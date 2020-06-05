THE MYSTERY OF MCGUFFIN MANOR
By Andrew Chaikin
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Andrew Chaikin is a musician and game inventor in San Francisco. This crossword contains a whodunit. — W.S.
“Thank you for coming, Inspector,” Lady McGuffin said. “The famed McGuffin Diamond has been stolen from my study!
The eight members of the staff had a costume party tonight — it has to be one of them: the butler, driver, cook, baker, page, porter, barber or carpenter. They have all been confined to their respective rooms surrounding the parlor, as shown here.” Can you determine who stole the diamond … and where it is now?
ACROSS
1 Battlefield cry
7 Sprint competitor
12 Pollen-producing plant part
18 About three miles
19 Excoriates
21 ‘‘The Deer Hunter’’ director Michael
22 An antique might have one
23 What a Venn diagram shows
24 Like
25 As you inspect each room, you find staff members dressed as ____
28 Suspect No. 1
29 Start of a Christmas refrain
30 ‘‘I like it!’’
31 Days of old
32 Word that sounds like a number … and is a letter backward
33 Russian pancakes
35 Burn slightly
38 Refusals
39 They’re all ____, so you can easily identify them
44 Popeye’s kid
46 Delta competitor, in brief
47 Woes
50 Suspect No. 2
51 Have trouble swallowing
53 Like beloved books, often
55 Showers
56 Tech debut of 1998
58 Tucson school, in brief
61 California-based auto company
62 Bristle of grain
63 What it all adds up to
64 A ways away
65 Suspect No. 3
66 Spawn
69 Music for the masses?
71 Sly and the Family Stone genre
72 Public spat
74 Considered
76 ____ fusion (type of cuisine)
78 Some appliances
79 They catch dust bunnies
82 It might get a licking: Abbr.
83 Musical family with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
85 In the study, you find that the thief accidentally left behind an ____
88 Some sports cars
91 Lots
92 ‘‘That’s ____’’
93 Some modern ones are smart
96 Four-letter word for a
four-letter word
98 In ____ (stuck)
100 Hershey toffee bar
101 Suspect No. 4
102 ‘‘You caught me!,’’ says the thief, who then admits: ‘‘The diamond isn’t here in my room, but it’s hidden in ____’’
108 ‘‘Hungry’’ game characters
109 What each person gets in an election
110 Spark
111 Ordain
112 Joined at an angle, as two pieces of wood
113 Clothes hanger?
114 Suspect No. 5
115 Suspect No. 6
116 ‘‘Easy now ...’’
DOWN
1 Source of the robe material for Incan royalty
2 Home brewer
3 Tell
4 Spry
5 Brooklyn Coll. is part of it
6 Thomas who was chairman of the 9/11 Commission
7 Enjoy deeply
8 Salon brand
9 Magazine audience fig.
10 Suspect No. 7
11 Style for Edward Hopper and George Bellows
12 What might come with fencing?
13 Suspect No. 8
14 Goodwill
15 ‘‘Despicable Me’’ character
16 Intestinal: Prefix
17 Some knotted ropes
19 Elie Wiesel’s homeland
20 Lowest of the eight major taxonomic ranks
26 Flambé
27 Japanese box lunch
33 Oenology : wines :: zythology : ____
34 Org. in ‘‘Die Hard’’
36 Teri with a ‘‘Tootsie’’ role
37 It might be snowy
39 Move off the bottle
40 Chip dip, familiarly
41 Badger
42 Diamond family name
43 Like a bad loser
44 Major source of oxygen in the earth’s atmosphere
45 Janitor’s tool
48 Britain’s Broadway
49 City near Monterey Bay
50 Latches (onto)
51 Delta preceder
52 Like a Debbie Downer
54 Women of honour
56 Kinda
57 Very, in Veracruz
59 Swing and completely miss
60 Getaway for two lovebirds?
67 Ireland’s best-selling solo artist
68 Home of the original Busch Gardens
70 The compass points
71 Hardy bean
72 Campfire treat
73 ‘‘Too busy’’
75 Jr.’s junior
77 Suffix with serpent
78 Leader whose name means, literally, ‘‘commander’’
80 Kilt feature
81 Space to maneuver a ship
83 Seeped (through}
84 Low on dough
86 Big launch of 1957
87 ‘‘Time for a break’’
88 Fictional city inspired by New York City
89 Sauce put on falafel
90 Squash
93 Springsteen’s birthplace, in song
94 Knowledgeable (in)
95 Hard
97 Music to a hitchhiker’s ears
99 Thucydides had one
100 Said a 96-Across
101 Went with
103 Anika ____ Rose, 2004 Tony winner
104 Sunrise direction, in Seville
105 ‘‘Best. Day. ____!’’
106 Stable diet?
107 Rushing group, informally
