Day. ____!’’

106 Stable diet?

107 Rushing group, informally

