Daniel Grinberg, of Philadelphia, is a researcher and designer in the field of user experience. In 2018, he earned a Ph.D. in film and media studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. When the pandemic started, Danny had the idea of constructing 30 crosswords in 30 days as a way of coping with lockdown anxiety. He didn’t quite make it — more like 28 puzzles in 60 days. That’s still quite productive. He thought of this puzzle’s theme while brushing his teeth one night (which is not a hint). It’s his second appearance in The Times and his first Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Venomous snake
6 ‘‘To be honest ...”
12 ‘‘My goodness!’’
16 Extinct flightless bird that once grew up to 12 feet
19 Like the water in a whistling teakettle
20 Puzzled remark
21 A student may pass it
22 Kid’s refrigerator display
23 Law partners
25 Booty call?
27 How-to manual component
28 ____ learning
29 Richard of ‘‘Chicago’’
30 Mount ____, workplace of the Cyclopes in Greek myth
31 Having a very high body mass index
33 Singer with the 2020 album ‘‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’’
35 Problems with streaming
36 Puller of strings?
39 Silent partners
42 Noticeably amazed
43 Leigh who played Scarlett
44 Train ticket info, for short
45 Writing partners
48 Spaceman Spiff and Stupendous Man, for Calvin in ‘‘Calvin and Hobbes’’
54 Red ____
55 Who ‘‘can get in the way of what I feel for you,’’ in a 2007 No. 1 Alicia Keys hit
56 Business suits?
57 Famous bed-in participant
58 Nest noise
60 For example
63 Salmon and sturgeon delicacies
64 Partners in crime
69 Modern meeting method
70 Some U.S. space launch rockets
71 ‘‘See ya’’
72 Requests at security lines
73 Chicago mayor Lightfoot
74 Gave up
76 First dynasty of imperial China, 221-206 B.C.
79 Flier trier?
82 Business partners
85 Commotion
86 Fervent believer
88 Walker’s need
89 Romantic partners
94 Tight-fitting suits
96 Apartment, in real estate talk
97 Core principles
98 Bake, as an egg
99 Evil Kermit or Grumpy Cat
100 How Phileas Fogg traveled
101 Money in coins rather than bills
104 Earnest request
108 Like some vinaigrette
110 Domestic partners
112 Sponge off of
113 Calendar row
114 Magazine bestowing Best of Beauty awards
115 Not a big studio film
116 Take possession of
117 Makes a typo, say
118 Gave a boost
119 S-shaped moldings
Down
1 Officers above capts.
2 What San Diego and Tijuana do
3 Airplane ____
4 ‘‘Notorious’’ rap nickname
5 It may be blond, brown or ginger
6 Of the utmost quality
7 Snapchatter’s request
8 1981 Stephen King thriller
9 Certain bolt holder
10 Being fixed, as a car at a garage
11 Vegan milk source
12 Still being debugged
13 Turn against
14 Event organizer’s count
15 ____ to come
16 Cocktail with rum, curaçao and fruit juice
17 Like monarch butterflies
18 Debut album for Etta James
24 Apollo’s half brother
26 Fool
29 Sweet red dessert wine
32 Representatives’ term lengths
34 A thing in poker?
36 Unfortunate events, old-style
37 C.I.A. whistle-blower Philip
38 Encountered by chance
39 Subject of a Magritte work (or not?)
40 Simple palindromic reply to ‘‘Madam, I’m Adam’’
41 Fiscal year div.
43 Ryder ride
46 Dweeb
47 Rihanna or Mariah Carey
49 Have a preference
50 Deep-fried tortilla dish
51 Group of heavies
52 Universal donor’s blood type, in brief
53 Brand of pads
59 Sewing 101 assignment
60 Didn’t go anywhere
61 Spanish article
62 Investment options, for short
63 Setting for Hitchcock’s ‘‘Notorious,’’ informally
64 Portend
65 Emperor who ruled for more than 13 years, dying at age 30
66 More eye-catching
67 Anthony ____, 1950s British P.M.
68 Villain with the ‘‘real’’ name Edward Nigma
69 Teen’s woe
73 Big game changer?
74 This is what it sounds like when doves cry
75 P.D. or F.D. worker
77 Kindergarten comeback
78 Indefinite degrees
80 Sweetness and sourness
81 Canoodling in a crowd, for short
82 Prominent feature of the Who’s ‘‘My Generation’’
83 Cheer for Real Madrid
84 Drinking game that requires aim
87 Winter setting in N.Y.C.
89 Deceptive talk
90 Perturbation
91 Small hole-drilling tool
92 Obstinate sort
93 Talents
94 Really stood out
95 Patchy in color
98 Close call
102 Sport with saddles
103 Bevy : quails :: mob : ____
105 Fill with freight
106 Lake largely fed by the Detroit River
107 Lemon or lime drinks, informally
109 Wonder
110 Piano tune
111 Words accompanying a headshot, in brief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.