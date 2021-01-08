Daniel Grinberg, of Philadelphia, is a researcher and designer in the field of user experience. In 2018, he earned a Ph.D. in film and media studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. When the pandemic started, Danny had the idea of constructing 30 crosswords in 30 days as a way of coping with lockdown anxiety. He didn’t quite make it — more like 28 puzzles in 60 days. That’s still quite productive. He thought of this puzzle’s theme while brushing his teeth one night (which is not a hint). It’s his second appearance in The Times and his first Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Venomous snake

6 ‘‘To be honest ...”

12 ‘‘My goodness!’’

16 Extinct flightless bird that once grew up to 12 feet

19 Like the water in a whistling teakettle

20 Puzzled remark

21 A student may pass it

22 Kid’s refrigerator display

23 Law partners

25 Booty call?

27 How-to manual component

28 ____ learning

29 Richard of ‘‘Chicago’’

30 Mount ____, workplace of the Cyclopes in Greek myth

31 Having a very high body mass index

33 Singer with the 2020 album ‘‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’’

35 Problems with streaming

36 Puller of strings?

39 Silent partners

42 Noticeably amazed

43 Leigh who played Scarlett

44 Train ticket info, for short

45 Writing partners

48 Spaceman Spiff and Stupendous Man, for Calvin in ‘‘Calvin and Hobbes’’

54 Red ____

55 Who ‘‘can get in the way of what I feel for you,’’ in a 2007 No. 1 Alicia Keys hit

56 Business suits?

57 Famous bed-in participant

58 Nest noise

60 For example

63 Salmon and sturgeon delicacies

64 Partners in crime

69 Modern meeting method

70 Some U.S. space launch rockets

71 ‘‘See ya’’

72 Requests at security lines

73 Chicago mayor Lightfoot

74 Gave up

76 First dynasty of imperial China, 221-206 B.C.

79 Flier trier?

82 Business partners

85 Commotion

86 Fervent believer

88 Walker’s need

89 Romantic partners

94 Tight-fitting suits

96 Apartment, in real estate talk

97 Core principles

98 Bake, as an egg

99 Evil Kermit or Grumpy Cat

100 How Phileas Fogg traveled

101 Money in coins rather than bills

104 Earnest request

108 Like some vinaigrette

110 Domestic partners

112 Sponge off of

113 Calendar row

114 Magazine bestowing Best of Beauty awards

115 Not a big studio film

116 Take possession of

117 Makes a typo, say

118 Gave a boost

119 S-shaped moldings

Down

1 Officers above capts.

2 What San Diego and Tijuana do

3 Airplane ____

4 ‘‘Notorious’’ rap nickname

5 It may be blond, brown or ginger

6 Of the utmost quality

7 Snapchatter’s request

8 1981 Stephen King thriller

9 Certain bolt holder

10 Being fixed, as a car at a garage

11 Vegan milk source

12 Still being debugged

13 Turn against

14 Event organizer’s count

15 ____ to come

16 Cocktail with rum, curaçao and fruit juice

17 Like monarch butterflies

18 Debut album for Etta James

24 Apollo’s half brother

26 Fool

29 Sweet red dessert wine

32 Representatives’ term lengths

34 A thing in poker?

36 Unfortunate events, old-style

37 C.I.A. whistle-blower Philip

38 Encountered by chance

39 Subject of a Magritte work (or not?)

40 Simple palindromic reply to ‘‘Madam, I’m Adam’’

41 Fiscal year div.

43 Ryder ride

46 Dweeb

47 Rihanna or Mariah Carey

49 Have a preference

50 Deep-fried tortilla dish

51 Group of heavies

52 Universal donor’s blood type, in brief

53 Brand of pads

59 Sewing 101 assignment

60 Didn’t go anywhere

61 Spanish article

62 Investment options, for short

63 Setting for Hitchcock’s ‘‘Notorious,’’ informally

64 Portend

65 Emperor who ruled for more than 13 years, dying at age 30

66 More eye-catching

67 Anthony ____, 1950s British P.M.

68 Villain with the ‘‘real’’ name Edward Nigma

69 Teen’s woe

73 Big game changer?

74 This is what it sounds like when doves cry

75 P.D. or F.D. worker

77 Kindergarten comeback

78 Indefinite degrees

80 Sweetness and sourness

81 Canoodling in a crowd, for short

82 Prominent feature of the Who’s ‘‘My Generation’’

83 Cheer for Real Madrid

84 Drinking game that requires aim

87 Winter setting in N.Y.C.

89 Deceptive talk

90 Perturbation

91 Small hole-drilling tool

92 Obstinate sort

93 Talents

94 Really stood out

95 Patchy in color

98 Close call

102 Sport with saddles

103 Bevy : quails :: mob : ____

105 Fill with freight

106 Lake largely fed by the Detroit River

107 Lemon or lime drinks, informally

109 Wonder

110 Piano tune

111 Words accompanying a headshot, in brief

